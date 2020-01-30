Bob Goff to speak at Flint Baptist today
Author and motivational speaker Bob Goff, who is known for encouraging people to be more loving to others, will speak at 6:30 p.m. today at Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2867 in Flint.
He is best known for his books “Love Does,” Everybody Always” and “Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365 Day Journey.”
His presentation is being sponsored by the church and the Tyler help organization PATH.
“At PATH, the basis of the work we do with our neighbors in need is rooted in having meaningful conversations and loving the people around us who may be difficult to love,” Executive Director Greg Grubb said. “Bob’s message resonated with our 2018 PATH Week luncheon attendees and we believe that it will be empowering and inspiring for everyone who attends this event.”
Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.com .
Chris Colston to perform at Reveal Reveal Party
True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler, will host the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Reveal Party at 7 p.m. Friday
The event will include a concert by Chris Colston and opening act Zach Maberry and the announcement of who will be performing at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival set for May 2 on the downtown square in Tyler.
Tickets are $10 and available at reddirtbbqfest.com .
Rupert Wates concert in Edom
Singer/songwriter Rupert Wates is set to give an acoustic concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Old Firehouse in Edom.
He was born in England and has been based in the United States since 2006. His music ranges from folk to jazz.
Tickets at the door cost $15.
Carthage Lions Club plan ‘Hee-Haw’ good time Friday at variety show
The Carthage Noon Lions Club’s 74th annual variety show is Friday, and members are preparing for a night of laughter and song.
This year’s theme is “Hee-Haw.” Tickets are $10 and available from any Lion, the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and KGAS Radio. Tickets will also be available at the door Friday.
“We’re going to have a great show this year,” Lions Club President Rodney Wooten said. “It’s going to be lots of good singing, comedy. It’s all for a great cause.”
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Carthage High School Performing Arts Center, 1600 W. Panola St. in Carthage, with performances from the Panola College stage band and the Panola Pipers. The variety show begins at 7:30 p.m. The show includes traditional songs, commercials and comedy skits from Lions Club members.
Proceeds from the show benefit Lions Club programs, including scholarships for Panola County students, the Lions Club’s local community service efforts and Lions Club programs taking place across the world.
Freeze Your Fanny Saturday
The East Texas Lightnin’, an independent team of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is inviting cyclists to the annual “Freeze Your Fanny Bike Ride” on Saturday.
The race features 10-, 40- and 65-mile courses starting at 10 a.m. at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School at 422 FM 2751 just outside of Longview.
Registration costs $40, with the race serving as the major fundraiser for the East Texas Lightnin’.
For information, visit https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/FREEZEwww.freezeyourfanny.com .
Symphonic band plays Monday
The East Texas Symphonic Band’s annual winter concert will be highlighted by a number of recognizable tunes when the band performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
“The Polar Express,” “Aladdin” highlights and “Y.M.C.A.” are among the songs on Monday’s program, along with a whimsical piece — the “Grand Serenade for an Awful lot of Winds and Percussion” by the fictional P.D.Q. Bach.
Admission is $5 and free for students and children. For information, visit www.etsymphonicband.com .
STOMP coming to Cowan Center
The national tour of STOMP is coming to the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center on Feb. 6.
The eight-member troupe will fill the auditorium with rhythms using unconventional percussion instruments such as wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans and hubcaps.
The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42-$62 and available at cowancenter.org or by calling the box office, 903-566-7424.
Earth and Space Center viewing
The Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College will hold one of its free star parties Saturday.
Beginning about 8 p.m., people will be on the plaza at the center, 1411 E. Lake St., to help others use telescopes to find objects in the night sky.
Tyler Parks set parent-child dances
Tickets are on sale for Tyler Parks and Recreation Department’s Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dances at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
They are:
■ Feb. 7, 7-8:30 p.m.: Mother-Son dance for boys ages 4 to 13;
■ Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls 4 to 8;
■ Feb. 8, 8-9:30 p.m.: Daddy-Daughter dance for girls 9 to 13.
Each of the semiformal dances will have a DJ and refreshments. Photography packages will be available for purchase.
Tickets can be bought at Glass Recreation Center for $9. Only 300 tickets will be sold to each dance. Tickets at the door will cost $10.
Reckless Kelly at Liberty Hall
The Austin-based band Reckless Kelly is set for a show 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
The band’s songs are embraced by fans of country and Americana music.
Tickets are $42 or $28 and available on the venue’s website, libertytyler.com .
Panola Lions Club sets member drive
The Panola County Lions invite men and women interested in joining their organization to a reception today.
The club will discuss the service opportunities they provide, as well as the Texas Lions Camp, the S.P.O.T. vision screening program and other projects.
The event is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Panola St. in Carthage.
For more information, email pollym@heartswayhospice.org or call or text (903) 738-4896.
First Monday in Canton
Thousands of vendors are set up through Sunday in Canton for First Monday Trade Days.
The monthly event is one of the larger vendor’s markets in the nation. Admission is free but there is a fee to park in one of the lots.
‘The Way Things Were’ ends Feb. 9
A traveling exhibit on display at the Longview Public Library will close Feb. 9.
On loan from Humanities Texas, “The Way Things Were: Texas Settlers and Their Buildings, 1860s-1930s” “looks at the early Texas buildings for information about settlers’ visions of community and progress and their accommodation to the physical demands and economic realities of everyday life,” information about the exhibit says.
The library at 222 W. Cotton St. is open10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Museum exhibits to close
Two exhibits at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts are entering their final weeks.
“Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall” and “Josh Dorman — The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project” will end Feb. 22.
Thall (1902-1984) exhibited in the 1949 Annual Exhibition of Contemporary American Painting and was chosen by New Yorker art critic Robert Coates as one of three best paintings in the show. His works came to the Longview Museum of Fine Arts after Executive Director Tiffany Nolan Jehorek learned of a collection of his work in a storage building in Tyler.
“Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project” features portraits birthed after Dorman spent a week with Alzheimer’s patients in a Chicago nursing home in 2007.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5. For information, call 903-753-8103 or visit lmfa.org .
Annual design show in February
The East Texas Builders Association will present its annual Home & Design Show Feb. 7-9 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
About 75 vendors participate in the show, which offers a look at the newest home products and gives people the opportunity to learn more about the home buying, building and remodeling process and services.
Hours are 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8 and noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9. Admission is $5 in advance or $7 at the door and children younger than 12 are admitted free. For Information, call 903-758-6416, email events@easttexasbuilders.org or visit www.easttexasbuilders.org or o ETBA Home & Design Show on Facebook.
Run to benefit PAWS
The Longview Running Club will host its annual Kilgore to Longview Run on Feb. 8.
Bus transportation runs from 6 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. Feb. 8 from the rodeo arena at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview to the start line in downtown Kilgore. The 11-mile run follows Texas 31.
Registration costs $70. Proceeds benefit Longview PAWS, a nonprofit organization that supports the Longview Animal Care and Adoptoin Center. For information visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/KilgoretoLogview11MileRace or Longview Running Club on Facebook.
Theater seeking performers
Jefferson’s community theater, the Opera House Theatre Players, is continuing to look for youngsters ages 2-12 to sing Elvis-type songs at the upcoming “Chocolate Sunday” event, from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Enoch’s Stomp Coffee and Wine House in Jefferson.
Contact theater president Marcia Thomas at 903-665-8243 for more information.
The theatre also is looking for a young girl between ages 10 and 13 to play a lead role in a pop-up play being planned for March or April. In late July, the group will offer a week-long Kids Theatre Kamp for students who wish to learn more about acting or technical skills necessary to perform in a live stage production. The camp will conclude with a performance of skills learned by the students.