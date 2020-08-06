Virtual Superhero and Fun Run on tap
East Texas CASA’s Virtual Superhero and Fun Run will take place Aug. 7-9.
Participants are encouraged to record a short video and take pictures in their superhero costumes. The photos and videos will be posted on CASA’s Facebook page. Registration packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the center court in the Longview Mall.
Texas Country Music Hall tribute show set
The Country Music Hayride and Dusty Boots will present a Texas Country Music Hall of Fame tribute show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Esquire Theatre, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage.
Dusty Boots will perform hits from some of the Hall of Fame inductees. Special guests include Blind Uncle Keith, Tamara Mathers and Bruce Blake.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6-12.