‘Floating Life’ ending at museum
Sunday is the final day that “Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward” will be on view at Tyler Museum of Art.
“Floating Life” is the first large-scale museum exhibition of Mississippi River-inspired works by San Antonio artist Ward.
The museum at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College campus will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the exhibition is free.
Marty Haggard set for Palestine
Marty Haggard is set to perform Saturday in Palestine in a concert that pays tribute to his famous father, country singer Merle Haggard.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave. Tickets cost $26 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at martyhaggard.com.
Haggard performs his own songs and songs that were hits for his father. He has been paying tribute to his father on albums and in concerts for about 10 years.
Photograph exhibit enters final days
An exhibit of photographs taken during filming of the hit 1989 miniseries “Lonesome Dove” has just over a week left at Kilgore College’s East Texas Oil Museum.
The “Lonesome Dove” photos are the work of renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittliff. The exhibit ends Aug. 31 at the museum at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore. Admission costs $8 for adults; $5 for children ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees; and free for younger than 3. For information, visit easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu or call (903) 983-8295.
Closing ‘Fashion and Photography’
The Gregg County Historical Museum’s “Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900” exhibit will close Aug. 31.
The exhibit features clothing from about the 1860 to 1900 period and daguerreotypes — a type of early commercial photography — and lithographs loaned to the museum by local collectors.
The museum is located at 214 N. Fredonia in Longview. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for children younger than 4 and $2 for senior citizens. For information visit gregghistorical.org .
Student play to be staged in Tyler
Tyler Civic Theatre is staging an original play written by a junior at Robert E. Lee High School.
“A Mind of My Own” is a comedy about what happens when the voices inside a teenage boy’s head speak up as he tries to begin a relationship with a girl he has a crush on.
The play by Lila Katz is being staged because it is the winner of the theater’s playwriting contest this year. Her play was chosen best by those who attended a reader’s theater presentation of all the finalists’ plays.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at 400 Rose Park Drive.
Tickets cost $12.50 and are available at tylercivictheatre.com.
‘Texans at the Texan’ coming to Athens
The Texan, a venue at 209 E. Tyler in Athens, will host Texans at the Texan, a concert series featuring Texas musicians, an announcement said.
The series will open Sept. 13 with the Austin-based duo of Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King.
Wonderland is praised for her talents as a blues singer and musician. King has been appointed by the state Legislature as an official state music artist.
An opening act, yet to be named, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets cost $32 and general admission is $16. Tickets are available at thetexanathens.com.
Paul to give concerts in Winnsboro
Ellis Paul, a folk singer and songwriter who is known for making music for children, is set to give two concerts on Saturday at Winnsboro Center for the Arts.
A family show is set for 2:30 p.m. with all tickets costing $10. A show geared toward adults is set for 7:30 p.m. The cost of tickets to this show range from $15 to $22.
Tickets can be purchased at winnsborocenterforthearts.com. Paul has performed folk music for decades in clubs, concert halls and at the Woody Guthrie Festival and Newport Folk Festival among other places. His newest album is “The Storyteller’s Suitcase.”
After becoming a father, he began to concentrate on making music that would appeal to children. His CD “The Hero in You!” was selected by Parents Choice for being inspirational to children.
The centeris at 200 Market St.