‘Queen of Swing’ sets concert
Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” is hosting a Full Moon Party at 8 p.m. today.
Grant’s “Swing Doo Rok” performance will be staged at her Kokomo Theatre, at 2400 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
The concert will be followed by a showing of “Grease.” Snacks and drinks are available at the theater.
Tickets cost $15 online at eventbrite.com and $10 at the Kokomo ticket window. For information, call 903 918-2132.
‘Dixie Swim Club’ story of friendship
Theatre Longview will present “The Dixie Swim Club” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Directed by Abby Jester, the play focuses on five Southern friends who met on their college swim team. Every August they go on vacation together to the same cottage on a beach in North Carolina.
The play will be presented at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, at 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview. Admission is free for children ages 6 and younger. Online advance tickets are $15.70 for adults, $13 for students, veterans and first responders; Cash prices at the door are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, veterans or first responders. For information, visit: www.theatrelongview.com.
Haircut-Athon set in Carthage
The Village Salon’s annual Haircut-Athon, which provides free back-to-school haircuts for area students, is set Saturday.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Haircuts will be given to Panola County students ages 5 to 18 on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is needed.
Prizes and snacks will be handed out all day, and those interested can enter a $10 raffle to win one of five prize baskets.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for Mission Carthage, and donations will be accepted throughout the day.
The Village Salon is at 1118 W. Panola St. in Carthage next to the old movie theater. For more information, call 903 694-2112.
Athens concert series ends 24th
The Summer Concert Series at the The Texan in Athens will end Aug. 24.
Darrin Morris Band will headline the 7 p.m. concert and John Hord will be the opening act.
The Darrin Morris Band began in 2012 in Gilmer and since has played before fans throughout Texas and in other states. The band has won East Texas Music Awards and released an album, “Country to the Bone.”
Tickets cost $10 and are available at thetexanathens.com.
The Texan is a former movie house at 209 E. Tyler St. that now hosts concerts and special events.
Gardening presentations set
Peggy Rogers, a past president of Texas Master Gardeners, will present a free program at 10 a.m. today in Van Zandt County Public Library, 317 First Monday Lane, Canton.
She will speak on how to incorporate repurposed items, objects from nature and other things in outdoor flower displays, organizers said.
The presentation is free and part of the State Master Gardener Library Series. Information is available at 903-567-4149.
Henderson County Master Gardeners members will speak on fall gardening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens.
Panel members will share their expertise and answer questions.
The free event is part of the Learn at the Library series. For more information, call (903) 675-6130.
‘Rock N Roll Saturday’ set
The Center for Earth & Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St. at Tyler Junior College, will present “Rock N Roll Saturday” on Saturday.
The event includes a showing of “SpacePark 360” at 7 p.m. and “Rock on Demand” at 8 p.m. in the planetarium theater.
Both feature laser lights and graphics set to rock music. The cost is $5 for each show.
Tickets and information are available at sciencecenter.tjc.edu.