Model trains on display at museumThe Loblolly Model Train featuring the Polar Express exhibit will be on display Saturday through Dec. 23 at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., in Longview.
Hours are 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and $1 for children.
Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in conjunction with ArtWalk. For information, visit http://gregghistorical.org/christmas .
‘Christmas in the South’ scheduled Saturday
Junkin’ Across Texas will host “Christmas in the South” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. The shopping event features multiple East Texas vendors and includes shabby chic, tasty treats, boutiques, candles, handmade crafts and home and Christmas décor.
Admission is $5 at the door. Children 12 and younger, teachers, military, veterans and first responders get in free. Goody bags will be given to the first 50 customers. For information, go online to https://www.facebook.com/junkinacrosstexas/ .
ETSB to perform SundayThe East Texas Symphonic Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
The concert will feature marches and Christmas songs, including “A Christmas Carol Fantasy,” “First Suite for Band” and “Flight of the Silverbird.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and children. Masks are encouraged. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/EastTexasSymphonicBand/ .