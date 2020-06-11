Purple Hulls to play at arboretum
The Purple Hulls are set to perform today during the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series.
The performance will be 6 to 8 p.m. at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St. The west gate at Maude Cobb parking lot opens at 5 p.m. Upcoming performances include Dagnabbit on June 18.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. For information, visit www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Longview 150 exhibit continues
The Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit is on display at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., through June 27.
The exhibit features original art by local artists of Longview’s Registered Texas Historic Landmarks. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.