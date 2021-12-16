Carmela’s Magical Santa LandCarmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway 259 N., is open from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3. The Christmas light drive-through features nearly 4 million lights. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For information, visit Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
‘Swingin’ Christmas Show’“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” is set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show will include classic Christmas carols. Tickets are $15 and are available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com. Seating is limited and reservations are required. For information, call (903) 918-2132 or visit http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Christmas in the Park
• The ninth annual Christmas in the Park continues from 6 to 9 p.m. today and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Daingerfield State Park, 455 Park Road 17, Daingerfield. Admission is free with a canned food donation. The event features holiday lights and decorated campsites. Santa Claus also will be on hand Friday and Saturday to wave to visitors. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DaingerfieldStatePark .
• Christmas in the Park at Liberty City is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hugh Camp Memorial Park in Liberty City. Features include a light display and Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be handing out candy canes and cookies. Admission to the light display is free.
‘Elf, The Musical’“Elf, The Musical” continues at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. Tickets are $25. For information, go online to https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Movie in the GardenHoliday Movie in the Garden is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, in Tyler. The feature film will be Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Moviegoers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite “Grinch” character. Admission is free. Food trucks will be on site.
Trail of LightsThe Piney Park Trail of Lights is 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Jan. 1 at 600 Martin Lake Road in Marshall. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. For information, visit information: https://pineypark.com/tickets/ .
Wonderland of LightsWonderland of Lights in downtown Marshall is open from 6 to 10 p.m. today and Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Free admission with charge for some individual activities: $10 ice skating, $5 Wonderland Express, $3 carousel, $5 horse drawn carriage. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WonderlandOfLightsTX/ .