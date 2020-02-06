Circus set for Oil Palace
The Jordan World Circus has performances set for 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 1 and 5 p.m. Feb. 16 a the Oil Palace, Texas Highway 64, east of Tyler.
Tickets start at $9. Several tickets prices and combinations are offered and available online at eventbrite.com.
The Jordan World Circus is one of the larger traveling circuses in the United States.
KVNE to present I am They in concert
Christian radio station KVNE has begun selling tickets for its Spring Breakout Concert set for March 20 at Flint Baptist Church.
The concert will feature the band I am They along with John Tibbs.
Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available at eventbrite.com
Kokomo presents jazz review
Kelli Grant is “Jazzin’ Things Up!” each Saturday night in February at her Kokomo Theatre in Longview .
Known as “the Queen of Swing,” Grant’s original music review “Jazzin’ Things Up!” takes audiences on a “cross country trip to discover the wonderful world and history of jazz,” according to information about the show. The Kokomo Theatre, at 2400 W. Marshall Ave., temporarily transforms to a “Roarin’ 20s Speak Easy” for the 7 p.m. show each Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performances are followed by a free movie. Saturday’s movie is “Some Like it Hot.”
Admission is $20 and reservations are required. Call or text (903) 918-2132 or visit eventbrite.com.
Theatre Longview sings love songs
Love is in the air Saturday when Theatre Longview presents ”Best of Broadway Songs of Love.”
Two performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. feature “pay what you can pricing,” with the shows presented at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview.
For information, visit www.theatrelongview.com .
Time for monthly Hit the Bricks
Tyler’s monthly Hit the Bricks is on Saturday. The promotion draws attention to activities in downtown Tyler.
Events include:
■ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Make Valentine’s cards at a free vintage Valentine crafting event at Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave.
■ 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rose City Farmers Market, Broadway Avenue just south of the square.
■ Noon to 4 p.m.: Smith County Historical Society Museum and Archives, 125 S. College Ave., is showing “Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.” and “The Success of Smith County Texas Women.” Admission is free.
■ 7 p.m.: Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. is showing “Casablanca.” Tickets are available at libertytyler.com or at the door.
Reckless Kelly at Liberty Hall
The Austin band Reckless Kelly is set for a show 7 p.m. today at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
The band’s songs are embraced by fans of country and Americana music.
Tickets are $42 or $28 and available on the venue’s website, libertytyler.com.
Stomp due at Cowan today
The national tour of Stomp is coming to the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center for a performance today.
The eight-member troupe will fill the auditorium with rhythms using unconventional percussion instruments such as wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans and hubcaps.
The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42-$62 and available at cowancenter.org or by calling the box office, 903-566-7424.
Saturday run benefits PAWS
The Longview Running Club’s Kilgore to Longview Run on Saturday will travel 11 miles along Texas 31.
Bus transportation runs from 6-7:20 a.m.from the rodeo arena to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview to the starting line in downtown Kilgore.
Registration costs $70, with proceeds benefiting Longview PAWS, a nonprofit organization that supports the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/KilgoretoLogview11MileRace or Longview Running Club on Facebook.