Wassail Walk on tap Saturday
The seventh annual Wassail Walk is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Wassail will be served at various shops and restaurants in downtown Marshall with participating merchants competing for the coveted “Taste of the Town” people’s choice award.
Wassail is a hot drink made with either wine, beer or cider, spices, sugar and usually served with baked apple pies. It is traditionally served from a large bowl, especially at Christmastime.
For information, visit marshalltexas.com/events/ .
Arboretum hosts holiday event
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., will host “Holidaze in the Gardens” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a tree lighting ceremony, hot chocolate and Santa Claus in the gazebo. General admission is $5 and free for members and children 12 years and younger. For information, visit http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Show features Christmas carols
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” is set for 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The event will include classic Christmas carols. Tickets are $15 and available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com . Seating is limited. For information, call (903) 918-2132 or visit http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Mingle & Jingle set for Saturday
Kilgore Main Street will host Mingle and Jingle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kilgore. The event will include an evening of holiday shopping and activities to celebrate Small Business Saturday. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet/ .
LSO to present holiday concert
The Longview Symphony Orchestra will present its ”Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert will feature the Greater Longview Children’s Choir, the Longview Chamber Singers and special guest Santa Flavious. For information, visit longviewsymphony.org .