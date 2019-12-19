From staff reports
Downtown Longview’s Oil Horse Brewing Co. didn’t really need a reason to host a community singalong, but Christmas provided one anyway.
“We’ve been wanting to do a singalong,” even with regular music, said Sarah Buttram, one of the brewery’s owners, along with her husband, Jack, and their friends John and Ellen Oglesbee.
Then, an opportunity presented itself with a friend who participates in ArtsView Children’s Theatre Victorian Carolers. The children’s theater annually organizes the caroling group to perform Christmas songs around town while wearing Victorian Christmas attire.
“The ArtsView Victorian Carolers will be leading it,” Sarah Buttram said of “A Christmas Singalong,” which will take place twice on Friday, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. “We’ll have a projector with the lyrics.”
Buttram recalled reading an article about how singing together creates community, bringing people together. The idea was appealing, and just sounded fun, she said.
“Plus we love Christmas,” Buttram said.
The Streetlicious food truck, Wild Honey Creamery and Edible Art cookie truck will be downtown for the event, along with the regular downtown restaurants.
Buttram said anyone can attend the event for free — beer drinkers or not, and she said children are welcome.
“We’ve got root beer,” Buttram said, adding the only thing Oil Horse doesn’t allow is outside alcohol.
Even people with a cup of coffee from Oil Horse’s friends across the street at Silver Grizzly Espresso are welcome.
“They’re our buddies,” Buttram said.
Friday night’s playlist includes Christmas classics such as “Jingle Bells,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “O Christmas Tree,” “Deck the Halls,” “Up on the Housetop,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and others.