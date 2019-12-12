Holiday ArtWalk today
Today’s annual Holiday ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Longview will feature more than 100 artists, with live music, shopping and food.
Holiday ArtWalk extends from Heartisans Marketplace at Methvin and High streets down Center, Tyler, Fredonia and Whaley streets and ends at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and ArtWorks with the museum’s annual Holiday Market. Admission is free to the self-guided ArtWalk tour.
Longview World of Wonders will host artists, music and Happy T Clown, while the Gregg County Historical Museum’s Loblolly Train and Holiday Village will be on display. Shops, restaurants, bars, and businesses will be open and hosting artists and artisans selling a wide variety of creative gift-giving wares. Painters, jewelry makers, authors, sculptors, bakers and musicians will be inside and outside (weather permitting) exhibiting their artistic talents.
Musicians will be featured at Silver Grizzly and the Longview Symphony Orchestra office on Methvin Street, with Christmas carolers at Heartisans Marketplace and the Jolly Rogers Ukulele Band at LongviewWOW on Tyler Street. The band Bend the Will will perform on the stage in the Sculpture Garden at Fredonia and Tyler streets.
The (former) Regions Bank location at 213 N. Fredonia will host a Longview Ballet Theatre display and local artists. The new ARTS!Longview Executive Director Cynthia Hellen will be there to greet visitors. VeraBank also will host multiple artists inside and outside its location on Fredonia Street as well.
A map of participating locations and artists is available on Facebok and at www.artwalklongview.com. ArtWalk Downtown is a quarterly free, self-guided tour of downtown businesses, museums, restaurants, and shops featuring artists and artisans exhibiting and selling art.
More Christmas events set
Christmas events will take place around Longview this week:
■ A hot-air balloon Christmas Glow is from 5:15-7:15 p.m. today, weather permitting, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, at 100 Grand Blvd. off Cotton Street. The free event offers Christmas music, hot cocoa and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
■ Santa Flavious and his Elf helpers Joshua and Twinkle will present Christmas Story Time from 6-7 p.m. today outside the library on the Eastman Plaza at 222 W. Cotton St. The free event will move inside to the Moeschle Room in the event of inclement weather. Call (903) 237-1345 for more information.
■ First Baptist Church will present Andrew Peterson’s Behold the Lamb of God Tour at 7 p.m. today, at the church at 209 E. South St. Tickets cost $20-$50 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/ry82t4f
■ Ellis Home and Garden will host Christmas in the Gardens from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 20 and 21 at 3110 N. Eastman Road. Cost is $3 per person and free for ages 2 and younger. Find more information on Facebook.
■ Mobberly Baptist Church will present its “Sounds of the Season” at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the church at 625 E. Loop 281. Tickets are $5. Call (903) 663-3100 to purchase.
■ Alpine Church of Christ is hosting Breakfast with Santa & Chick-Fil-A from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, at 610 E. Loop 281. Cost is $5.
■ Longview Mall is offering Cookies & Claus from 10 a.m.- noon Saturday. The event is free. For information, visit www.longviewmall.com.
■ Alpine Church of Christ, at 6:10 E. Loop 281, will present “Believe in CHRISTmas,” a holiday praise and worship musical, from 6-8 p.m. Sunday. The event is free.
Percussionist to play at Bach’s Lunch
Anthony Robinson, a percussionist in the Longview and Marshall symphonies, will perform during Friday’s Bach’s Lunch, a free lunchtime concert series that takes place at downtown Longview churches.
Friday’s concert is at St. Anthony Catholic Church, at 508 N. Sixth St. Audience members may bring their lunches to the dining area that opens at 11:45 a.m. The concert is from 12:20-1 p.m.
Robinson also is an adjunct instructor of music at East Texas Baptist University, teaching percussion and woodwind methods. He also previously was the band/fine arts coordinator and percussion coordinator/band director in Marshall for 30 years before his retirement. The Air Force retiree also was first sergeant/principal percussionist for the United States Army Air Force Band of the Gulf Coast, whose work included a 10-city tour of the Czech Republic.
Shakespeare fest takes on Christmas
The Texas Shakespeare Festival will present “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Radio Play” this weekend.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Center on the Kilgore campus.
“In this unique radio play version, the action unfolds in a recording studio in 1947 as a small group of actors sends the classic story out across the airwaves,” information from the college says. “This lively holiday adaptation is an inventive twist on a classic story, sure to get audience members in the Christmas spirit.”
Refreshments are offered before each performance, along with live holiday music by company members Grace Abele, DJ Canaday and Meaghan Simpson. The play features actors Micah Goodding, Rick Higginbotham, DJ Canaday, Lona Cole, Matthew Simpson, Grace Abele and Meaghan Simpson.
Tickets are $25 each and are available at https://texasshakespeare.tix.com or by calling 903-983-8119 or emailing tsfboxoffice@gmail.com.
‘Lion, Witch, Wardrobe’ continues
Tyler Civic Theatre will have its final performances of ‘The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe’ this weekend.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 400 Rose Park Drive.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students and are available at tylercivictheatre.com or calling 903-592-0561.
Christmas-themed hayride
Deadwood, Galloway, and Logan community churches in Panola County will host the second Christmas in the Country from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
“Two years ago we started Christmas in the Country as a way to bring the focus of Christmas back to Jesus Christ while incorporating your more modern aspects of Christmas and the holiday season,” said Natalie Forsythe with Deadwood United Methodist Church.
The main focus of the event is the Christmas Hayride, which tells the story of Jesus’ birth.
The event, which is completely free, will also include a number of activities for children of all ages including a paint-your-own cookie booth and different games, including one Forsythe said involves shooting nerf guns at a Christmas tree. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to visit and take pictures with. There will be free food and beverages, as well as a hot cocoa bar to warm up with after the hay ride. There will also be live music and sort of like a talent show, Forsythe said.
Christmas in the Country will take place at Deadwood United Methodist Church, 744 CR 445 in Carthage, just east of FM 31 S in the Deadwood Community in Panola County.
Downtown Kilgore plans events
Christmas in Kilgore will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kilgore.
The day will include holiday music and family friendly events and games, along with shopping and dining.
Reel East Texas Film Festival also will host a Christmas Movie Marathon from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the Texan Theater at 201 S. Kilgore St. The free event will feature classics and cartoons and close with “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Belcher to host twist on Christmas classic
Ken Ludwig’s “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be staged at 6 p.m Sunday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
The story features a mouse who wants to makes sure Santa Claus doesn’t miss his house this year.
“Before you can say ‘Merry Christmas!’, we’re off on the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer,” information about the show says.
Tickets cost $25-$40 and are available at www.belchercenter.com.
Tyler Community Band performs
Tyler Community Band will present a free holiday concert 3 p.m. Sunday at Atria Willow Park, 3500 S. Vine Ave.
Under direction of Judy Wilson and Neil Smith, the band made up of accomplished musicians will present “A Christmas Festival,” “Sleigh Ride,” Mannheim Steamroller’s adaptation of Handel’s “Hallelujah” and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite.”
Holiday music concerts
Two holiday music concert series are coming to an end in Tyler.
The Tidings of Joy Noon-Time Concert Series concludes at noon Tuesday at Christ Church, 118 S. Bois d’ Arc Ave., with Candice and Ian Aipperspach.
The Christmas Downtown series ends at noon Wednesday at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., with Robinson Handbells.
The concerts are free. Light lunches are available following the concerts.
Card 53 marks anniversary
Card 53, the Tyler-based improvisational comedy group, will hold a show celebrating its 10th anniversary 8 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
Members create scenes on the spot based on suggestions from the audience. The shows sometimes have moments that are not appropriate for young children.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at libertytyler.com.
Symphonic band to play in Mineola
The Lake Country Symphonic Band will present its annual holiday concert at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola.
The band is made up of about 70 area residents who enjoy playing instruments.
Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for those 11 and younger.
More information is available at lakecountryplayhouse.com.
Palestine presents ‘Tuna Christmas’
Palestine Community Theater will present “A Tuna Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Texas Theatre, 213 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
In this installment of the Tuna comedy series, the colorful citizens of a tiny Texas town are ready to celebrate the holiday in the most unusual ways.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at thetexastheater.com.
‘Oliver!’ in Athens
Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens, is staging “Oliver!” a musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students and are available at hcpac.org.
‘Celtic Angels’ coming to Marshall
The award winning “Celtic Angels Christmas” national tour will stop in Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the newly renovated Memorial City Hall.
“Produced in Ireland, ‘Celtic Angels Christmas’ will enrapture audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes … all with a Celtic twist,” information about the show says. “This, together with stunning dance routines performed by the shows tantalizing world champion dancers, will create and unforgettable evening’s entertainment for those who get the chance to see this captivating holiday program.”
Tickets are $40-$50 and are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the MCH box office at (903) 934-7992.
Christmas carol singalong
The annual Christmas carol singalong in Palestine is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Texas Theatre, 213 E. Crawford St.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
The public is invited to participate in the singing of traditional carols.