Woodland Hills to host entertainers
Christian illusionists David and Teesha Laflin are bringing their ministry to Longview on July 12.
The couple, who will be at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, have been touring since 2002, sharing their ministry through the art of illusion. Their programs have been featured at the NCAA Final Four, on television and at numerous conferences and conventions worldwide.
The program begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Fireworks celebrations slated
East Texans will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks this weekend. Here’s a look at some area celebrations:
Longview
The city of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration begins at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Tyler
Tyler’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.
Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S.
Kilgore
Kilgore’s Fourth of July Extravaganza begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kilgore City Park. The event includes music, water slides and food vendors. The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
Overton
Overton’s Fireworks in the Park events will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Overton Municipal Park with the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
Lake Hawkins
The Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show will be 9 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Lake Hawkins RV Park, 156 County Road 3455.
Mineola
The city of Mineola’s annual fireworks display will be 9 p.m. Saturday at Mineola Civic Center, 1150 N. Newsom St.