After being closed for almost three years due to COVID and a death in the family, The Old Firehouse in Edom reopens with a new season for the New Year.
With the loss of his wife, Judy, to Alzheimer's, Jeff Gottesman has dedicated the stage to her memory, as she was instrumental in creating the venue which celebrated 11 seasons prior to her passing.
The Old Firehouse is a small, intimate, smoke-free and alcohol-free “coffeehouse” music room carved out of a portion of the old Edom Volunteer Firehouse, which was purchased by the Gottesmans in 2009.
“Because of the intimate setting, we've noticed that many people in our audience enjoy meeting and ‘schmoozing’ with like-minded listeners over a cup of coffee and dessert,” Gottesman said. “So a few years ago we introduced a “Schmooze Hour” prior to each concert where folks can do just that before the music begins.”
Adler & Hearne will kick off the concert season on Jan. 22. From Texas' upper east side, award-winning singer-songwriters Lynn Adler and Lindy Hearne connect with audiences coast to coast. Their music is a signature blend of original folk, jazz and blues with deep Texas roots.
Award winning singer/songwriter Randy Lewis Brown is set to perform Feb. 18. Brown takes his audience on a magical journey of discovery with his storytelling and songs.
Next up will be Tony Ramey, who will hit the Judy Gottesman Memorial Stage on March 25. A poet at heart, Ramey began writing at the young age of 10, learned to play guitar and put his words to music when he was 16, and sang and wrote his way through the Master's program in English Literature at Marshall University before he took the next step and headed to Nashville. Ramey is an award-winning literary scholar, a college professor and an award-winning songwriter.
Rounding out the concert season on April 8 is Dana Cooper, who dedicated himself to a life of music more than 40 years ago. This song poet engages and inspires audiences around the world with his quick wit, insightful stories and commanding presence.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with “Schmooze Hour” for all Saturday concerts with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday concerts begin at 2:30 p.m. with “Schmooze Hour” at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $18 at the door and $15 in advance.
For information, a season schedule or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.theoldfirehouse.net or call (903) 852-2781.