Halloween events in Longview, Kilgore
It’s Halloween, and Longview and Kilgore offers lots of chances for children to grab some candy and some fun. Here are a few Halloween activities planned today. See inside today’s Calendar for more:
■ The Kilgore Lions Club is hosting its fall carnival from 6 to 9 p.m. today at 377 N. Rusk St. in Kilgore.
■ Longview Mall’s annual Candy Crawl invites children to trick-or-treat at the mall from 5 to 9 p.m. today.
■ The Village shopping center’s second annual Halloween Walk is from 4 to 6 p.m. today, with trick-or-treating and a costume contest. The shopping center is at 2002 Judson Road.
Haunted Honda House in Tyler
The Jack O’ Diamonds auto dealership at 2600 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler will be turned into the Haunted Honda House from 3 to 7 p.m. today.
Attractions will include a haunted maze, costume contest and games.
Arboretum marks opening
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a formal dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Guests should park at 706 W. Cotton St., the arboretum’s visitor and nature center, or in the overlfow parking lot at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.
The free event features yoga, live music, food trucks and children’s activities.
Orthodontists offer candy cure
Mack and Hansen Orthodontics has the solution for too much Halloween candy with its second annual Candy Give-Back Drive, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Menchie’s at 310 E. Hawkins Parkway in Longview.
Children can trade their Halloween candy for a toothbrush kit, restaurant gift cards and coupons. The candy is sent to Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages to members of the military.
Carthage plans spooky fun
Halloween on the Square, Panola County’s biggest Halloween event, takes place 5 to 7 p.m. today in downtown Carthage.
“There will be candy at participating stores all around the Carthage Square along with special surprises,” said Carthage Main Street Manager Cindy Deloney.
Downtown Live set to close
This fall’s Downtown Live concert series ends Friday when the band Galaxy performs from 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza in Downtown Longview.
Food trucks and beverages are on hand for the free concert. Concert-goers should bring chairs and blankets. In the case of inclement weather, check Longview Main Street on Facebook for information about where the event will relocated.
Magician set to perform
LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center will host The Magic of Bill Blagg Live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Blagg is known as the one of the nation’s top touring illusionists. Audience members will see objects float in mid-air and vanish in the blink of an eye during an interactive magic show.
Ticket prices ranges from $32 to $45. For information, visit www.belchercenter. com .
Lights display hosts fundraiser
Trek for Trykes will raise money for AmTrykes during a 5K race and 1k walk Tuesday at Carmela’s Magical Santa Landa, at 422 FM 2751 at U.S. 259 in Longview.
AmTrykes are therapeutic tricycles for people with mobility issues, with all funds raised being used locally. The 5K race starts at 6 p.m. and the 1k walk starts at 6:45 p.m., in waves. Entry costs $30 for ages 12 and older and includes a T-shirt; $15 for ages 6 to 12 and includes a T-shirt; and it is free for up to age 5 with an accompanying adult (but no T-shirt).
Register at getmeregistered.com/TrekforTrykes or in person at Carmela Davis’ CPA offices at 714 N. High Street or 2304 Gilmer Road. Limited on-site registration ends at 6:30 p.m.
For information, email cpa@cldcpa.com or call 903-753-3329 or 903-297-5600.
Comedy show features dads
Three comedians will share the good, bad and ridiculous about being a father in Dad Jokes: An Evening of Standup set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
Aaron Aryanpur, Daryl Felsberg and Brandon Davidson, who between them have performed comedy on television and radio and in competitions, will deliver stand-up routines.
Tickets are $15 and $20 and are available at libertytyler.com.
Fall Parade of Homes tours set
The East Texas Builders Association’s Fall Parade of Homes will span two weekends, Friday through Sunday and Nov. 8-10.
The home tour gives participants opportunities to tour newly completed homes and see the craftmanship available locally as well as meet local builders. Sixteen homes are featured on the tour.
Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at the East Texas Builders Association office at 2023 Alpine Road in Longview and at area businesses. Tickets also can be purchased during the home tour for $15 at each home.
Admission is free for ages 2 and younger.
For information, visit east texasparade.com or call 903-758-6416.
Tyler Comic Con celebrates sci fi
Tyler Comic Con, which is set Saturday and Sunday at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, will offer attractions for fans of fantasy and science fiction genres.
Kevin Sorbo, who starred in “Hercules,” and Sam Jones, who starred in “Flash Gordon,” are set to appear.
The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2000 W. Front St. on the East Texas State Fairgrounds
Tickets cost $22 for Saturday, $12 for Sunday or $30 for both days. Tickets and information are available at tylercomiccon.com.
Tyler Civic Theatre staging murder mystery
Tyler Civic Theatre is continuing performances of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “And Then There Were None” through Sunday.
Set on a remote island, 10 strangers, each with a dark past they want to hide, begin to be murdered in ways foretold in a nursery rhyme.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students and can be bought by calling 903-592-0561 or online at tylercivictheatre.com.
Classical Series to feature D’Amore Duo
The Sunday Afternoon Classical Series in Winnsboro will feature the D’Amore Duo. The duo consists of classical guitarist William Feasley and oboist Emily Tsai.
The concert is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St.
Tickets cost $39, $69 or $89 and are good for admission to all concerts in the series.
The remaining concert is set for Jan. 5, 2020.
Tickets are available at winnsboro centerforthearts.com.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’ in Carthage
The story of Bonnie and Clyde is coming to the historic Esquire Theater in Carthage.
“Gangsters: A Bonnie & Clyde Musical Comedy” is loosely based on lawman Ted Hinton’s memoir, as well as eyewitness and newspaper accounts of the Barrow Gang’s villainous exploits. It’s an original and “mostly true” show from the Texas Comedies group featuring comedy, music, robbery, murder and mayhem.
The show is set Nov. 2 at the Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St. in Carthage. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are on sale at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and Carthage Hardware.
‘Zombie Escape’ laser tag debuts
Strike Force Laser Tag is hosting “Zombie Escape,” an attraction that combines laser tag, mini escape rooms, a maze and zombies, between Oct. 25 and Nov. 10 at 216 W. Hayden St. Squads “navigate the infected labyrinth that used to be Carthage” to save humanity.
Space is limited for each night. Cost is $20 per participant, with group rates available. Strike Force describes the attraction as “intense.” Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a participating adult. For information, visit strikeforcelaser.com or call 903-806-5276.
Community Band marks anniversary
The Tyler Community Band will celebrate its 30th anniversary with free concerts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Atria Willow Park, 3500 S. Vine Ave., and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave., both in Tyler.
The band is under direction of Judy Wilson and Neil Smith and made up of area musicians who enjoy performing challenging music.
The concert will pay tribute to those who have directed the ensemble over the years, member Mary Beth Dawes said. Two of the former conductors, Jeffery Emge and Ronald Todd, will each direct a song.
The program will include “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” by Wagner, Holst’s First Suite in E flat for Military Band, “Down a Country Lane” by Copland, “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” by Holsinger, “Procession of the Nobles” by Rimsky-Korsakov, “That Old Hound Dog Rag” by Standridge and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Inspirational women focus of exhibition
More than 60 paintings by young artists from Tyler Art School are on view through Nov. 16 at Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler.
Students were asked to make art inspired by the recent Texas Rose Festival theme “Portraits of Inspiration.” They depicted both famous women and women they know who have inspired them, Linda Wheat, school owner, said
Whitehouse holds Halloween events
The city of Whitehouse will present Halloween in the Park from 5 to 8:30 p.m. today in City Park, 113 E. Main St.
Activities will include a costume contest, hayrides, bounce houses and booths and activities presented by community groups, organizers said.
A free outdoor showing of the movie “Monsters, Inc.” is set for 7 p.m.
Fall Book Fair opens in Tyler
The Smith County Medical Society Alliance is holding its annual Fall Book Fair from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at 2004 Broussard St. in Tyler.
Thousands of books covering many topics are on sale at discounted prices.
The organization uses most of the money raised from the book fair to fund scholarships it awards to college students.
Fundraiser benefits Family Promise
Night Under the Stars — Cardboard Box City will feature a Cardboard Box City Building competition with prizes, as well as live music, vendors, food and a move.
The family friendly event will be held 4-9 p.m. Nov. 9 on the lawn of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview. Boxes will be provided for the cardboard city building competition, and a playhouse will be raffled.
Family Promise is a nonprofit organization that helps homeless families gain financial independence and housing.
Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for groups of four or $45 for groups of six. Call 903-234-8343 for tickets and more information.