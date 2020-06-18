Longview World of Wonders to reopen
Longview World of Wonders, Longview’s hands-on children’s discovery center, will reopen at 2 p.m. today. The center has been closed since March, when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
During the monthslong closure, the organization hired a new executive director, Elizabeth Mitchell, and set up a new software system that makes online reservations possible.
The center, 112 E. Tyler St., will reopen, with reservations for members and nonmembers, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tyler church offers fireworks show
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will hold its fireworks show again this year and is asking those who come to follow guidelines for not catching or spreading COVID-19.
The free show on July 3 will include a salute to the military, music by the band 6 Miles to Mixon and fireworks. Food trucks will be there during festivities.
“We will be adhering to the standard health protocols set by our government officials,” said a statement released by the church. “Individuals 65 years and older and high-risk individuals are encouraged to stay at home. Face covering or masks and frequent hand sanitizing is encouraged.”
Event organizers also are advising people while on the church grounds to practice social distancing.
The church is located on Texas Highway 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse. The gates to the grounds will open at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Hall cancels shows through August
Liberty Hall, the city of Tyler’s venue at 113 E. Erwin St., will remain closed through August out of COVID-19 concerns.
“The intimate size of the facility prevents social distancing within the lobby and restroom areas, as well as on the stage,” said Julie Goodgame, director of the 300-seat theater. “To protect our patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, we will suspend our regularly-scheduled summer lineup in favor of virtual programming through August.”
Until the theater reopens, it will live-stream concerts featuring East Texas singers and musicians on the second Saturday of each month in what is being billed as Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch.
The city is sending refunds to people who have bought tickets to events at Liberty Hall.
Urban Air reopens Saturday
The Urban Air Adventure Park in Tyler will reopen Saturday with new health protocols in place.
Guests will need to make reservations for a time slot, will have their temperature taken when they arrive and will be encouraged to wear masks and sanitize their hands at stations throughout the building, according to a news release.
Employees will encourage social distancing and help limit the number of people at attractions. Only cashless transactions will be accepted.
On Friday, the Urban Air will be open for free to essential workers and their families, who can sign up for one of three two-hour blocks of time.
The indoor play park is at 8958 S. Broadway Ave. More information on new policies and registration procedures is available at urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/tyler .