’50s sock hop show set for Saturday
The Country Music Hayride will present a ‘50s sock hop show with the Hayride bands on Saturday.
Southern Impact and Dusty Boots will perform beginning at 7 p.m. at the historic Esquire Theater in downtown Carthage, 114 W. Sabine St.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children and free for children younger than 6.
Stars & Scars Off Road this weekend
The Kilgore annual Stars & Scars Off Road event will take place this weekend at Rabbit Creek on Post Oak Road.
Gates open at noon Friday with events continuing through Saturday.
Activities include a mud bog, poker run and tug of war. Food trucks will be on site. Cost is $30 per person.
For information, go to kilgorechamber.com .