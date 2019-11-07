Christmas display opens
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land will feature a new area dedicated to recognizing the different kinds of cancer people are affected by when it opens for the season at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The drive-through Christmas light display is almost a mile-long and features almost 2 million lights, with dancing trees, nativity scenes, Disney characters and patriotic scenes.
The attraction is located at 6085 Hwy 259 N., north of Judson Road’s intersection with U.S. 259. Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, visitor Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook or call Call 903-753-3329.
Tyler Chorale concert inspired by Bible
Tyler Civic Chorale performs at 7 p.m. today in First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler.
The concert, “Oh Sing Unto the Lord a New Song,” features music inspired by the Book of Psalms, said Weston Jennings, the chorale’s director.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There is no charge for children and students. Tickets are available at tylercivicchorale.org.
‘Bandstand’ musical tonight in Tyler
A performance by the national tour of the Broadway musical “Bandstand” is set for 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd.
Set in 1945, the play is the story of six men who form a band after fighting in World War II and use music to help with issues of adjusting to post-war life.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 903-566-7424 or going to cowancenter.org.
Steam train tours East Texas
Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 will make several stops in East Texas as part of Union Pacific’s commemoration of the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
Union Pacific says the train is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive, a product of more than two years of restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014.
East Texas area stops are: at 2 p.m. Saturday at West Spring Street and Tennessee Avenue in Palestine, departing at 8 a.m. Sunday; 9:15-9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Patton Street Crossing in Jacksonville; 10:30-10:45 a.m. at the South Railroad Loop Crossing at Front Street in Troup; from 11:15 a.m.-noon Sunday at the Henderson Street crossing in Overton; from 1-1:15 p.m. Sunday at 920 E. Pacific Ave. in Longview; at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in Marshall and then on display from 9 a.m. to 3 Monday at the Union Pacific Rail Yard at Main and Lake streets, departing at 8 a.m. Tuesday; and from 10:15-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Tipton and South West streets in Atlanta.
Schedule changes might be required. Visit www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm for updates.
Memorial City Hall to feature Gary P. Nunn
Texas country music legend Gary P. Nunn will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Marshall’s newly renovated Memorial City Hall.
Nunn, whose career has spanned more than 40 years, was founder of outlaw country music in the 1970s Austin and wrote the unofficial state anthem, “London Homesick Blues.” He’s performed with Michael Martin Murphy, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and was a member of the Lost Gonzo band with Jerry Jeff Walker.
Texas governors have named him both the Official Ambassador to the World and Ambassador of Texas County Music. In 2004, he was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame, and he is also honored in the West Texas Walk of Fame in Lubbock as well as the Texas Department of Commerce and Tourism’s roster of Lone Star Greats who are leaders in the fields of art, athletics and music.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at memorialcityhall.com by calling 903-934-7992 Monday through Friday.
Homes on parade
The East Texas Builders Association invites people to view the craftsmanship available in East Texas during the final weekend of the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes, from 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
The tour, which gives participants the chance to meet East Texas builders, features 16 homes in the Longview, Hallsville and Gilmer areas. Tickets are $15 and free for children ages 2 and younger. They can be purchased at each home. For information, easttexasparade.com or 903-758-6416.
Jazz band sets concert
The East Texas Baptist University Jazz Band will feature music recorded by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, The Beatles and others when it performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
The band is under the direction of Professor of music Douglas Lockard. Junior music education major Dajia Simmons will be the featured soloist on the standard “Willow Weep for Me” and junior worship studies major Jordan Guerra will be the vocalist on “This is Me” from the film The Greatest Showman.
Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St. Admission is $5 or free with an ETBU I.D. For information, call 903-923-2157.
Fundraiser benefits Family Promise
Family Promise, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless families, will host its Night Under the Stars — Cardboard Box City fundraiser Saturday night.
The family friendly event will be held 4-9 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview. The event will feature a Cardboard Box City Building competition with prizes, as well as live music, vendors, food and a movie. Boxes will be provided for the cardboard city building.
Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for groups of four or $45 for groups of six. Call 903-234-8343 for tickets and more information.
ETSO concert to combine music, imagery
East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Saturday will feature both music and imagery.
Under direction of Richard Lee, the orchestra will perform while visuals of solar flares, the Northern Lights and other natural phenomena are projected on a big screen.
The concert, “A Little Night Music,” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd.
Tickets are available in advance at 903-566-7424 and etso.org.
Wine Fest, bazaar in Winnsboro
The Winnsboro Art & Wine Festival and Christmas in the Park take place in Winnsboro this weekend.
The annual Art & Wine Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown. Attractions will include 50 artists, Texas wineries and craft breweries and specialty food products.
Christmas in the Park, a holiday bazaar with vendors selling items and baked goods, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Winnsboro Civic Center, 900 Wheeler Drive.
Center features stand-up comedy
Henderson County Performing Arts Center in Athens will present a night of comedy on Saturday as its fall fundraiser.
The show will feature Wes Corwin, Robin Haney, Josh Irick and Jared Jordan.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens. Tickets are $15 or $25 for two and can be purchased at HCPAC.org or by calling call 903-675-3908.
Cart races set for Saturday
ETX Brewing Co. will sponsor billy cart races Saturday morning on the hill on South Broadway Avenue at Erwin Street in Tyler.
Races will begin at 9 a.m., said information from the sponsor. Broadway from Erwin to Elm will be closed until about noon for the competition.
Races will take place in youth (7-14) and adult categories.
Information for those who want to compete is available on the ETX Brewing Co.’s Facebook page.
Gospel music event comes to Hallsville
The National Quartet Convention Road Trip, featuring Southern gospel music, will stop at 6 p.m. Saturday in Hallsville for a performance at the Hallsville High School Basketball Coliseum, at 616 Cal Young Road.
Featured performers include Greater Vision, Hoppers, the Mark Trammell Quartet and Jim and Melissa Brady. Tickets cost $22 in advance and $24 at the door. For information, visit natqc.com/road-trip.
Gamers con returns
The Long Con, highlighting tabletop role-playing games, will feature well-known game designers when it returns for its third year this weekend.
The convention is from 1-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Garden Inn Longview & Conference Center.
Special guests include Brendan LaSalle and David Baity. LaSalle is a game designer, storyteller and author of many RPG adventures and supplements for Goodman Games and others. He is best known as the creator of Xcrawl, which he has published since 2002.
Baity is the owner of Stiff Whiskers Press, as well as creator and publisher of the Dark Trails RPG.
Tickets are available at the door for $50 for a weekend pass or $20 for a one-day pass. For information, email thelongconrpg@gmail.com or visit tabletop.events/conventions/the-long-con-2019 or the Long Con RPG on Facebook.
Cantori to present sacred music
Cantori, a choral group based in Tyler, will give a free concert 6 p.m. Sunday at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. in Tyler.
The concert is billed as “Light Up Your Heart: An Evening of Sacred Song.” The program will include anthems, spirituals and folk hymns.
The chorus is under direction of Cameron Rose.
Polar Express begins Nov. 16
The Texas State Railroad will begin its Polar Express excursions with departures from its Palestine depot beginning Nov. 16.
The railroad tries to recreate the experience of children taking a train to visit Santa at the North Pole as depicted in “The Polar Express,” a book by Chris Van Allsburg.
On the ride, hosts known as cocoa chefs, serve hot chocolate and cookies, read from the book and lead the singing of holiday songs. When the train stops, Santa and his elves come on board and give each child a silver sleigh bell which, according to the story, only believers can hear ring.
The cost of tickets and times of departures vary. Reservations can be made at texasstaterailroad.net or by calling 855-632-7729. The rides will continue through Dec. 28.
High school theater students to perform
High school theater students will stage performances at several local schools this month:
■ Spring Hill High School — “Arsenic and Old Lace” will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 in the Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, at 2800 E. George Richey Road in Longview. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, with reserved and premium seating available for $8 and $10. For information, call 903-446-3336 or visit springhillhighschooltheatre.weebly.com.
■ Pine Tree high School — “Oliver!” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 16 and 18, and 2 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 in the Pine Tree High School Theatre, at 900 Northwest Drive in Longview. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 with a Pine Tree student or faculty ID. For information visit www.pinetreefinearts.com/theatre.html .
■ Longview High School — “The Music Man” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 16 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway at Longview High School. Tickets cost $8 and are available from cast members or at the door. For information, call 903-663-7118.
■ Hallsville High School — “Hairspray” will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium at 1 Bobcat Lane in Hallsville. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children younger than age 5. For information visit www.eventbrite.com/o/hallsville-high-school-theatre-26908297743.
Auxiliary to hold holiday fundraiser
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary in Tyler will hold its Annual Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at 717 N. Spring Ave., Tyler.
The sale will feature Christmas décor, pre-lit trees, ornaments, wreaths, dishes, linens, nutcrackers, garland and outdoor yard décorations, the announcement said.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the programs and services of The Salvation Army Tyler Corps.
Junior League sets Gala
The Junior League of Tyler will hold its Mistletoe & Magic Gala from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 16 at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
The formal event includes dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $125 and are available at juniorleagueoftyler.org.
The event serves as prelude to the Mistletoe & Magic holiday market Dec. 4 to 7 in Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.
The Junior League is an organization of women that promotes community service and leadership development.
Mickey Gilley set for Nov. 15 in Tyler
Country music star Mickey Gilley will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
Gilley is known for his No. 1 hits “City Lights” and “Don’t the Girls Get Prettier at Closing Time.” For many years he operated Gilley’s, a well known nightclub in Pasadena.
Tickets cost $60 and are available at libertytyler.com. Only a few tickets are still available.