First Presbyterian presents duo
Cellist Rebecca Hepplewhite and organist Julian Collings, who perform as the Svyati Duo, will give a free concert 7 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler.
The duo have performed together throughout Europe, Asia and North America.
The program will include works by Bach, Max Bruch, Dutch composer Ad Wammes and Argentine composer Astor Piazolla.
The concert, “Of Strings and Pipes,” is part of the church’s music series.
ETYO to perform Sunday in Tyler
Two of East Texas Youth Orchestra’s ensembles will perform 4 p.m. Sunday in Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. in Tyler.
The Philharmonic Orchestra and the more advanced Symphony Orchestra will each take the stage during the free concert.
The ensembles, along with the Jazz Academy, are part of ETYO’s offerings for youth who enjoy performing classical music.
Pointer Sisters at Cowan tonight
The Pointer Sisters had a series of pop hits in the 1970s that included “Slow Hand,” “Jump (For My Love),” “I’m So Excited” and “Fire.”
Original member Ruth, now performing with her daughter, Issa, and granddaughter, Sadako, will perform these and other popular songs during a concert 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center.
Tickets range from $32 to $82 and are available at cowancenter.org or by calling 903-566-7424.
‘Dreamgirls’ at Tyler Civic Theatre
Tyler Civic Theatre is continuing its performances of “Dreamgirls” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 400 Rose Park Drive.
The award-winning musical centers on a 1960s-era female vocal group on its way to fame.
Information and reservations are available at tylercivictheatre.com .
Ballet tells World War II story
First United Methodist Church will host a free performance Friday of the Mississippi-based Christian ballet company Ballet Magnificat!
The group’s performance of “Hiding Place,” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, tells the story of a family who helps conceal Jewish people during World War II in Dutch Haarlem.
Friday’s performance takes place in the church’s Fellowship Hall at Green and Whaley streets in downtown Longview. Admission is free but donations will be collected to support Ballet Magnificat!. For more information, visit www.longviewfumc.org .
Belcher hosts 3 Redneck Tenors
Sometimes described as “Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall,” the 3 Redneck Tenors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
The 3 Redneck Tenors are classically trained artists Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge. Tickets are $25-$40. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com .
Cherokee Theatre staging original play
Cherokee Civic Theatre’s production of the original play “Sultana” ends with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The theater is located at 157 W. Fifth St. in Rusk.
It is based on the true story of the sinking of a steamboat just after the Civil War.
Information and reservations are available at cherokeetheatre.net .
‘Steel Magnolias’ opens today in Athens
Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens, will stage “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play focuses on the friendship of a group of women in a small Louisiana town.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be reserved at HCPAC.org or by calling 903-675-3908.
Exhibits close at art museum
Two exhibits at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts will close Saturday: “Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall” and “Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project.”
The Dorman exhibit features a series of paintings about the “internal world” of Alzheimer’s patients.
Victor Thall was born in New York and studied at the Arts Student League when he was 11, later returning there to teach. He studied in France and later benefited from programs supporting artists during the Great Depression. He dropped out of the Abstract Expressionist movement as he gained recognition.
The museum at 215 E. Tyler St. is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 or free for members. For information, call 903-753-8103 or visit lmfa.org .
Teague Park fishing event
The annual Kid’s Fishing Derby is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Teague Park in Longview.
Fish bait and a limited number of rods and reels will be available for children ages 12 and younger. For more information about the free event, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/3149/Special-Events .
‘Crazytown’ on stage at Kilgore College
Kilgore College Theatre students will present “Crazytown,” today through Sunday in the Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
This modern comedy by Jonathan Rand is about “a small town where things seem a bit backwards and upside down,” according to information about the play. The play is appropriate for all ages, but children ages 7 and younger will not be admitted.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 or $7 for Kilgore College students. For information, visit www.kilgore.edu/drama or call 903-983-8126.
Bach’s Lunch Friday in Kilgore
First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore will host this Friday’s Bach’s Lunch Concert.
Organist Gala Strunk will perform during the free lunch concert series, which is hosted by Longview Symphony. The church is located at 815 E. Main St. in Kilgore, where concert-goers may bring their own lunch at 11:45 a.m. The performance begins at 12:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.longviewsymphony.org .
Civic Chorale to sing Broadway favorites
Tickets are on sale for Tyler Civic Chorale’s “Melodies of a Golden Age.”
The concert featuring Broadway tunes is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
The show will include music from “Oklahoma!” “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady,” “Babes in Arms” and “Showboat,” Weston Jennings, the director, said.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at tylercivicchorale.org .
Tyler presents Black History concert
Tyler area choirs will perform 7 p.m. Monday in a free Black History Month program presented by the city of Tyler.
“The Music for the Soul” will take place in Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., according to information from the city.
Seats will be available on a first-come basis.
Jeff Black to sing in Edom
Singer/songwriter Jeff Black will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Old Firehouse in Edom’s acoustic concerts series.
He sings folk music and has written songs recorded by Alison Krauss & Union Station, the late Waylon Jennings and Dierks Bentley among others.
Ticket cost $15 at the door.
Run for Others set for Saturday
The inaugural Run for Others is set for Saturday at Central Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.
The event includes a 1k for kids at 8:30 a.m., a 10K at 8:45 a.m. and 5k at 9 a.m., according to information.
Race proceeds will benefit The Fostering Collective, a nonprofit that provides support to adoptive families.
Information about race fees and registering in advance is available at itri365.com .
‘Skin Deep’ on stage in Mineola
The Lake Country Playhouse is staging the romantic comedy “Skin Deep” at the Select Theatre, 114 N. Johnson St. in Mineola.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
Call the box office at 903-569-2300 for reservations.
Pilot Club fundraiser Saturday
The Pilot Club of Longview’s 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament is Saturday.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 9 a.m. at Pairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 County Road 3111 in Gladewater.
Registration is $400 per team or $100 per person and includes lunch. For information visit www.facebook.com/pilotcluboflongview or call Holly Greer at 903-738-0541 or Carolyn Ramirez at 903-234-8877. On-site registration also is available.
Event to highlight industry
Little Big Techs and Big Techs, a celebration of industry, science and technololgy in Longview, returns Feb. 29.
Little Big Techs will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29 in downtown Longview, and includes downtown museums and hands-on activities. Big Techs features tours of Longview businesses. Reservations are required to participate in tours. For information, visit www.visitlongviewtexas.com/news/2018/dec/31/big-techs/12 .
Exhibit features black leaders
The Gregg County Historical Museum’s exhibit “Portraits of our Past; Influential African Americans of East Texas,” continues through March 28.
The Black History Month exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for children younger than 4 and $2 for seniors. For information, visit www.gregghistorical.com .
Black History Month speaker
A “Celebration of Black History Month” will feature keynote speaker Hill Harper and R&B legend Howard Hewett Feb. 29 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Harper has appeared on the ABC series “The Good Doctor,” and is the author of several books. Black history essay contest winners from local schools also will be recognized. The Wiley College A Cappella Choir and Grammy Award winner Hewett also will perform.
Reservations are free for up to four people for the 7 p.m. event. Visit www.belchercenter.com or (903) 233-3080.