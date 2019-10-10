ArtWalk welcomes artists, musicians downtown
More than 30 locations will host artists, musicians and others during ArtWalk, from 5 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Longview. ArtWalk, which is held several times a year in downtown Longview, also will feature a celebration of Arts!Longview’s designation as a cultural district. The celebration will take place in the former Regions Bank building at 213 N. Fredonia.
Artists and musicians will be set up in businesses and on sidewalks on Methvin, Tyler, Fredonia, Center and High streets in downtown Longview.
Theatre Longview performances are set for 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in the J.T. Smith Sculpture Garden at Fredonia and Tyler streets, where a variety of other artists and performers are expected to exhibit their work as well. The Longview String Quartet will perform at the Longview Symphony’s office at 106 W. Methvin St., where artist Terri DeNatale also will be featured, for example.
For a map with a complete list of locations, visit www.artwalklongview.com.
‘1984’ staged in Kilgore
Kilgore College Theatre will present “1984,” a stage adaptation of George Orwell’s novel of authoritarianism and government control, at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Directed by Micah Goodding, the play is being presented at the Van Cliburn Auditorium at Kilgore College in Kilgore. Tickets are $7 for Kilgore College students and $10 for adults. Children younger than age 7 will not be admitted. For information, visit www.kilgore.edu/drama, call 903-983-8126 or email boxoffice@kilgore.edu .
Tyler theater ending ‘Hospitality’
Tyler Civic Theatre’s production of the comedy “Southern Hospitality” is coming to a close this weekend.
The final performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 400 Rose Park Drive.
Tickets cost $18 for adults and $15 for students and are available at tylercivictheatre.com or 903-592-0561.
Roseland Plantation offers tours
Roseland Plantation will offer its Afternoon Tea and Tour at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Oct. 18 at 2591 Texas Highway 64, west of Tyler.
The event includes a four-course tea and a tour of buildings on the property, according to an announcement.
The cost is $35 for the tea and tour and $10 for only the tour.
Reservations are required for both and must be made at roselandplantation.com or by calling 903-849-0205.
Art museum opens two new exhibits
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is hosting two exhibits through Dec. 21 — the first using art to explore the world of people with dementia and the second a retrospective of the work of Victor Thall, an early influence in the abstract expressionism movement in the United States.
“The Art of Listening: Portraits from the Memory Bridge Project,” features the work of New York artist Josh Dorman, which he created after spending time with Alzheimer’s patients.
Tiffany Nolan Jehorek, executive director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, has said the “Discovering Abstract Expressionist Victor Thall” exhibit is a “once-in-a-lifetime” show.
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts, at 215 E. Tyler St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission $5 or free for members. For Information call 903-753-8103 or visit www.lmfa.org .
Band concert set Monday
The East Texas Symphonic Band will present its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
The community band is under the direction of its founder, Dr. James Snowden. The award-winning organization consists of about 70 volunteer musicians, including area band directors and high school and college students.
Admission to the concert is $5 and free for children and students. For information, visit www.etsymphonicband.com.
Dozens to show at Edom Art Festival
Dozens or artists and craftsmen will be represented at the annual Edom Art Festival.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in a meadow behind some of the artists’ studios in the Van Zandt County town.
The festival also features music, food and arts activities.
Dogtoberfest set in Tyler
The SPCA of East Texas will present live music, food trucks, vendors, craft beer and pet adoption opportunities at its annual Dogtoberfest.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 on the downtown Tyler square.
“The ultimate goal of the day is finding forever homes for as many homeless pets as possible while enjoying a fun-filled day of music, food, craft beer and shopping,” said a prepared statement from organizers.
At least 21 breweries will be serving craft beer and nine food trucks will be on site. Set to perform are Vivian Villapudua, Simon Young, JT Wilkinson, Street Waves, Gorgeous Jetson and Defrance.
Classical music in Winnsboro
The Sunday Afternoon Classical Series continues in Winnsboro with a performance by the Mercury Chamber Orchestra.
The concert, “Vivaldi Baroque Experience,” is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St.
Tickets cost $39, $69 and $89 and are good for admission to all concerts in the series. Tickets are available at winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Van Oil Festival
Van celebrates its oilfield heritage with events Saturday. Activities include a 5K run at 7 a.m. and parade at 10 a.m. Food, displays, music and activities for children will be in the city park.
The festival will close with a concert from 5 to 9 p.m. in the park featuring Elfin Page, Chase McClanahan and Holly Tucker. Concert tickets purchased on eventbrite.com cost $18 for adults and $8 for children 6 to 12.
Mineola Fall Craft Fair
The Mineola Fall Craft Fair will include a carnival on the grounds and a vendors market inside Mineola Civic Center, 1150 N. Newsom St.
The fair is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
Hit the Bricks
Hit the Bricks, which features activities on the second Saturday of each month in Tyler, returns Saturday.
Merchants, museums and music venues downtown will offer activities.
East Texas Wedding Extravaganza will hold a fashion show at 3 p.m. in Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
Winnsboro Autumn Trails
The Winnsboro Autumn Trails will offer a day of events on Saturday.
The Winnsboro Civic Center will be the site of arts and crafts vendors, a pet show, activities for children, a pie-baking contest and the Taste of Winnsboro Cookoff.
Lindale presents Countryfest
The Lindale Chamber of Commerce’s Countryfest celebration will take place from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North St.
Activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Harvest Hustle 5K. Attractions will include vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, climbing wall, food, a mechanical bull and live music.
Fair on the Square in Rusk
The 32nd annual Fair on the Square is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Rusk.
Visitors will find vendors, food, entertainment, games, face painting, hay rides, a dunking booth, a bounce house and a petting zoo.
Hawkins Oil Festival
“A Night at the Movies” is the theme of the annual Hawkins Oil Festival on Saturday.
Events will include a pancake breakfast, vendors, food, a Kids Zone play area, a car show, live music and auctions. A parade is set to step off at 11 a.m. from Veterans Memorial Park.
Chandler Pow Wow
Chandler’s annual Pow Wow celebration on Saturday in Winchester Park will include a parade at 10 a.m. and cornhole tournament at 11 a.m.
Attractions in the park throughout the day will include vendors, food, live entertainment and activities for children.
Free concert in Bergfeld Park
The Briefcase Blues Band, a Blues Brothers tribute band, will hold a free concert in Bergfeld Park at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The concert in the park’s amphitheater is sponsored by VeraBank and the Strutters, the volunteer organization that organizes the annual Texas Rose Festival Parade.
Canton Autumn Festival
The Canton Main Street program will presents its annual Autumn Festival on Friday and Saturday.
The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a beauty pageant followed at 7:30 p.m. by a concert by Dylan Wheeler.
On Saturday, events will begin at 10 a.m. and include pumpkin decorating, a scarecrow contest, games, music on two stages and a barbecue competition.
Tyler climbing competition
The Junior Competitive Climbing Association will hold a competition Saturday at the Rock Gym, 4580 Old Troup Highway in Tyler.
The event features boys and girls 18 and under. The girls’ division is set to begin at 8 a.m. and the boys will start about 11 a.m., according to information from the association.
Top finishers will qualify for the organization’s championships in December. Information is available at juniorclimbing.org.
Mineola Fall Quilt Show
The Mineola League of the Arts will present its juried Fall Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. Blair.
Visitors can buy crafts made by the league’s members and those with quilts in the show.
Concert celebrates blues legend
Blues artist Whitey Johnson (Gary Nicholson) will perform during T-Bone Walker Day, Oct. 19 in Linden.
The fundraising concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Music City Texas Theater and will raise money to help bring the T-Bone Walker Blues Festival back to Linden. Tickets are $40 per person for general admission.
Cass County’s Aaron Thibeaux “T-Bone” Walker was born May 28, 1910. He is known worldwide for propelling the electric guitar to center stage and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
“This concert in celebration of T-Bone Walker lays the groundwork to re-initiate a festival in honor of this national treasure,” said David Hulme, executive director of the Music City Texas Theater. “The Blues Festival was established and presented in the summer of 2006 with the intent to bring people to Linden to bolster our economic development, keep Blues alive, and introduce Blues to a new generation.”
For information, call (903) 756-9934 or visit www.musiccitytexas.org.