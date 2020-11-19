ArtsView schedules performances
ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present “It’s Sad, So Sad When an Elf Goes Bad” this weekend in the theater, 313 W. Tyler St., in Longview.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Friday’s show is sold out.
The production, written by Jerome McDonough and directed by Michelle Norris, is the first performance in the new Black Box Series at ArtsView. The show is geared toward children 10 and younger and has a run time of approximately 30 minutes.
Doors will open at least one hour before the show and seats are assigned as tickets are purchased. Masks are required for all entering the theater over the age of 10.
Tickets are available online at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=194 .
Holiday Market opens Saturday
The special Holiday Market at the Historic Longview Farmers Market will open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the city parking lot at 105 W. Cotton St., in Longview. A project of Preservation Longview, the Farmers Market will then close for the winter with plans to reopen in the spring of 2021.
Michael Olson with the Darrin Morris band and Revive Church will provide the musical entertainment for holiday shoppers.
Vendors include Chillum Mediterranean foods, Wo Wo Joe roasted coffee, Terry Wright’s Flavored Honey, Tanksley Farms, Greer Farms, Lindsay Farms, Jon Welborn Wood designs, Haute Goat cheese & charcuterie trays, Ms. Beulah’s baked goods, 6-11 Sourdough bakers, Sunshine Caribbean Jellies, Roscoe’s brittle, Flower Hill Farm wreaths and flowers, Essentially Naked handmade soaps and candles, Milk & Cookies macarons and gourmet cookies, Mr. Davis’ pecans in the shell and Mr. Milam’s hand-crafted wooden items made from whiskey barrels.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. For information, call 903-746-2708 or visit www.historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .