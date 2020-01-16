ETSO seeks singers for ‘Creation’
East Texas Symphony Orchestra is seeking singers to take part in a mass chorus that will sing Haydn’s “Creation” on April 25.
The orchestra will join forces with Tyler Civic Chorale, a Tyler Junior College chorus and singers in the community, said information from the orchestra.
Those who have never performed in a chorus with ETSO must audition from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. Those who audition must sing 2 to 3 minutes of music with piano accompaniment.
All who plan to audition or return and sing must complete forms available at etso.org .
The chorus will rehearse 7-9 p.m. every Monday beginning Jan. 27 at First Presbyterian Church.
ArtsView’s Got Talent
The Youth Council of ArtsView Children’s Theatre will showcase musical performances, dramatic scenes and an original work Friday night.
ArtsView’s Got Talent features youth, teen and adult performers at 7 p.m. Friday, at the theater at 313 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview. Tickets are $5. For information, visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
Exhibit focuses on early Texas
The Longview Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit on loan from Humanities Texas: “The Way Things Were: Texas Settlers and Their Buildings, 1860s-1930s.”
On display through Feb. 9, the pictorial essay provides a look at the buildings of early Texas for insight into the lives of settlers’ communities.
The exhibit is free to the public. The library is located at 222 W. Cotton St. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Gemstone & Jewelry Show set
East Texas Gem & Mineral Society will present its annual Gemstone & Jewelry Show Jan. 24-26 at Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler.
The show will feature rock and jewelry displays, vendors and demonstrations, organizers said.
Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 25 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students and children.
On Jan. 24, the club will host free school tours. To participate, school groups must register with the club’s School Group Coordinator at etgms.org .
Garden lecture series begins Friday
The Smith County Master Gardeners free lecture series will begin 11:30 a.m. Friday at Tyler Public Library’s Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave.
Dates, topics and speakers are:
■ Friday: Developing and maintaining an ecosystem for birds and butterflies by Greg Grant, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Smith County.
■ Feb. 21: The role of gardening in conservation by Debby Watkins, Smith County Master Gardener.
■ March 20: Changes to bird life in Texas by Cliff Shackleford, Texas Parks & Wildlife ornithologist.
■ April 17: Blooms, by Andi Rathbone, Smith County Master Gardener.
■ May 15: Pollinators and herbs by Elizabeth Waldrop, Smith County Master Gardener.
For more information, visit the Smith County Master Gardener Facebook page or call 903-590-2980.
Square dance Tuesdays in Tyler
Rambling Roses dance club has announced it is holding square dances 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday in the Family Life Center at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler.
No experience or partners are needed and people of all ages can come and dance, the announcement said. The fee is $5.
One-woman show in Athens
“This is My Story, This is My Song,” a one-woman show by Shellie O’Neal on the life of Fanny Crosby, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday in Athens.
The performance will take place at Henderson County Performing Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road.
Tickets are $10 and reservations are available at HCPAC.org and 903-675-3908.
Crosby, who lived from 1820 to 1915, was a blind woman who by some accounts wrote as many as 8,000 hymns and gospel songs, including “Blessed Assurance,” “To God Be the Glory” and “Praise Him, Praise Him.”
O’Neal is the theater director at Navarro College in Corsicana. She also wrote the play.
Reception RSVP requested
Southside State Bank has announced that it will host a reception for pianist Daria Rabotkina immediately following her performance on Jan. 25 with East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
The free reception will have food and drinks and take place in the lobby of the bank’s headquarters at 1201 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler.
Those who want to attend are asked to make a reservation at info@etso.org or by calling 903-526-3876, extension 3.
Eliza Gilkyson set for Browery
Eliza Gilkyson, a Grammy-nominated folk singer and songwriter, is set to perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St.
A member of the Austin Music Hall of Fame, she has won several awards for her music that ranges from love songs to political diatribe.
Tickets cost $19 to $29 and are available at eventbrite.com and winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
The center’s Browery Stage Concert Series will continue on Feb. 15 with Beyond the Pale.
Rough & Tumble at Old Firehouse
Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, who perform as the folk duo The Rough & Tumble, will take the stage 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Firehouse in downtown Edom.
They have been performing together since 2015. Among the more unusual instruments they play is the banjolele, a combination banjo and ukulele.
Tickets purchased before 3 p.m. Friday on the venue’s website cost $12.50. Admission at the door is $15.
The Old Firehouse acoustic concert series continues with Rupert Wates on Feb. 1.
Rita Moreno tonight
An Evening with Rita Moreno, Legend of Stage and Screen is set for 7:30 tonight at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center.
She will talk about and present highlights of her seven-decade career as an actor, dancer and singer.
Tickets range from $52-$67 and are available at cowancenter.org.
Jazz Brunch RSVP asked
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk in Tyler, is taking reservations through noon Jan. 21 for its Jazz Brunch.
The annual event is set for noon Jan. 26 in its fellowship hall. Reservations can be made at fpctyler.com.
The church is seeking a $15 donation from participants.
Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Dome
On Saturday, The Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College will present Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Dome, two shows in the planetarium set to music.
“SpacePark360,” which takes viewers on a simulated thrill ride through the universe, is set for 7 p.m. and “Rock on Demand,” which features visual thrills set to rock music, will be shown at 8 p.m.
Admission to each show is $5. The center is located at 1411 E. Lake St. in Tyler.
Bach’s Lunch concert set
Organist Paul Lee and flutist Jessica Ogilvie will perform during the Longview Symphony’s next Bach’s Lunch concert Jan. 24 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Longview.
The free lunchtime recitals feature music by Bach presented by local musicians. Concert-goers may bring their lunch to the dining area that opens at 11:45 a.m. The concert starts at 12:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.longviewsymphony.org .
‘SpongeBob’ at Belcher Center
LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center will host “The SpongeBob Musical” at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
The show brings the popular Nickelodeon series “SpongeBob SquarePants” to the stage in a story about how an unexpected hero brings the Bikini Bottom community together during a catastrophe.
Tickets cost $55-$85. For information, visit : www.belchercenter.com/2019-performance-series/spongebob.html .
Pipeline discussion set
Local historian Larry Courington will tell the story of an important contribution East Texas made to World War II during an event celebrating the Big Inch Pipeline and Longview’s sesquicentennial anniversary, from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Red Oak Baptist Church, 2717 S. Martin King Jr. Blvd. in Longview.
The Big Inch Pipeline is known for playing a crucial role in World War II, starting in Longview and traveling some 1,200 miles to the northeast to deliver crucial fuel for the war. In addition to Courington, the event will feature a panel discussion with Dr. Don Carleton, executive director of the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas; Kimberly Fish, local author; Mickey Smith, former Gregg County Judge; and Luke Legate, Director of G. Fox Consulting.
The event is hosted by the East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College and the Gregg County Historical Museum. For information, call 903-983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu .
Boats, RVs on display
The East Texas Boat & RV Show returns to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center this month.
The annual shopping event displays a variety of boats and recreational vehicles from area dealers.
Hours are noon-7 p.m. Jan. 24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, at 100 Grand Blvd. off Cotton Street. Admission is $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $5 for people ages 70 and older, active military personnel and veterans; and free for children 12 and younger. For information, call (903) 237-4016 or visit www.longviewchamber.com/events/boat-rv-show/ or facebook.com/EastTexasEXPO.
17th quilt show in Jefferson
The Jefferson Regional Quilt Alliance’s 17th Annual Jefferson Quilt Show is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 24-25 at the Cypress Valley Education Center, at 120 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
This year’s judge is Lisa Erlandson, a certified quilted textiles appraiser, lecturer, quilt teacher and quilt historian.
For more information, visit jeffersonquiltshow.com .
Art museum features singer
New York-based singer-songwriter Brian Dunne will perform at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, at 215 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview.
His performance is made possible in part by Keepin’ Live Music Alive Concerts in conjunction with the art museum.
Dunne, who hails from New York, independently released his album “Bug Fixes & Performance Improvements” in 2017. The album’s success resulted in performances at NPR’s Mountain Stage and 2017’s Cayamo Cruise, along with tours with The Secret Sisters, Will Hoge, Rosanne Cash, Robert Earl Keen, Joan Osborne, Delbert McClinton and others.
Tickets cost $20 in advance at www.lmfa.org or $25 at the door.