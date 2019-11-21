Run raises money for Newgate
Gobble Wobble, a fundraiser benefiting NewGate mission in Longview, will celebrate its 15th anniversary Saturday.
Registration for the 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K starts at 8 a.m. and the race is at 9 a.m at the Paul G. Boorman Trail ‘s Loop 281 entrance. Parking is at Austin Bank. Entry is free, but donations and a silent auction help raise money for the mission that serves homeless and low-income people. Food and T-shirts, which cost $20, also are available.
For information visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Longview/GobbleWobble.
Market holiday welcomes Santa
The Historic Longview Farmers Market will kick off the Christmas season with a special Holiday Market, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the city parking lot at 105 W. Cotton St.
The event will feature special music by Covenant from 9-10:30 a.m. and Swoape from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Santa Claus also will be at the market to visit with children, and there will be a Christmas scavenger hunt for children. Shoppers will find local handmade gift items, decorative items, fresh wreaths, tasty gifts and specialty farm products for holiday festivities.
For more information, visit www.historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com or the Historic Longview Farmers Market on Facebook. Prospective vendors may contact Lynette Goodson at 903-746-2708.
Comedian coming to renovated Reo
Local businessman John Allen, who also owns the Gilmer Starplex skating rink, has renovated the historical Reo venue into the Reo Starplex Event Center and Roller Rink on one side of the building and the comedy club and restaurant on the other side.
Aaron Aryanpur will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 and are available at reostarplex.com or at the door.
Admission to the skating rink is $6 and includes skate rental from 5-8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and $8 plus skate rental from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Choir tour stops at Belcher
The Vienna Boys Choir, one of the oldest musical organizations in the world, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, at 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.
The organization was founded on July 7, 1498, by order of Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I on July 7, 1498, starting a tradition that continues today for the boys choir to perform in Sunday masses in the Imperial Chapel of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.
The 100 choir members, ages 9 to 14, are divided into four touring choirs who spend nine to 11 weeks performing about 300 concerts each year around the world.
Children younger than age 5 will not be admitted. Tickets cost $35-$45. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com.
Wonderland lights up Marshall
Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights will hold its opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in front of the Harrison County Courthouse.
Wonderland of Lights illuminates the Harrison County Courthouse and downtown Marshall with millions of Christmas lights. The event features an ice skating rink, a restored 1948 Herschel carousel, Santa’s Village with fun, free activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, the Wonderland Express and Holley Trolley.
Hours are 6-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday except for Saturday, when hours are 4-10 p.m. Wonderland of Lights closes Dec. 29 and is not open on Mondays.
Entry to Wonderland of Lights is free, but there is a charge for some activities. For information, visit www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.
Fashion & Firs benefits museum
The Gregg County Historical Museum will be auctioning specially decorated Christmas trees during its annual Fashion & Firs event, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the museum at 214 N. Fredonia in downtown Longview.
The event is open free to the public and invites attendees to enjoy a holiday beverage while they also shop with local women’s clothing retailer Morgan Abbigail.
For information visit www.gregghistorical.org.
Turkey Trot Thanksgiving
Racquet & Jog in Tyler, 5403 S. Broadway Ave., will host the 17th annual Tyler Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.
The event includes a Kids Dash at 8:30 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m. and awards ceremony at 10 a.m.
All registrations must be done online at tylerturkeytrot.com. Online registration can take place until 7:30 a.m. on race day.
The 5K registrants will be chip-timed and runners will line up according to their projected race time, according to race information.
Kiepersol to light vineyards
Kiepersol Vineyards, FM 344 east of Bullard, will hold its Lights of Kiepersol ceremony Nov. 29.
Each year Kiepersol lines the rows of grape vines with white twinkle lights and lights them each night from Nov. 29 through Dec. 28.
The holiday themed ceremony is set for 6 p.m.
Inaugural Lindale Turkey Trot set
The first Turkey Trot 5K in Lindale is set for Thanksgiving morning.
The race is being sponsored by Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System and will begin and end at E.J. Moss Elementary School, 411 Eagle Spirit Drive.
To register, go to secure.getmeregistered.com.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Improvisational comedy show Nov. 30
Card 53, the Tyler-based five-man improvisational troupe, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. The members create comedy skits based on suggestions from the audience.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at libertytyler.com .
Charlie Brown event to benefit food bank
The 10th annual A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to benefit the East Texas Food Bank is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
Jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn, toast and water will be served and the animated “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be presented.
Those attending are asked to bring plastic jars of peanut butter to donate to the food bank.
Tickets available for Mistletoe & Magic
Tickets are on sale for Mistletoe & Magic, the Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday market, and its bonus events.
Shopping hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler. Nearly 100 merchants will have goods for sale.
There also will be a preview shopping night Dec. 4 and brunches with speakers and style shows on Dec. 5 and 6 that allow early entry into the market.
Tickets for regular shopping cost $10 each day. Tickets to the Sneak-a-Peek shopping on Dec. 4 cost $25. Tickets to brunches on Dec. 5 and 6 cost $50 or $100.
Tickets are available at juniorleagueoftyler.org or by calling 903-595-5426.
Chorale presents Madrigal Feast
Tyler Civic Chorale will present its Yuletide Madrigal Feast at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler
The event offers a chance to step back to a time of kings and queens, court jesters and minstrels, and begin the Christmas season with food, song and dance. Participants will be entertained by jugglers, poets, comedians, instrumentalists and singers, as they partake in the traditional songs.
Tickets cost $40 and are available at tylercivicchorale.org .
‘Kazoo-sical Christmas’
Sunflower Mercantile invites the community to join in for a “Christmas Hum-A-Long” to usher in the season at noon Nov. 30 in Anderson Park in downtown Carthage. There will be free kazoos for participants and a best “Who-ville” Costume Contest with three age categories: Children (infant to fifth grade), Youth (grades sixth-twelfth) and Adult. Local groups are encouraged to participate. For more information, call Sunflower Mercantile at (903) 690-1484.
Registration open for Holiday Color Run
Registration is now open for the Carthage Rotary Club’s inaugural Holiday Color Run, set for 9 a.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Carthage.
Fees are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under if registered by Nov. 22, then $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under during late registration.
For more information, visit the Carthage Rotary Club’s Facebook page. To register, visit form.jotform.com/93115554296158 .