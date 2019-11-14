ArtsView Children’s Theatre performers will sing and dance their way through a turn-of-the-century labor dispute when they bring Disney’s Broadway musical “Newsies” to the stage Nov. 21-24.
Set in New York City, “Newsies” tells the story of a newsboys’ strike in protest of unfair distribution prices.
“‘Newsies’ is definitely a show that pulls the audience in, not only through the storyline and taking the audience along on the journey of the strike, but injecting the theater itself with all of the fun and entertainment of a really impressive song and dance show that is sure to delight everyone in attendance,” said Paige Feldhauser, ArtsView’s office manager and co-choreographer for “Newsies.”
Since it is a children’s theater, ArtsView auditions are typically restricted to children between the ages of 10 and 18. For “Newsies,” auditions were opened to adults to fill several roles. This is the first time auditions have been open to adults since a production in 2016.
“While there are lead roles that the audience will fall in love with and pull for, ‘Newsies’ is an amazing ensemble heavy show,” Feldhauser said. “Seeing these kids band together to work toward accomplishing their goal, and the fun they have and the lessons they learn along the way, leaves those who watch it inspired to accomplish their goals with their own tribe.”
“Newsies” choreographer Steven Collins just joined the ArtsView team over the summer. Collins has participated in musical theater since high school, working on presentations of “The Music Man” and “Grease,” along with choir events.
“I am sure our parents have loved their kids practicing with [shoe] taps on their tile and wooden floors,” Collins said. “They have practiced very hard and learned new techniques. The students and volunteers have put in their best work to create a show that you will love.”
His job, he said, is to ensure the choreography enhances the show.
“The greatest challenge is that everyone has to work very closely with one another,” he said. “The dance can’t hinder the acting and singing.”
ArtsView’s Executive Director Michelle Norris started as a volunteer with the organization in 2012, when her children started with the program.
“ArtsView has been performing musicals since 2004,” Norris said. “’Newsies’ is one of the favorite shows among our actors, and when they found out it was being released for regional and community theaters to perform, I had to book the rights because I knew how much it would mean to our kids. They’ve been singing the songs since we announced this show in 2018.”
Staging a musical presents a different set of challenges when compared with a play.
“Our actors are dancing quite a bit and require extensive choreography training,” Norris said. “Some of our actors come from dance backgrounds, the rest do not. (They) were taught how to tap dance, as well as other dance steps, in a matter of weeks.”
ArtsView productions draw audience members from across Texas and out of state, she said.
“ArtsView is more than just one act plays or simple children’s shows,” she said. “We tackle shows that are challenging, like ‘Newsies.’”
“My hope is that those new to our theater will come and watch some of the most talented young actors in our region and leave knowing ArtsView Children’s Theatre is truly a gem in Longview,” she said.