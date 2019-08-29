Sharon Shrine Circus coming
The Sharon Shrine Circus will have performances this week in Henderson, Longview and Tyler.
The circus features acrobats, aerialists, clowns, tigers and elephants.
Performances are set for:
■ 7 p.m. today, Rusk County Youth Expo Building, 3303 Texas 31, Henderson;
■ 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview;
■ And 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64 East, Tyler.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. To purchase tickets in advance, go to Jordan World Circus on Facebook or eventbrite.com. Discounts and packages are offered online.
Downtown Live returns
Classic rock cover band Black Ice will kick off Downtown Live when it returns Friday for a 10-week run.
This is the longest season Downtown Live has ever scheduled, with bands performing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 1 on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza, at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Performances typically move inside to the Oil Horse Brewing Co. on Tyler Street in the event of bad weather, but updates are provided on the Longview Main Street Facebook. Admission is free, and food trucks and beverages are available as well.
This fall’s lineup is:
■ Aug. 30 — Black Ice
■ Sept. 6 — Down Home
■ Sept. 13 — Gypsy Creek Band
■ Sept. 20 — The Social Club
■ Sept. 27 — Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils
■ Oct. 4 — Wade Skinner Band
■ Oct. 11 — Junk Drawer Music Presents
■ Oct. 18 — 6 Miles to Mixon
■ Oct. 25 — Bobby O and the Mojos
■ Nov. 1 — Galaxy
Museum exhibits closing Saturday
The East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore and Gregg County Historical Museum in Longview will close two exhibits this weekend.
“Lonesome Dove ends Saturday at the East Texas Oil Museum, at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. at Kilgore College. The exhibit features images taken during filming of the 1989 miniseries by renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittlif. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults; $5 for children ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees; and free for children younger than 3. For information, visit easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call (903) 983-8295.
“Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900,” featuring period clothing and early photography, also ends Saturday at the Gregg County Historical Museum, at 214 N. Fredonia in downtown Longview. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for children younger than 4, and $2 for senior citizens. For information, visit gregghistorical.org .
Kansas heading to Longview
Kansas, a band whose music has spanned more than four decades, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview.
The band released its first album in 1974 and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, with two, million-selling gold singles — “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”
Tickets cost $45 to $95, with VIP packages priced at $209 to $259. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com/concerts/kansas.html .
Fall Garden Lecture returns
The Smith County Master Gardeners will present a lecture at noon on the first Tuesday of the month from September to November in the Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive.
Reservations are not required. If the weather is bad, the presentation will move into Rose Garden Center.
The dates and topics of the free lectures are:
■ Sept. 3: “Wildlife in the Fall and Winter Garden”
■ Oct. 1: “Summer Bulbs”
■ Nov. 5: “Shade Gardening”
Edom night street fair
The Van Zandt County town of Edom will host a new event, the Little Big Easy in Edom, on Saturday.
It is being promoted as a “New Orleans-inspired evening stroll of art, music and food.”
Many of the businesses and artist studios will open at 7 p.m. Visitors will find live music, food, art and street performers, organizers said.
Joan Lunden to speak
Alzheimer’s Alliance of East Texas has announced that Joan Lunden, a former host of “Good Morning America,” will be the keynote speaker at the group’s annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon.
The “Monarchs & Memories” luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Green Acres CrossWalk Conference Center, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler.
Lunden will speak about her experience taking care of her mother, who had dementia, said Jennifer Gaston, luncheon chairwoman.
Tickets cost $100 and can be bought at alzalliance.org or the Alzheimer’s Alliance office, 211 Winchester, Tyler. Organizers also are seeking sponsors.
Pope City Cemetery Day
The Pope City Cemetery Cleanup Day is set for Saturday in Woodlawn. The morning shift is 10 a.m. to noon and evening shift from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wear gloves and boots. Bring hand-held tools such as clippers, rakes and cutters to clear and landscape the African-American portion of the Pope City Cemetery, as efforts are underway to locate the families of every loved one buried in the African-American section of the cemetery.
Plans also include establishing an association for the long-term beautification, operation and maintenance of the cemetery. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Call (817) 832-3470 for more information.
‘Wild Women of Winedale’
Buddy Power Productions, Marshall’s community theater group, has announced performance dates for its upcoming play, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy.
Performances will take place at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs St., at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Tickets are $15 and are available on the website Eventbrite.com, or by calling director Cherry Fisher at (903) 930-0163.
Jefferson theater group event
The Opera House Theatre Players will host its annual membership kickoff and awards show on Saturday at Sammy’s Primetime Restaurant and Tavern in Jefferson.
Wine is served at 5:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. followed by a special performance and dessert with “Marilyn” (Monroe).
Tickets are $40. For tickets, visit www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com, call (903) 665-8243 or stop by The Willow Tree, 211 N. Polk St., Jefferson.
Caddo Lake annual barbecue
The Greater Caddo Lake Association will host its 41st Annual BBQ at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Point at Goose Prairie (formerly Crip’s Camp) on Caddo Lake.
This year, the barbecue is being prepared by award-winning barbecue pit master and Uncertain native Josh Campbell. Plates include meats, slaw, beans, bread, dessert and tea or water. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids.
In addition to food, attendees will be able to join or renew their Greater Caddo Lake Association memberships, purchase T-shirts and buy tickets for a raffle for $10 each or three for $25.
Raffle tickets can be placed in any of 12 buckets for various prize groups. Tickets are also available online. The raffle drawing will take place at noon; ticket holders need not be present to win.
Veterans event Sept. 7
The Panola County Veterans Service Office, VFW Post 5620 and American Legion Post 353 will host a veterans information session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. Kerry Easley, a veterans counselor with the Texas Veterans Commission, will present copies of “A Time to Honor” to Vietnam veterans. Lone Star Legal Aid and the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association also will be offering services to veterans. For more information, call (903) 693-0360 or email wmorris@co.panola.tx.us.
Bingo for Panola foundation
The Panola County Heritage Foundation is planning a Bubba Bingo fundraiser at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Carthage Civic Center, 1792 S. Adams St. in Carthage. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets include 10 games (three cards per game), a Bubba sandwich, potato salad, tea and water. Ticket price does not include beer. Buy tickets at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce.