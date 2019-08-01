Comedy-magic show Saturday
Eric Eaton will present his comedy magic show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Community Center, at 500 E. Whaley St.
Tickets are $20 for VIP or $10 general admission at eventbrite.com . General admission will be $15 at the door.
Bulb expert to speak in Athens
The Henderson County Master Gardeners will present “The Bulb Hunter,” a free program, at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Henderson County Senior Citizens Center, 3344 Texas 31, Athens.
As part of the group’s Summer Series, Chris Wiesinger will speak on bulbs he has collected throughout the South. He is the author of “The Bulb Hunter” and co-author of “Heirloom Bulbs for Today.”
More information is available by calling (903) 675-6130 or going to txmg.org/hendersonmg .
Bras for a Cause set in Tyler
Women’s Council Realtors Tyler has set Oct. 22 as the date for Bras for a Cause — Fight Like a Girl.
The annual fundraiser will take place at Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler, and include food, music by the Darrin Morris Band, a silent auction and an auction of bras decorated by businesses and modeled by male first responders, organizers announced.
A portion of the money raised will go to the Susan G. Komen Greater Central & East Texas affiliate, which funds research and provides education, screenings and services for cancer patients.
Tickets cost $35 through Sept. 1, $40 from Sept. 2 to Oct. 20 and $50 beginning Oct. 21. Tickets are available at eventribte.com .
Polar Express tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale now for the Polar Express excursions of the Texas State Railroad.
Each year, the railroad re-creates the story of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg about children who take a train to visit Santa at the North Pole.
At the railroad’s North Pole, Santa and elves will greet passengers and board the train to give each child a silver sleigh bell as a gift, according to a news release.
Passengers are encouraged to join in the singing of carols on the ride back.
Ticket prices vary depending on the rail car selected. Rides will begin Nov. 15. For more information, visit texasstaterailroad.net or call 855-632-7729.
Trade Days continue
First Monday Trade Days, one of the largest monthly vendor markets in the nation, continues through Sunday in Canton.
The market, which is located just north of the downtown square, is known for having vendors with a wide array of collectibles and vintage objects.
There is no charge to enter the trade grounds. However, there is a fee to park in most areas near the grounds.
Authors coming to Book Bash
Dozens of authors covering many genres of writing are set to take part in the East Texas Book Bash.
The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler.
A general admission ticket costs $10. A VIP ticket costs $15 and allows entry into the event at 12:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders also get a “goodie” bag, according to information from sponsors.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Kids musical in Palestine
About 50 children are in the cast and crew of Palestine Community Theatre’s “My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto’s Musical Tale,” Chaundra Dantin, the director, said.
The musical tells the story of Pinocchio through the perspective of his father, Geppetto, who learns lessons about parenting and unconditional love.
Performances are set for 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Texas Theater, 213 W. Crawford, Palestine.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students 18 and under, and are available at Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, Palestine Visitors Center and online at thetexastheater.com.
Bingo for a building cause
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will raise money toward a new home project by Women Build during Bags & Bling Bingo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Advance tickets are required by visiting eventbrite.com and cost $40 for individual tickets and $320 for a table of eight.
Tickets will cover appetizers, wine, beer, water and tea and 10 games of bingo, with fashion jewelry and designer handbags as prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 each at the event, and bonus game cards can be purchased for $20 each at the event.
Symphony tickets on sale
Longview Symphony season tickets are on sale for 10 percent off through Aug. 15.
This season will feature the symphony’s new conductor Jerry Steichen leading the following performances: Voyage A Paris concert — Sept. 14 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, with pianist Kimi Kawashima, and Mezzo-Soprano Kimberly LaGraff; Community Chamber Concert — Nov. 3 at the Longview Community Center, featuring Steichen and the principal musicians of the Longview Symphony; Home For The Holidays Concert — Dec. 6 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, with favorite carols and carolers; An Evening of Romance Concert — Feb. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, featuring Steichen at the Steinway with Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora; and Disney’s A Dream Is A Wish concert — April 24 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, featuring music of classic and contemporary Disney films.
Regular season ticket prices are $15 for children up to age 12, $30 for students, and $60 to $136 for adults depending on the seating section.
For information, contact Niki Groce at ngroce@longviewsymphony.org or (903) 236-9739 or visit longviewsymphony.org.
Country music at Liberty Hall
Two country music acts are booked for concerts at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Tyler.
The Malpass brothers, Christopher and Taylor Malpass, are set to perform at 7 p.m. today.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will perform.
Both acts sing traditional country and gospel music.
Tickets for both concerts are available at libertytyler.com