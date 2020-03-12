Passport Program continues
The Junior League of Longview’s 150 Passport Program continues through March 21 with activities for children and families to explore downtown Longview, including Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today in downtown Longview.
Family Fun Day includes free admission at the Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia; Reduced admission of $4 to Longview World of Wonders; Longview Symphony with a free instrument petting zoo at its office at 106 W. Methvin St.; and free admission to Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview Public Library.
Other upcoming activities are:
■ Movie night with “Frozen 2,” 7:30 p.m. today, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
■ Library After Hours, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, for ages 13-18.
■ Lego-A-Thon, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library.
■ Historic Greenwood Cemetery Tour, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Magrill and Fourth streets in downtown Longview, free.
■ Longview News-Journal — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, “Headlines, Mock-Ups and Plaques,” free admission
■ Longview Museum of Fine Arts — Art Scavenger Hunt during regular operating hours, normal admission fees apply except on Family Fun Day
■ Asbury House Child Enrichment Center — Hero Space Launch, 9-11 a.m. March 17 and 18, 320 S. Center St.
■ Grassroots at The Green, 5-8 p.m. March 20, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview.
■ Longview 150 Years — a Ride Through History — Transportation expo presented by Whataburger, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Information: aridethroughhistory.com .
‘Aladdin’ on stage
ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present the classic tale “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp” five times this weekend.
Show times are 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. ArtsView is located at 313 W. Tyler St. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. For information, visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.
‘Beauty’ part of Hit the Bricks
The Beauty and the Beast Bicycle Tour will depart on Saturday as part of the monthly second Saturday Hit the Bricks activities in downtown Tyler.
Riders will gather behind ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., and leave at 9 a.m. on one of three routes: 26, 43 or 62 miles.
The cost to ride is $45 through Friday and $50 on Saturday. Information on how to register is available on the tour’s Facebook page. Post-ride activities will take place at ETX Brewing Company.
Hit the Bricks also will include activities throughout the day at Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., and the Tyler Vinyl Expo at 324 E. Locust St. Admission to the expo is $3.
Block party for United Way
Oil Horse Brewing Co. and Silver Grizzly Espresso are hosting a block party 6-9 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Greater Longview United Way.
The two businesses are located across from each other in the 100 block of Tyler Street and both will donate 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds to the local United Way, which helps provide funding for numerous nonprofit organizations in Longview. The evening will include music by Covenant Olatunde and Josh Mandreger. Wild Honey Creamery and the Streetlicious food truck, along with the Smoking Aces Mobile Cigar Lounge, will be one hand, and Roma’s Italian Kitchen will be selling pizza by the slice.
Heritage Plaza concert planned
Bethel Temple Youth Ministry, in cooperation with Faith Nation and 19th Try Ministry, will present its first Concert for Our Kids from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview.
The free event will feature a bounce obstacle course, Gamesters Paradise game bus, snow-cones from Renee’s Sno-Ball, a step show by S.I.C. from Tyler and performances by JaQuincy Randall, Focus Grigsby, the God Squad, Jermaine Jackson aka ReleVent, and Pradacal.
Scandinavian singer set for Winnsboro
Sofia Talvik, a singer from Sweden who performs in the Americana/folk music tradition, is set to perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. in Winnsboro.
Her music reflects her Scandinavian heritage. She is on tour promoting her album “Paws of a Bear.”
Tickets are $15 to $22 and available at winnsborocenterforthearts.com. The Bowery Stage concert series continues March 28 with Mary Gautheir with Jaimee Harris.
‘American West’ exhibit to close
“That Day: Pictures in the American West by Laura Wilson,” an exhibition of black and white photography depicting scenes of the American West, closes on Sunday at Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave.
The museum’s other exhibit, prints by contemporary printmakers with Texas ties, remains on view through May 31. The annual exhibit of art by high school students is set for March 29 to May 3.
Admission to the museum is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors.
Symphonic Band set for Mineola concerts
The Lake Country Symphonic Band will feature marimba music at its next concert.
“High Sticking: Miramba Magic & Symphonic Favorites” is set for 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Select Theatre, 114 N. Johnson St. in Mineola.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 11 and younger. Reservations can be made by calling the box office, 903-569-2300.
Jamey Johnson coming to Oil Palace
Country singer Jamey Johnson will headline a concert set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Oil Palace, located east of Tyler on Texas Highway 64.
Johnson is known for his hit singles “In Color” and “High Cost of Living.” Wade Bowen and Sundance Head are set to open the show.
Ticket prices vary and are available at oilpalace.com.
Gallery Main Street showing student art
Works by Caldwell Arts Academy students are on view as the inaugural exhibit at Gallery Main Street in its new location inside Plaza Tower, 110 N. College Ave.
The Caldwell Arts Academy is a K-7 public magnet school with a focus on engaging students through the fine arts.
The free gallery hosts juried and featured artists exhibits.
Information about the gallery is found at downtowntylerarts.com .
Barstool races part of Saint Patrick’s Day
Motorized barstool races will take place beginning at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ben Wheeler during the town’s Saint P’s 279 Street Party.
The racers are competing for prizes and bragging rights. Proceeds will benefit the Ben Wheeler and Edom volunteer fire departments.
The celebration will include activities throughout the day.
Classical pianist to perform at TJC
Pianist Lynelle James will perform a recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jean Browne Theatre at Tyler Junior College.
She will play music by Claude Debussy, Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt.The recital is free and open to the public.
The daughter of New Zealand pianist David James and New York pianist Robelyn Schrade-James, James grew up in New York City and began performing at age 5. By age 10, she had appeared with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in New Zealand and enrolled as a full-scholarship student at the Manhattan School of Music .
Event celebrates women in Longview
“Women in Longview Day: Celebrating Women Past, Present and Future” is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 26 at Holiday Inn Express, 300 Tuttle Circle in Longview.
The annual event will feature Longview vocalist Amanda Thompson, along with seminars, shopping, food and the presentation of scholarships. Tickets cost $25 and are available at Barron’s, Texas Bank & Trust in downtown Longview and online at womeninlongview.org/attend .