Final weekend at Carmela’s
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land will close for the season Sunday.
The drive-through Christmas display and its more than 2 million lights attract thousands of visitors each year. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
The display is located at 6085 Hwy. 259 N., north of Longview. For additional information, visit Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Library to hold Great Decisions lectures
Tyler Public Library, has announced the lineup of lectures for its annual Great Decisions series.
The free discussions on geo-political topics are set at noon each Wednesday in the library’s Taylor Auditorium.
Participants are encouraged to bring lunch.
The topics and speakers by date are:
■ Jan. 15: “The Philippines and the U.S.” presented by Ed Santos
■ Jan. 22: “China’s Road into Latin America” presented by Dr. Colin Snider
■ Jan. 29: “Climate Change and the Global Order” presented by Dr. Betsy Ott
■ Feb. 5: “Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking” presented by Dr. David Scott
■ Feb. 12: “U.S. Relations With the Northern Triangle” presented by Dr. Colin Snider
■ Feb. 19: “India and Pakistan” (speaker to be announced)
■ Feb. 26: “Red Sea Security” presented by Dr. John Barrett
■ March 4: “Artificial Intelligence and Data” presented by Dr. Robert Schumaker
Free admission to Tyler museum
On the first Friday of each month, the Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. at Tyler Junior College, offers free admission.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, a docent will lead a tour and talk about the exhibits on view.
Stars to feature fashion designer
Fashion designer and Longview native Brandon Maxwell will be the keynote speaker at Longview Regional Medical Center’s Stars Over Longview annual awards ceremony and luncheon Jan. 9.
The event annually honors 12 “dedicated and compassionate women” who serve the community in a variety of ways. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony begins at noon at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex.
Individual tickets cost $30, while tables of eight are available for $240.
For information, visit www.LongviewRegional.com, email at marketing@longviewregional.com or call 903-553-7400.
Fly-fishing class set Jan. 11
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens is taking reservations for people who want to learn fly-fishing skills. A class for beginners is set from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the center
Instruction will focus on equipment, knot tying and casting. Participants can fish for rainbow trout in the center’s casting pond.
Equipment will be provided for those who do not have any. The $50 fee includes lunch and a season pass to TFFC, according to information from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Reservations are required. To register by telephone, call or text Craig Brooks at 903-670-2222 or send an email to craig.brooks@tpwd.texas.gov .
Sunday Classical Series continues
The Sunday Afternoon Classical Series at Winnsboro Center for the Arts continues at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The concert, “Mix & Match: Women’s Voices,” will feature soprano Gabrielle Gilliam, mezzo-soprano Kayla Nanto and pianist Mary Dibbern, the Dallas Opera’s musical director of education.
Tickets cost $12 to $25 and are available at winnsborocenterforthearts.com . The center is located at 200 Market St.
Reptile show comes to Longview
The Longview Exhibit Building will be filled this weekend with the slithering, hissing, crawling masses of the H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptile and Pet Show.
The show features thousands of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and supplies available for purchase. Show hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in the building at 1123 Jaycee Drive. A one-day pass is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12, while a two-day pass is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 5-12.
For more information, visit www.herpshow.net/longview/tickets .
Free family movies at Tyler Public Library
Families are invited to enjoy free movies in the auditorium at Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave.
The library will show a family-friendly movie at 10:30 a.m. today through Saturday.
Those who come can bring snacks, blankets and pillows.
Gallery’s reception to open exhibit
The Gold Leaf Gallery, 4518 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will hold a reception 6-9 p.m. Jan. 11 to mark the opening of its latest Showcasing East Texas Artists series.
The new exhibition will feature the art of John York, Russell Belue and Sylvia Morse. The art will be on view through Feb. 28.
Final ‘Raisin’ the Roof’planned
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will host the 20th — and final — “Raisin’ The Roof” from 6-10 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The event features celebrity waiters who typically dress in costumes and decorate themed tables. A DJ will provide dance music, and the event features a dinner buffet and full bar.
The local Habitat organization has announced a goal of raising $115,000 at the final night of this fundraiser. Habitat for Humanity helps local, low-income families build new homes and make repairs to their existing homes.
Individual tickets cost $85 and are available in advance only. No children are allowed. For information, call 903-236-0900 or 903-235-2375, email at development@netxhabitat.org or visit http://netxhabitat.org .
First Monday Trade Days begins today
First Monday Trade Days, the monthly vendors market in Canton, will take place today through Sunday.
Thousands of vendors under pavilions, in Canton Civic Center and on the grounds offer goods both new and vintage and food.
It is free to attend but there is a fee to park.