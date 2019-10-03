Western Days returns to Hallsville
The 46th annual Hallsville Western Days this weekend will feature a street dance, vendors, parade, car show and Miss Hallsville pageant.
Events kick off Friday with vendor booths opening at 5 p.m. The band Dagnabbit will perform in the annual street dance at 7:30 p.m. in the Hallsville City Park amphitheater.
The parade will march through downtown Hallsville at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a petting zoo, mechanical bull and vendors in Hallsville City Park and a car show in the Hallsville Outreach Center parking lot. Gold Hall Community Center also will have vendors.
The Miss Hallsville pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per students. Tickets can be purchased from any of the Miss Hallsville contestants or at the door.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Hallsvillewesterndays.
Event benefits Community Ministries
Longview Community Ministries will collect peanut butter and monetary donations during its annual Touch a Truck — Feed a Family event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday at Longview Mall.
Touch a Truck invites children to see and climb in a variety of vehicles — police cars, firetrucks, ambulances, 18 wheelers, monster trucks, earth movers, school buses, military vehicles, motorcycles and more. Admission is free, but Longview Community Ministries accepts donations of peanut butter and money to benefit its food pantry.
Touch a Truck includes inflatable playgrounds, entertainment, prizes, community booths, a silent auction and food.
Ingraham opens Lecture series
Political commentator Laura Ingraham will open the Cowan Center’s Distinguished Lecture Series on Oct. 10.
Ingraham hosts a national radio show and the “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News. She has written five books, including her most recent, “Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump,” that reflects conservative viewpoints.
Her talk is set for 7 p.m. at 3900 University Boulevard, on the the University of Texas at Tyler campus.
Tickets cost $22 to $42 and are available at cowancenter.org or by calling 903-566-7424.
The series also will include Carly Fiorina, a former presidential candidate, on April 14, 2020.
Kiepersol to host Corkscrew run
Kiepersol Vineyards & Winery, FM 344, east of Bullard, has made changes to its third annual Corkscrew Wine Run set for Oct. 12.
The event will have new routes for the 5K, 10K and half marathon, an announcement said.
A post-race meal will feature food from several restaurants, including Villa Montez, The Diner, Culture ETX, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse.
A percentage of the race proceeds will benefit Pierre’s Mane Mission, which supports Tyler’s Breckenridge Village, the announcement said.
Registration and a race day schedule is available online at itri365.com/corkscrewhalf.
Exhibit shows Festival costumes
A display of Texas Rose Festive coronation costumes will go on display Monday at Prestige Estates, 6928 Paluxy Drive, Tyler.
“Festivals Gone By” will include costumes worn by participants in the Rose Queen’s Court, said Jo Anne McMeans, community relations liaison for the retirement center.
Also on view will be gowns worn by contestants in the Ms. Texas Senior Pageant, she said.
The exhibit will be on view from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday from Oct. 7 to 20.
Admission is free.
Clay shoot benefits veterans
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday for a clay shoot fundraiser benefiting Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 in Longview.
The shoot will begin at 9 a.m. at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, at 15250 County Road 3111 near Gladewater. Registration is $125 for individuals or $500 for a team of four. For information, contact Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492.
Grassroots returns
Vendors, artists, live music and food. Grassroots @ The Green will bring them all to the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Texas 31 and Spur 63 in Longview.
The event, which is organized by Keep Longview Beautiful, features musicians, Rotolo’s and Enoch’s Stomp, merchandise from vendors and artists, food trucks, hands-on education stations and a butterfly release. Admission is free. For information, visit keeplongviewbeautiful.org/grassroots-vendor-application.
Michael Jr. at Belcher Center
Comedian Michael Jr. will bring his “In the Moment” comedy tour to Longview during a 7:30 p.m. Saturday performance at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Michael Jr. is known for being a “clean comedian.” He has appeared on numerous television shows, including “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel,” and he appeared in the 2016 movie “War Room.” His movie “More Than Funny” sold out to nationwide audiences during a one-night Fathom event, and he has a new iTunes podcast, “Off the Cuff.”
Tickets are $35 to $45. Visit belchercenter.com for information.
Mall hosts movie
“The Croods” will be the featured film during Movie Under the Stars, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Longview Mall.
The free event will be held on the grassy field between the mall and the apartments behind the mall. The evening will include games, inflatables, vendors, crafts and food trucks. For information, visit longviewmall.com/events-news/event/movie-under-the-stars. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
CityFest concerts in Tyler
CityFest, a Christian crusade, will end with free concerts Saturday and Sunday on the downtown square in Tyler.
The events will begin both days at 4 p.m. with activities for children and adventure sports demonstrations followed at 6 p.m. by a concert.
Set to perform on Saturday are Ryan Stevenson, Blanco and Newsboys. Set to perform on Sunday are Marisol Park, Pat Barrett, Josh Turner and Lecrae.
Rose to Table dinner
Tyler Parks and Recreation Department’s first Rose to Table Dinner is set from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive.
A meal made of locally sourced food will be served on a long table in the garden, the announcement said.
Gary Freeman will perform and artists will have work on view during the meal.
Tickets are $75 and available online at bit.ly/RosetoTable. For information, call 903-531-1214.
Spooky science at LongviewWOW
Longview World of Wonders will host Spooky Saturdays through October. Activities will include dry ice and chemistry demonstrations, balloon ghost crafts, monster cookies and bones.
Spooky Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. LongviewWOW admission is $8, $7 for seniors and military, $3 EBT/Lonestar Card, and free for children younger than 2 and members. The hands on children’s discovery center is located at 112 E. Tyler St. For information, visit www.longviewwow.org.
Tyler mural to be unveiled today
A mural, “Wings of Tyler,” will be unveiled at 5 p.m. today at 101 E. Erwin St. in downtown Tyler.
The mural was painted by Tyler artists Cassie Edmonds and Dace Lucia Kidd. Donors provided the money and supplies, they said.
“Wings Of Tyler” consists of five sets of wings on a wall at Broadway and Elm. People can position themselves at the mural in way to appear as if they have sprouted wings.
A plaque on site will list contributors.
McClendon open for tours
The McClendon House, a historic home at 806 W. Houston St. in Tyler, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October.
Built in 1878, it was once the home of a family active in politics and community service and is the birth place of the late Sarah McClendon, a journalist who worked for decades covering the White House.
The cost is $7. Children under 12 are admitted free and a discount rate is offered to groups of more than 15.
More information about the home is available at mcclendonhouse.net.
UT Tyler holds choral concert
The University of Texas at Tyler will presents its free fall choral concert 6 p.m. Oct. 12 in Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler.
The “Praises, Petitions and Peace” concert will feature the college’s Patriot Singers and Concert Chorale performing music by Rachmaninoff, Bruckner, Mendelssohn and Whitacre, the announcement said.
Nobody’s Girl set for Winnsboro
The folk music trio Nobody’s Girl is set to perform in Winnsboro on Saturday.
The group is made up of BettySoo, Grace Pettis and Rebecca Loebel. They previously performed as The Sirens of South Austin before taking a break and reuniting under the new name. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at Browery Stage in Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Tickets are $19 to $29 and are available at eventbrite.com.
‘Ripper’ ending run in Rusk
The final performances of “Jack the Ripper: Monster of Whitechapel” are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Cherokee Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St., Rusk. The story by Joe Dicksinson is a comical but scary treatment of the serial killer who terrorized London in the 1800s.
Tickets cost $13 for adults and $10 for students and can be reserved online at cherokeetheatre.net or by calling 903-683-2131.
Symphonic Band plays in Mineola
The Lake Country Symphonic Band will present its fall concert at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola. The band is made up of about 70 musicians.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for those 11 and younger.
More information is available at lakecountryplayhouse.com.
Tyler announces Bergfeld concert
The city of Tyler will present Paul Cauthen at its annual Bergfeld Showcase Concert on Oct. 25.
The free concert from Bergfeld Park’s Centene Stage is set for 7:30 p.m., the announcement said. Food trucks will be at the park before and during the concert.
Cauthen, whose music covers country, soul and gospel genres, is promoting his new album, “Room 41.”
Apollo exhibit at LeTourneau
LeTourneau University’s Apollo Moon Landing Exhibit will be on display through Oct. 13, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in Longview Hall.
The exhibit features items from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and educational panels of information telling the story of space flight in America.
The exhibit is open to the public for free.
Railroad begins Pumpkin Patch
The Texas State Railroad will offer its annual Pumpkin Patch Express train rides every Saturday in October. Trains will depart from the railroad’s Rusk depot at 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m.
Children are encouraged to come in a Halloween costume. At the Maydelle Turntable, parents and children will be able to depart the train and take part in hayrides, games and trick-or-treating, according to the railroad. Children also will be able to take a pumpkin home.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $40. Tickets can be ordered at texasstaterailroad.net.
Music, theater highlight 903 Day
Not Ashamed Entertainment will host a family event dedicated to music and the arts at the Carthage Civic Center on Oct. 5.
903 Day will consist of an artist conference at noon intended to help local artists transform into national recording artists; a competition for local artists from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a play called “Everybody In The Church Ain’t Saved” at 6 p.m. The 903 Day Market will include several vendors and be open during the music competition and the play.
Anyone in the 903 area can enter the music competition. They will have six minutes to perform their song, and any type of music is allowed as long as it is a clean edit. The audience favorite will win free music video studio time, professional website design and a professional photo shoot.
To enter the competition, email notashamedentertainment@gmail.com. It costs $75 to enter the competition and an additional $75 to attend the seminar. To be a part of the audience for the competition, general admission is $5 ahead of time and $10 at the door. General admission to the play is $25 ahead of time and $30 at the door, with increased prices for closer seating. To purchase tickets for 903 Day ahead of time, visit 903day.eventbrite.com. To register for the conference, call (903) 601-0010.Comedy Magic show planned Saturday in Carthage
“The Magic of Eric Eaton” will come to the Esquire Theater in Carthage on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a comedy magic show with a lot audience interaction,” Magician Eric Eaton said. “Quick wit stuff. It’s an all-ages show, but there’ll be plenty of innuendos and humor for the adults as well.”
Eaton, who grew up in Longview, became interested in magic at age 7, and at 15 he started doing street performances in Hollywood and Las Vegas. This past year he has been on a tour of comedy clubs and theaters.
Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 ahead of time on eventbrite.com. VIP tickets, which included a poster and front seating, are $20 both at the door and ahead of time.