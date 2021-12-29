No plans to ring in the new year?
Numerous events are planned on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day across the Longview and Tyler areas.
Tune into nature
Several are state parks will be offering activities on New Year's Eve as well as First Day Hikes on New Year's Day. Standard park entrance fees will apply — $4 for ages 13 and older, while children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
Caddo Forest Nature Trail at Lake Caddo State Park has set a First Day Hike from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 1. The hike will be self-guided, and attendees can hike at their own pace. First Day Hike stickers will be available at the trailhead while supplies last.
Hiking through the Pines at Tyler State Park is scheduled 1:50 to 4 p.m. Jan. 1. The hike is set to be a moderately challenging with a length of 2.5-to-3 miles. The event's Facebook page recommends arriving no later than 30 minutes before the hike as park entry lines can be long for the event.
Martin Creek Lake State Park in Tatum is set to hold several new year's events. The park will host a children's New Year's Eve party at 11 a.m. Friday at the Twin Oaks amphitheater. Children are invited to make their own noisemakers to count down the minutes until midnight. Also on Friday at 11 p.m., the park is holding a "smores galore" New Year's Eve party. A campfire along with games are planned as the countdown to 2022 begins.
Two First Day Hikes also are scheduled Jan. 1 on the Henderson Road Trail of Martin Creek Lake State Park. The first is set 9 to 10 a.m., while the second is 2 to 3 p.m.
Daingerfield State Park has set a First Day Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 1. The 2.4-mile hike will follow along Rustling Leaves Trails around Lake Daingerfield.
Wooley G's Bike & Fitness in Longview has set a Resolution Run and Bike Ride on New Year's Day. The run will start at 8 a.m. and has no set distance or time frame. According to the event's Facebook page, "the goal is to get out and start the year off moving." The annual run will be followed by a potluck. The bike ride is set to start at 10 a.m., while the bike route along with other details are yet to be announced. Check Facebook for updates.
Vital Life Physical Therapy and Wellness has scheduled a therapeutic movement class 2 to 3 p.m. on New Year's Day at 4140 Tryon Road in Longview. The class is free, but organizers recommend bringing a canned food or monetary donation to be given to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Longview World of Wonders has set its third annual Box in a Box nesting/cardboard construction contest 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. New Year's Eve. LongviewWOW will provide cardboard boxes and tape but attendees are asked to bring their own boxes. Go to longviewwow.org for admission details.
Nightlife countdown
A variety of parties and activities are planned to make New Year's Eve festive.
The Landing Event Center in Kilgore has scheduled Putting' on the Glitz with options including a three-course dinner, dancing and more. The dinner is set 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and the after party will start at 10 p.m. The Booze Brothers is set to perform at the after party. Tickets for the countdown party are available on the event's Facebook page via Eventbrite.
Musician Mason Dawson will be accompanied by a full band for a New Year's Eve bash starting at 8:30 p.m. at Open Range Bar & Grill in Gilmer. Food, drinks, live music, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and more are planned.
A New Year's Eve celebration is set 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Beckham Hotel and Ballroom in Mineola. Hors d'oeuvres, dancing and a midnight champagne toast and breakfast are planned. Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 at the door.
Rowdy Creek Ranch in Gilmer has set a New Year's Eve bash starting at 8 p.m. Live music from Low D Jam's Band is planned for the family-friendly evening. There is a $5 cover, and groups of six or more are asked to make a reservation. Charcuterie boards, wine, a food truck and more are planned.
New Year's Eve at XL'N Pool Hall & Club in Tyler starts at 4 p.m. lasts past midnight. Live music by Sweet Pain will be provided along with shrimp creole and rice, black eye peas, cornbread, cabbage and a champagne toast at midnight. The cost of the evening is $15 that includes party favors.
1852 on Austin in Jefferson has set a New Year's Eve Gala from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event will have hors d'oeuvres and dinner stations featuring prime rib, a seafood display, charcuterie boards, a gourmet dessert bar and more. Music will be provided by Vinyl Radio starting at 9 p.m. Attendees also can expect a champagne toast, midnight brunch and party favors. Cost is $105 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Looking for a date night event? Painting with a Twist in Longview is hosting a New Year's Eve date night 7 to 9 p.m. A local artist will help attendees with the painting process step by step. Painting with a Twist is a BYOB studio, so snacks and drinks are welcome. The studio will provide cups and bottle openers.
Sundowners in Henderson has set a New Year's Eve party at 6 p.m. The event will have drink specials, steaks on special and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
County Line Steakhouse and Saloon in Kilgore has a New Year's Eve bash starting at 8 p.m. with music from Alex & Liv. A pool tournament, fireworks and a bonfire are planned.
ETX Brewing Co. in Tyler has set a New Year's Eve party starting at 7 p.m. Hotel Drifters will provide music from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.
Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy is hosting a New Year's Eve event 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Music will be provided by Venture South Band along with complimentary champagne to ring in the new year.
Brisket Love Barbeque & Icehouse in Lindale has set a New Year's Eve party with live music from 8 p.m. to midnight. TEAZUR and Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome are scheduled to play through the night. The event costs $20 for general admission.
New Year's Eve at Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse in Lindale is set to start at 8 p.m. The event will feature music from Riley Redding, and entry is $10 for general admission.
Ricos Kitchen & Cantina in Longview has scheduled a New Year's Eve bash 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Music will be provided by The Rick Brown Band.
The Back Porch Stage on Broadway in Kilgore has set a New Year's Eve party beginning at 6:30 p.m. Music will be by Darrin Morris Band.
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse in Tyler has set a New Year's Eve party 8 p.m. to midnight with no cover fee. Brandon Bamburg will provide music throughout the night.
Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler has set a New Year's Eve family fun night 4 to midnight. For $35, attendees can get a 100-credit arcade card and unlimited laser tag, indoor ropes obstacle course and virtual reality game.
Judd's Downtown in Longview has scheduled a reservation-only celebration event starting at 10 p.m. New Year's Eve. Live music from Plush, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast are included in the evening. The event will double as a one year anniversary celebration. Reservations are $25 per person and can be made at Judd's before the event.
REO Starplex Event Center & Roller Rink in Longview is hosting a rolling in the new year party on New Year's Eve. A DJ, games and prizes are scheduled. Cost is $8 from 1 to 6 p.m.; $10 plus $3 skate rental 7 to 10:30 p.m.; and $25 admission with skate rental 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Reo Bar & Grill in Longview has live music and dancing starting at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve. Scott Hampton & River Road will play throughout the night. All night drink specials, a champagne toast and black-eyed peas are planned.