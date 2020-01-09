Program explores science of beer
The Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will present the Science of Beer, a program for adults, on Saturday as part of Hit the Bricks.
Hit the Bricks promotes activities that take place on the second Saturday in downtown Tyler.
Set for 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., the presentations will feature a talk on how beer is made, a sampling of craft beers from True Vine Brewing Co., appetizers from downtown Tyler restaurants and games, such as corn hole.
Tickets cost $12 for singles or $20 for a couple. Those who attend must be 21. Tickets are available on the museum’s website and eventbrite.com.
The money raised will benefit the museum’s school outreach program.
Libraries feature folk music
The folk music duo Hungrytown is returning to East Texas for two free performances — Friday night at the Longview Public Library and then Saturday afternoon at the Marshall Public Library.
The Longview Public Library’s Sounds & Stacks concert program will feature performers Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday. The Vermont based team also performed about a year ago at the library at 222 W. Cotton St. Hungrytown is named for a road they discovered while recording their first record in Virginia years ago.
Hungrytown will then perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd.
Comedian benefits Longview Christian
Humorist Jeanne Robertson will kick off this year’s performances at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, in an event Saturday benefiting Longview Christian School.
The former Miss North Carolina — who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall — will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. She tours nationally and has performed regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. Robertson is known for her “family friendly and engaging brand of comedy,” with a number of DVDs, three books and successes on satellite radio and YouTube under her belt.
Tickets are $25-$40 and are available at belchercenter.ticketforce.com
Other upcoming performances at the Belcher Center include: “Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power!” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17; “The Spongebob Musical” at 7 p.m. Jan. 23; Three Redneck Tenors at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Exerience” at 7:30 p.m. March 28; Longview Ballet Theatre’s performances of “Cinderella” April 3-5, with Ballet West II; the Longview Symphony’s “A Dream is a Wish” concert at 7:30 p.m. April 24, featuring Disney music; and Bill Blagg’s Magic in Motion at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 5.
For information, visit www.belchercenter.com .
Great Decisions series opens
Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., will open its annual Great Decisions sessions at noon on Wednesday with a presentation by Ed Santos on the relationship between the United States and the Philippines.
The presentations are free. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.
The series continues at noon each Wednesday through March 4.
KVNE to present Blanca at party
Radio station KVNE will hold a party/concert on Jan. 17 to launch its Hispanic Christian radio station, Fuzion.
The event featuring recording artist Blanca is set for 7 p.m. at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at KVNE.com or eventbrite.com.
Rose Festival to hold Winter Gala
The Winter Gala, a fundraiser for the Texas Rose Museum in Tyler, is set for today at Willow Brook Country Club, 3205 W. Erwin St.
At 6:30 p.m., just prior to the gala, representatives of the Texas Rose Festival Association will announce the theme of the 2020 festival and the women and children who will take part as the rose queen, princess, duchess of the rose growers, ladies-in-waiting and queen’s attendants.
The gala will honor 1980 Rose Queen Staley Wynne Gray. It will feature dinner and music by Tuxedo Cats.
Tickets to the gala cost $150 and must be reserved at the Texas Rose Museum or by calling its office at 903-597-3130.
Tyler B2B Expo set for Jan. 16.
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual B2B Expo Jan. 16 at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St.
Nearly 200 booths will be open from 1-6 p.m. Admission is $5 or free to those who drop off a business card.
There will be a luncheon with a motivation speaker at 11:30 a.m. The charge for the luncheon is $25. Tickets are available at tylertexas.com.
Caddo Mounds site to reopen Saturday
The Caddo Mounds State Historical Site will hold activities on Saturday marking its re-opening after being hit by a tornado last year year.
At 1 p.m. a tree will be planted on the property and a blessing ceremony will take place.
On April 13, 2019, the site was hit by a tornado. Many people who were on the grounds taking part in Caddo Cultural Day were injured. Its buildings were damaged or destroyed.
The Texas Historical Commission closed the site at 1649 State Highway 21 West until repairs could be made.
MLK parade planned
Parade entries are due Jan. 17 for Longview’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Wide Celebration and Parade.
The parade is at 10 a.m. Jan. 18, starting at Ryder Drive and ending at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Activities will continue at the recreation center after the parade.
Parade entry costs $10. For Information, call 903-237-1276 or 903-237-1270.
Spots available in Civic Chorus
LeTourneau University Director of Fine Arts Dr. Jim Taylor is recruiting singers for the Longview Civic Chorus.
The group consists of 40 to 50 choral enthusiasts, from high school students to adults and music professionals to church choir-level singers.
A $75 tuition fee each semester is due to LeTourneau University. The chorus can also be taken for academic credit and dual credit by registering through the university.
The Longview Civic Chorus rehearses from 7-9 p.m. Mondays in the Education Building, Room 117, on the LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview. The first rehearsal is Jan. 13. Members can join through mid-February.
“We sing music that ranges from classical masterworks to lighthearted works,” Taylor said. “This spring we will perform choral pieces with a jazz ensemble in late March at the university, followed by the Mozart Requiem with orchestra on April 20 in our annual Masterworks Concert at Trinity Episcopal Church.”
There is no audition to join the chorus, but it is necessary that singers be able to hold a choral part amid harmony.
Another opportunity for chorus members this spring is to participate in a missions/performance trip to Kiev, Ukraine, after the semester is over. Taylor’s new “Cambridge Songs Suite No. 3” will be premiered there with the Kiev Symphony Orchestra & Chorus.
For more information on the Longview Civic Chorus contact Taylor at (903) 233-3379 or jimtaylor@letu.edu.
Author to sign novel about Nacogdoches
Keith Rees, of Cedar Park, is set to sign and read from his new book, “Legend at Lanana Creek,” from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 15 at The Bosslight bookstore, 123 E. Main in Nacogdoches.
The novel is about events that lead to the establishment of a Spanish mission in 1716, in what would become Nacogdoches. It is available online in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.com.