Virtual ‘Christmas in July’ concert set
The Longview Symphony Orchestra will present a virtual “Christmas in July” concert at 6 p.m. Friday. The concert will feature Santa Flavious & Joshua the Elf and can be viewed on the symphony’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/longviewsymphony .
Lecture to focus on Big Inch pipeline
“Oil for Victory: The Big Inch Pipeline” will be the topic today for the Gregg County Historical Museum’s free Summer Lecture Series. The lecture will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center, 220 N. Fredonia St., in Longview.
During the event, Rickey Carter and Steve Coats will explain the origins of the pipeline and its importance to the allies winning World War II.
The event is limited to 20 guests and masks are required.