Lecture series goes on at museum
The Gregg County Historical Museum’s free Summer Lecture Series continues at 2:30 p.m. today in the museum’s Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center, 220 N. Fredonia St., in Longview.
This week’s lecture is on “The Restoration of the Rucker-Campbell House” by Ellen Gordon and Lynette Goodson. The Rucker-Campbell House was constructed in 1872 by Asa Rucker, who was the owner of a large saw mill. The Rucker family was the original builders and owners of the house, which was originally built in a Beaux Arts style and was converted to a Queen Anne Victorian in 1903.
The event is limited to 40 guests.
Parade of Homes tours set
The East Texas Builders Association Parade of Homes will showcase nine homes from 1 to 6 p.m. July 17-19 and July 24-26.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.easttexasparade.com or at the East Texas Builders Association office at 2023 Alpine Road in Longview. Tickets also will be available at each home during the tour. Children younger than 2 are admitted free.
The tour, previously set for May, was rescheduled after health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at each home and face masks are recommended. Social distancing will be practiced with a limited number of people in a home at one time.
For more information and a list of homes, visit www.easttexasparade.com .