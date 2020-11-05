High school theater groups to perform
■ The Pine Tree High School Theatre Department will present “Charlotte’s Web” at 6 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Pine Tree High School Theatre, 900 Northwest Drive in Longview. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for Pine Tree students and staff. For information, visit www.pinetreefinearts.com/theatre.html .
■ The Hallsville High School Theatre Department will present ”In the Heights” at 6:30 p.m. today and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hallsville High School Band practice field, 616 Cal Young Road. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Tickets are $7 and free for children 5 and younger. For information, visit https://www.hallsvilletheatre.com/ .
■ “Into the Woods” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15 by the Longview High School Theatre Department in the Performing Arts Center, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Tickets are $8. Guests are asked to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be in place. For information, call 903-663-7118.
MLK exhibit at East Texas Oil Museum
“The Road to the Promised Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement” is on exhibit at the East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College. The traveling exhibition will be on display through Dec. 12.
The exhibit features photographs, facsimiles of landmark documents and quotations by King and others engaged in the civil rights movement. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Due to COVID-19 precautions, guests are limited to 75 at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. The exhibit is made possible by a grant from Humanities Texas. For information, visit http://www.kilgore.edu/etom .