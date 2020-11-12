Jazz band to perform in concert
LeTourneau University’s jazz band will present a concert at 7 p.m. today in the Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
Directed by George Faber, the group will perform Christian and jazz standards. Guest artist will be Dorsey Summerfield, saxophonist and former member of the Ray Charles Orchestra.
Admission is free. For information, visit http://www.letu.edu/ .
Holiday Open House scheduled
Downtown Gladewater will host its annual Holiday Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
The event will include a visit from Santa, hot chocolate, music, after-hours shopping and sweets and treats. Holiday decorations will be placed throughout the downtown area and gift basket signups will be available. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
Parade of Homes this weekend
The East Texas Builders Association Parade of Homes will showcase eight homes from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.easttexasparade.com or at the East Texas Builders Association office at 2023 Alpine Road in Longview. Tickets also will be available at each home during the tour. Children younger than 2 are admitted free.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at each home and face masks are recommended. Social distancing will be practiced with a limited number of people in a home at one time.
For more information and a list of homes, visit www.easttexasparade.com .
Frank Herbert artwork on display
Frank Herbert’s oil paintings, “Feathers and Autumn Leaves,” will be on exhibit through Jan. 29 in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Herbert, an adjunct instructor in visual arts at Kilgore College, was a full-time instructor at the college from 1984-2000, with classes in drawing, design, art appreciation and art history. For information, call (903) 983-8166.