Cook-off brings heat to downtown Kilgore
“Chili Me Timbers,” the 27th annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-Off, is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, in the World’s Richest Acre at 100 N. Commerce St. in downtown Kilgore.
The cook-off features oil field service and supply companies who are competing for the title of best chili in East Texas. Wristbands cost $5 at the gate, and diners can get as much chili as they want. Proceeds benefit the East Texas Treatment Center.
For information, visit the East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off on Facebook.
Downtown Live enters final weeks
Longview’s Heritage Plaza will host two more concerts in this fall’s Downtown Live series, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Oct 25.
Blues-rock band Bobby O and the Mojos will take the stage Friday night. Audience members should bring their own chairs and blankets. Food trucks and cold drinks will be available.
Classic rock band Galaxy will close out the fall season when the group performs from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1. The band consists of 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack and his longtime friends Paul Betts of Austin and Bret Foster of Forney.
Downtown Live concerts are free at Heritage Plaza, located at Methvin and Green streets in downtown Longview.
‘Zombie Escape’ laser tag debuts Friday
Strike Force Laser Tag is hosting “Zombie Escape,” a one-of-a-kind attraction that combines laser tag, mini escape rooms, a maze and zombies, between Friday and Nov. 10 at 216 W. Hayden St. Squads “navigate the infected labyrinth that used to be Carthage” to save humanity.
Space is limited for each night. Cost is $20 per participant, with group rates available. Strike Force describes the attraction as “intense.” Children under 12 must be accompanied by a participating adult. For more information, visit strikeforcelaser.com or call (903) 806-5276.
Scottish Festival, Games
The fourth annual Tyler Scottish Festival and Highland Games will take place Saturday on the grounds of Southspring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. Highway 69.
The event will offer Scottish-themed entertainment, exhibits, demonstrations and athletic competitions.
Activities are set from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule is found at tylerscottishfest.weebly.com.
Feral Hog Festival in Ben Wheeler
The Van Zandt County town of Ben Wheeler will holds its annual Feral Hog Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Activities will include a parade, music, food, vendors and pig races. There also will be an area where children can make and take home crafts. Look for the newly crowned “hog queen.”
Downtown Carthage plans Halloween fun
Carthage Main Street is once again hosting its Downtown Costume Contest and Halloween on the Square this year.
Carthage Main Street’s annual costume contest is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Park in downtown Carthage. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and is open to all ages. Costume awards to be given out are cutest, funniest, most original, scariest and judge’s choice.
Halloween on the Square, the season’s biggest event, takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Carthage.
“There will be candy at participating stores all around the Carthage Square along with special surprises,” Carthage Main Street Manager Cindy Deloney said. “Join us downtown to see what’s in store this year.”
Beckville hosts festival this weekend
The Beckville ISD Education Foundation’s annual Under the Harvest Moon Carnival is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the high school football stadium.
This year’s carnival will have a photo booth, bingo, a cake walk, a raffle and games for the whole family, in addition to chicken and dressing plates, fish plates and loaded baked potatoes. A costume contest starts at 7:30 p.m., with prizes for first through third place.
For more information, visit beckvilleisd.net.
Gary Fall Fest is Saturday
The Gary Fall Festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Gary ISD, 132 Bobcat Trail. Find bingo, a haunted house, concession stand, game room, cakewalk, bounce house and more. The Queen’s Contest is at 5 p.m. followed by the Spook’s Contest at 5:30 p.m.
Palestine holds Hot Pepper Festival
Palestine’s Hot Pepper Festival will offer a day full of events on Saturday ending with the annual street dance.
The parade, “Everything’s Hotter in Texas,” will step off at 9 a.m. The festival will feature arts and food vendors, a farmers market, music, activities for children and contests, including a hot pepper eating contest, according to information from Visit Palestine.
The Chili’s Street Dance at 7 p.m. will feature The Magills.
Dog costume contest
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, at 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway, will host its 2019 Howl-O-Ween Canine Carnival from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
The event offers free admission, with an entry fee of $15 per dog for the costume contest. Categories include most original, best owner/dog combo and spookiest. Costume contest registration is from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and the contest starts at 2:30 p.m.
The carnival includes games, vendors, children’s activities and music, with proceeds benefiting the Longview Dog Park and Longview PAWS, a nonprofit group that supports the adoption center.
Event promotes mental health
True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler, will host the Adventum Mindfulness Triathlon on Saturday.
The event will include 2-mile walk/run, followed by a yoga session and meditation. The event also offers resources on improving mental health.
Activities will begin at 7 a.m.
To register, go to facebook.com/events/1103850256451927.
Boo at the Zoo
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler, will present its Boo at the Zoo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The free activities with admission will include costume contests, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, animal encounters and treats for children, said information from the zoo.
Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Mall hosts Halloween events
Root beer, root beer floats and adult beverages will be served during Longview Mall’s Boo ‘N Brew, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday inside and outside the entrance near Revive Church.
Rotolo’s will be selling adult beverages, and Revive Church will be selling root beer floats. The event will include music, a pumpkin patch, s’mores, crafts and games, and the first 50 people to register will receive a free swag bag, cup and T-shirt.
Then, the mall invites trick-or-treaters to its annual Candy Crawl, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Stores will give out candy, and Gorman McCracken Volkswagen will host a trunk-or-treat with vehicles staged inside the mall.
Last Spooky Saturday at LongviewWOW
Longview World of Wonders invites children to mix up some potions and get their hands on real bones Saturday, when the Kilgore College Biology and Chemistry departments stop at the children’s hands-on discovery center in downtown Longview.
The day also will include Pumpkin Palooza! and costume parades at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Admission to LongviewWOW, at 112 E. Tyler St., is $8; $7 for seniors and military; and $3 for people with an EBT/Lonestar Card. Members and children younger than 2 are admitted for free.
Find other fall and Halloween activities for children in the “Family/Children” section of the @Play calendar.
Art museum hosts Halloween costume party
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ annual costume party — billed as “the best Halloween party in town” — is from 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Summit Club.
Tickets cost $100 per person, with advance purchase required. Call (903) 753-8103 for information. Proceeds benefit the art museum.
The evening includes a seated dinner, silent and live auctions, complimentary beer and wine and a cash bar. Prizes are awarded in the costume contest.
‘Jersey Boys’ in Tyler
The national touring company of “Jersey Boys” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center.
The hit Broadway musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. In the 1960s and early 1970s, the band had several hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls don’t Cry,” “Walk like a Man” and “Cant Take My Eyes Off You.”
Tickets cost $37 to $72 and can be ordered at cowancenter.org or 903-566-7424.
Jacksonville holds Trunk, Treat
Families with children 12 and under can take part in Trunk or Treat beginning at 5 p.m. Monday at 205 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville.
Activities will include a costume contest, music and trick-or-treating.
Admission is $1. The money will benefit the Hope & Crisis Center.
Halloween carnival set in Kilgore
The Kilgore Lions Club will host its annual Halloween carnival from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 31, at 377 N. Rusk St. in Kilgore.
The decades-long tradition features rides, games, bingo, a cake walk, food and a $1,000 raffle. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreLionsClub/ on Facebook.
Texan sets new concerts
The Texan Theatre, 209 E. Tyler St. in Athens, has announced the final performances in its inaugural Texans at the Texan Concert Series.
Ray Wylie Hubbard will perform Nov. 14 and Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are set for Dec. 12. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.
General admission for each is $35 for preferred seating and $24. Tickets are on sale at thetexanathens.com.
Lindale sets Halloween Hangout
The Downtown Lindale Halloween Hangout is set from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Pickers Pavilion, 205 E. North St.
Events will include a costume contest and games. Candy and hot dogs will be available and a DJ will provide music.
Exhibit highlights art of women
An exhibit featuring only art by women will open Nov. 2 in the gallery at Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave. in Tyler.
The name of the exhibit, 5% Show, draws attention to that only about 5% of art in galleries and museums is produced by women, organizers said.
Monica Lubiani, Maegan Kirschner, Brenda McKinney, Ginger Cochran, Lina Rincon, Leticia Herrera, Rodica Slemmer, Deborah Hartigan-Viestenz, and Reanna DiPaolo will have art on view. The art can be seen during the law firm’s business hours. Admission is free.
Tail-Wagger’s Halloween
The SPCA of East Texas will present its Tail-Wagger’s Trunk or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bossart Bark Park, 3393 W. Grande Blvd., Tyler.
The free event will include a pet costume contest, treats for dogs, prizes and activities for families.
Dia de los Muertos held at Michelson
The whole family can head over to the Michelson Museum to learn about the Day of the Dead at the museums annual celebration Oct. 29.
The event will feature an explanation of the altar and what goes on it, as well as a tasting of traditional Mexican bread and a showing of the move “The Book of Life”.
The event is free and open to the public, running from 5 to 7 p.m.
The museum is located at 216 N. Boliver Street in Marshall.
Harvest fest to in downtown Marshall
Marshall Main Street is hosting its 19th annual Harvest Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown.
The event will include hay rides, live music, bounce houses, candy, a petting zoo, and face painting all free of charge.
Fall shopping fair set for Marshall
Anyone interested in fall-themed shopping can head over to the It’s Fall Ya’ll fair at the Marshall Convention Center on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will include different vendors selling items from boutiques, shabby chic, candles, tasty treats, handmade crafts, fall and home decor and more.
The first 25 people who attend the event get a goodie bag filled with donated items from the vendors.
Enoch Stomp to host Pumpkin Stomp
The Enoch Stomp Winery in Harleton will be hosting its annual pumpkin stomp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
This family-friendly event features carnival style food and numerous games for the kids.
There will be candy, prizes, hay rides through the vineyard to the pumpkin patch, carnival games, balloon stomping, pumpkin toss, paintball shooting.
Costumes are welcome but not necessary. All proceeds will benefit a local church youth group. There is no cover charge and games are typically $1 per play.
The winery is located at 871 Ferguson Road (CR 4312) in Harleton.