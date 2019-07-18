Speaker talks about Columbia disaster
Preservation Longview will present “The Space Shuttle Columbia and the East Texas Recovery Efforts” at 6 p.m. today at the Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St.
The event will feature Ronald Lee, chief of the Office of Emergency Management for NASA, who worked at three Columbia recovery sites after the shuttle exploded Feb. 1, 2003, over Texas. Gary Borders, who was the editor and publisher of The Daily Sentinel in Nacogdoches at the time, will introduce Lee.
Admission is $20 at the door. For information, visit preservationlongview.com.
Pub crawl features signature drinks
The Young Professionals of Longview club is hosting the Tyler Street Takeover — Summer Pub Crawl starting at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Longview.
The crawl starts at VeraBank at Tyler and Fredonia streets. Signature drinks will be served at each stop during the event: VeraBank, Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar, Oil Horse Brewing Co., Silver Grizzly Espresso, Wicked Kitty Saloon and Backstreet Bar & Grill.
Tickets are $30 for members of Young Professionals of Longview and $35 for non-members. For information visit http://yplongview.com/ypl--pub-crawl!.html .
Johnny Lee July 25 at Tyler’s Liberty Hall
Country singer Johnny Lee is booked to perform at 7 p.m. July 25 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler.
Lee’s hit songs include “Looking for Love,” “Hey Bartender” and “”You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break.”
Tickets cost $50 and are available at libertytyler.com.
Art lecture: Life on Mississippi River
Jim Richey, a professor at Tyler Junior College, will present “I Knew Mark Twain” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., on the TJC campus.
The free Summer Lecture Series presentation will offer insight to “Floating Life: Mississippi River Drawings by Liz Ward,” an exhibition on view at the museum.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 903-595-1001.
Planetarium: ‘Rock n Roll Saturday’
The Center for Earth & Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St. at Tyler Junior College, will present Rock n Roll Saturday this Saturday.
It includes a showing of “SpacePark 360” at 7 p.m. and “Rock on Demand” at 8 p.m. in the planetarium theater.
Both shows feature laser lights and graphics set to rock music.
The cost is $5 for each show.
Tickets and information are available at sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
Pro Rodeo comes to Palestine arena
The Dogwood Frontier Pro Rodeo will take place on Friday and Saturday in Palestine.
The competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. both days at Anderson County Livestock Pavilion, 750 Highway 287 North, and include riding, roping, racing and steer wrestling.
Tickets range from $10 to $15. More information is available at frontierrodeocompany.com.
Wines in the Pines rail excursion set
The Texas State Railroad will offer a Wines in the Pines excursion for adults Friday. The train will depart at 6 p.m. from the Palestine depot, 789 Park Road 70.
Participants will be treated to a barbecue dinner when the train arrives at the Rusk depot and to chocolate and wine on the ride back to Palestine.
Tickets cost $80 and up and must be reserved at texasstaterailroad.net.
Summer Reading Club nearing end
The Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club is drawing to a close, with several free activities planned for the program’s last week:
The movie “Wonder Park” will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. today at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Family Game Night is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at the library.
Give the children something to do at Crafty Kids, 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the library.
Kids can build during Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the library.
Super Smash Bros. is from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the library.
Story Time is in English at 10:30 a.m. and Spanish at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the library.
The End of Summer Reading Club Party is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Broughton Park.
For information call 903-237-1345 or visit www.longviewtexas.gov/library or www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary.
TJC science center sets Moon Day
The Center for Earth & Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College will mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
On display will be exhibits by Discovery Science Place, Mathnasium, Project Stratoclipse, Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, Tyler Civil Air Patrol, Hobbytown, Girl Scouts of East Texas and other organizations, according to a news release.
The center at 1411 E. Lake St. will show science-themed shows in the planetarium theater, offer activities for children and host presentations on space science and engineering.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, and can be purchased at sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Children’s literacy fest boosts reading
The Dogwood Children’s Literacy and Arts Festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Palestine Public Library, 2000 South Loop 256.
Presented by United Way of East Central Texas and the Palestine Public Library, the free festival will have programs and displays that encourage children to read. Dianna Hutts Aston, author of the children’s book “The Moon Over Star,” and other authors are set to attend, according to information from sponsors.
Aston also will be featured at Dinner With Dianna at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the library, during which she will read from and sign copies of her book. Tickets to attend the dinner cost $15 and are on sale at the library and Commercial Bank of Texas.
Children to present ‘Beauty and Beast’
Children in Henderson County Performing Arts Center’s YES (Youth Excellence on Stage) Company are presenting “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. July 25-27 at the theater, 400 Gibson Road, Athens.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students and are available at 903-675-3908 and hcpac.org. Group discounts are available.
Clean-Up Carthage moved to July 20
Clean-Up Carthage has been rescheduled to July 20.
The new date comes after the event had to be postponed twice because of rain. The annual beautification event has groups of community volunteers picking up trash along city and county streets, neighborhoods and highways.
Those wishing to volunteer for Clean-Up Carthage should meet at 9 a.m. at the Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in downtown Carthage on July 20.
Teams will be given trash bags, gloves and reflective safety vests to use as they work. Groups can pre-register by calling Main Street Manager Cindy Deloney at (903) 736-2273.
Volunteers will meet back at the Esquire Theater at noon to enjoy a hot dog lunch prepared by the Carthage Fire Department.
ArtsView bringing ‘Ella Enchanted’
ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview will present “Ella Enchanted” at 7 p.m. July 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 27 and 28.
The musical is adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine and was written by Karen Zacarias, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. It tells the story of Ella of Frell, who struggles to overcome a misguided fairy’s gift to her at birth — complete obedience to any order given to Ella. Performances are at ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview.
Tickets are $12 online and $15 by phone, in the office or at the door. For information, visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.