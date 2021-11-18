Newsboys to perform at Belcher Center
The Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Christian rock band Newsboys will bring their “Step into The Light Tour” to Longview.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jody Davis and Jeff Frankenstein make up the band. The group has released 24 recordings and their signature songs include “We Believe,” “He Reigns,” “Miracles,” “Born Again” and the platinum-certified “God’s Not Dead.” Their new album, featuring the current single “Magnetic,” is slated for release this fall.
The “Step into the Light Tour” also features Grammy-winning “American Idol” season five finalist Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Tickets are available at https://www.belchercenter.com/index.html .
ArtsView schedules performances
ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The musical performance will bring the biblical story of Joseph and his amazing coat to life. ArtsView is located at 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets are $15. For information, visit https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Holiday Market opens Saturday
The special Holiday Market at the Historic Longview Farmers Market will open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the city parking lot at 105 W. Cotton St., in Longview. The Farmers Market will then close for the winter with plans to reopen in the spring of 2022.
Covenant Olatunde will provide the musical entertainment for holiday shoppers.
A variety of home-grown, hand-crafted products and holiday gifts will be available, including fresh holiday greenery, flowers and wreaths, fresh homemade treats for holiday dinners and gifts for friends and family.
For information, call (903) 746-2708 or visit www.historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Wonderland of Lights opens Wednesday
The opening ceremony for Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Harrison County Courthouse.
Wonderland of Lights illuminates the Harrison County Courthouse and downtown Marshall with millions of Christmas lights. The event features an ice skating rink, a vintage carousel, Santa’s Village with fun, free activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, the Wonderland Express and a petting zoo.
Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. Wonderland of Lights will be closed Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Entry to Wonderland of Lights is free, but there is a charge for some activities. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WonderlandOfLightsTX/ .