Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will launch the Cowan Center’s season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the venue at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner whose Top 10 hits include “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong” and “Invincible.”
Giraldo, a guitarist, became Benatar’s musical director in 1979. They first collaborated on “In the Heat of the Night,” an album that included “Heartbreaker,” one of Benatar’s first hits.
In 1980, their collaboration produced “Crimes of Passion,” an album that included Benatar’s signature song, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” Giraldo arranged the music on several of the album’s songs and is heard playing guitar and keyboard.
Giraldo and Benatar married in 1982 and continue to perform and record music.
Tickets to the concert range from $72 to $92 and are available at the venue’s website, cowancenter.org, or by calling the box office at 903-566-7424. Most tickets in the bottom orchestra sections have been sold, according to ticket availability information.
The Benatar-Giraldo concert is one of 18 live events — concerts, Broadway musicals, specialty shows, speakers and shows for children — in a season from September through April 2020.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the diverse lineup we have planned for the upcoming season,” Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew said in announcing the season.
The Broadway Series includes national tours of the Broadway hits “Jersey Boys.” “The Color Purple,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “Bandstand.” “TAJ Express: The Bollywood Musical” also will take the stage.
Besides Benatar, music headliners will include Martina McBride and the Pointer Sisters.
Two speakers are booked for the Distinguished Speakers Series.
“We’re ... ecstatic to welcome both Laura Ingraham and Carly Fiorina to our Distinguished Lecture Series, which are sure to both be incredible evenings,” Thomae-Morphew said earlier.
Tickets for the entire season or combinations within the season are available at the venue’s box office and website. Information about the shows is on the center’s website.