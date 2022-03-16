The LeTourneau University Belcher Center will continue its season of “Heart and Soul” with the performance of “One Night in Memphis” on March 26.
The concert is a tribute to Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley and includes 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950s rock and roll music performed live.
Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the show will be a lot of fun.
“I’ve seen this show live … a few years ago and it was sold out. The biggest rock legends all in one night and the crowd was on their feet the entire time,” Bowen said. “Another song would come on and everybody would just scream and applaud because the music is just so recognizable."
The show is based on the night all four men were at Sun Studio in Memphis at the same time.
“They were recording separately and then they all got in there to jam together,” Bowen said. “And of course, they didn’t realize it was being recorded. So that’s kind of what this whole night is about – the songs they sang together that night at Sun Studio.”
Songs performed during the show include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shaking Going On,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog,”
Bowen said ticket sales for the show have picked up.
“We’re over 600 now, which for a tribute show is pretty good. We’ve probably sold over 100 in the last week,” Bowen said Tuesday. “But we definitely have plenty of tickets still available.”
For those who've never seen the artists perform live, the tribute show just might be the next best thing.
"There are some people who never got the chance to see Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley or Jerry Lee Lewis perform live and this tribute show, it’s one recognizable song after another,” Bowen said. “You see the individual talents the tribute artists are displaying that the original artist had and it’s just a party.”
Bowen said “Heart and Soul” is an appropriate theme for the Belcher Center’s 15th season.
“This was kind of our comeback from COVID season,” he said. “It was kind of that whole part of the people coming back and then there was a soul aspect to all of the shows.”