Tyler Civic Theatre ends ‘Newsies’
The final performances of Tyler Civic Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Newsies-The Musical” take place through Sunday.
The curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at the theater, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets cost $25 and can be reserved at tylercivictheatre.com.
The musical about young newspaper hawkers in 1899 New York City who rebel after publishers hike paper rates is known for the songs “Carrying the Banner” and “Seize the Day.”
Kilgore Library marks 2019-20 year
The Kilgore Public Library will mark the end of summer with a Back to School party.
The party is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Lazy Splash Ranch at Kilgore City Park on North Street. The event is open to all ages.
For information, visit Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
ArtsView stages ‘Annie — Kids’
Everyone’s favorite orphan will be in Longview this weekend, when ArtsView Children’s Theatre presents three performances of “Annie — Kids.”
Set in 1930s New York City, the production tells the story of little orphan Annie, who charms people with her pluck and positive attitude despite the poverty she’s experienced.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. in Longview. Tickets are $5. For information visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
Summer Concert Series ends
The Palestine Summer Concert Series comes to a close on Saturday.
The Tuxedo Cats are set to perform at 6 p.m. on the Oxbow Stage, 215 E. Crawford, Palestine.
Admission is $10.
Dinosaurs come to Longview
Animatronic dinosaurs and children’s activities will be featured during Jurassic Adventure this weekend at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
Virtual dinosaurs, walking dinosaurs and baby dinos are all part of the event, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Tickets cost $24 for adults ages 13 and older and $29 for children ages 2 to 12. For information, visit myjurassicadventure.com or email dinoexpeditionllc@gmail.com.
Jamboree brings Palestine music
The Dogwood Jamboree returns at 7 p.m. Saturday to the auditorium in Palestine High School.
The Jamboree features country music singers and comedy acts. The theme of the show is “Country Music at Its Best.”
The show in August will feature performances by the Cole Sisters, of Crockett; Erin Cearly, of Fairfield; Rodney Ray, George Lester and Jack Hall, all of Houston; Jodi Brown, of Corsicana; and Jimmy Sims, of Tyler.
Tickets cost $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are reserved by calling 903-729-7080.
Oldest song meeting returns
The 164th Anniversary East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention meets 9:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Henderson Civic Center.
The Handbook of Texas says it’s the oldest singing convention in Texas, and convention chairman Sam Craig says it’s the second-oldest continuous singing convention in the United States. Founded in 1855 with the name East Texas Musical Convention, organizers expect 300 people to attend. Also, Myrl Jones of Tyler, a Sacred Harp singer since her childhood, will celebrate her 100th birthday during the convention.
The songs come from a tune book called “The Sacred Harp,” which was first published in 1844 and contains 611 mostly religious songs written with the sight-singing aid of four geometrically shaped notes.
Donations are accepted, but admission is free. For information, call (903) 863-5379.
Hit the Bricks activities in downtown Tyler, which are held on the second Saturday of each month, will include cart derby races.
The races in youth and adult divisions will begin at 9 a.m. at the hill in the 100 block of South Broadway Avenue. The street will be closed from about 9 a.m. to noon for the races.
Participants and their homemade vehicles will have to be on site at 8 a.m. to be inspected and receive rules.
The cart derby is being sponsored by ETX Brewing Co.
Organizers of Tyler ComicCon, set for Nov. 2-3 at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, will be on the downtown square beginning at 10 a.m. with food trucks, vendors and geeky activities.
Other Hit the Bricks activities include:
8 a.m.-noon: Rose City Farmers Market
9-11 a.m.: Cars & Tacos at ETX Brewing Co.
10 a.m-2 p.m.: Jeweled Mosaic Workshop at Cassie Edmonds Mosaics Studio, 124 S. College Ave., No. 102
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Paint your own paper plate at Goodman Museum
noon-4 p.m.: 10-Year Anniversary Exhibit at Gallery Main Street
1-5:30 p.m.: Sip & Shop Tour, departs from square at 1 p.m.
7-9 p.m.: “Grease” Singalong at Liberty Hall
Documentary screening Friday
A Carthage native who went on to found an internationally recognized gospel choir and has spent decades in humanitarian ministries is the subject of a documentary that will be screened Friday in Carthage.
“Patrinell: The Total Experience” will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday at the Turner Community Center, 1023 MLK Blvd. in Carthage. Admission is free.
The documentary premiered in June at the Seattle International Film Festival.
Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright was born to a Baptist preacher and a school teacher. She was introduced to music early in life and was directing two choirs by the age of 14. She was the valedictorian of Turner High School and attended Prairie View A&M before moving to Seattle in 1964.
Wright founded the Total Experience Gospel Choir in 1973 and kept it going for 45 years, taking members to perform in 28 states, five continents and 22 countries. Wright also founded the Oneness Christian Center in 1997.
Wright and her choir’s humanitarian efforts include working in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and along the Mississippi gulf coast, as well as helping raise funds for refugees in Ishinomaki, Japan.
For more information about “Patrinell: The Total Experience,” visit patrinell.com .