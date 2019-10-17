Rose Festival returns
The Texas Rose Festival, Tyler’s oldest and largest tradition, takes place today through Sunday.
It will begin with a ceremony at 10 a.m. today at Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. The center also houses a display of more than 7,000 rose blooms and the Palette of Roses Art Show.
The Rose Queen’s Coronation, the presentation of the queen and her court, takes place at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday in the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Tickets are available at texasrosefestival.com or by calling the box office, 903-566-7424.
The Rose Parade parade steps off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Glenwood and Front streets and ends in Christus Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
At the free Queen’s Tea, set from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Garden, the public can enjoy refreshments and greet the Rose Court members.
The Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bergfeld Park, 1520 S. College Ave.
A complete schedule of festival events is available at texasrosefestival.com.
Vox Luminis coming to Tyler
The Belgian-based vocal ensemble Vox Luminis will give a free concert 7 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler.
Vox Luminis will sing music by Johann Sebastian Bach and others from the Bach family music dynasty.
The ensemble has recorded 13 albums and travels throughout the world performing.
The concert is part of the church’s Fine Arts Series.
LETU hosts poet, writing exhibits
John Poch, an award winning Texas author and poet, will read from his 2019 publication “Texases” during a presentation from 7-8:30 p.m. today in the Allen Family Student Center Great Room at LeTourneau University, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The presentation is free to attend but school and university groups that want to attend should email history@ letu.edu.
Poch was the inaugural Colgate University Creative Writing Fellow, and since 2001 he has taught in the creative writing program at Texas Tech University. His poetry collections include “Dolls,” “Two Men Fighting with a Knife,” and “Fix Quiet.” He has won the Nation/Discovery Prize, the Dorothy Sargent Rosenburg Poetry Prize, the Donald Justice Poetry Prize, the New Criterion Poetry Prize and the Fulbright Core Scholar Fellowship. Poch also is the founding editor of “32 Poems” magazine.
Poch’s lecture will be accompanied by the opening of two Humanities Texas exhibits — “Texas Writers” and “Literary East Texas,” which highlights Texas writers and 25 writers who call East Texas home. The exhibits will be open for free to the public Friday through Nov. 16 at LeTourneau University’s Margaret Estes Library. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays.
Fall celebrations set
Fall is here and Halloween is on the way, with numerous activities set to celebrate the season.
Ellis Home and Garden in Longview has expanded its beloved annual Pumpkin Glow to two days, from 2:30-9:30 p.m. today and Friday at 3110 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The event offers free admission although some activities, food and drinks cost a small fee.
St. Lukes United Methodist Church in Kilgore is hosting its Family Fun Day & Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at 401 E. main St. in Kilgore.
Longview World of Wonders’ Spooky Saturdays continue all month, with Saturday’s presentation featuring real bones with the Kilgore College Biology Department. Spooky Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the children’s hands-on discovery center in downtown Longview.
Bach’s Lunch returns
The Longview Symphony’s free lunchtime recital series returns Friday, with a performance by violinist Jennifer Dalmas and cellist Evgeni Raychev.
The Bach’s Lunch concert is from 12:20-1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St. in downtown Longview. The dining area opens at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.longviewsymphony.org.
Jamboree brings music
The Dogwood Jamboree country music and comedy show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Palestine High School’s auditorium.
Singers from throughout the area will perform backed by a band.
“There are a number of talented entertainers all over Texas who will join the Jamboree band for a classic country music performance,” Dan Manuel, the show’s producer, said. “We are so excited about this show because the autumn show is always special.”
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 10.
Bras for the Cause fundraiser
Bras for the Cause, an event that raises money for breast cancer programs and research, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Cowboy’s, 8374 Paluxy Drive, Tyler.
At the fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Greater Central & East Texas, male first responders will model bras designed by people in the community.
The Darrin Morris Band will perform and guests can take part in auctions, according to information from Tyler Women’s Council of Realtors, the sponsor.
Tickets cost $40 through Oct. 20 and then $50. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Tyler’s Fall Family Fun
Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will present the Fall Family Fun Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler.
The free event is for children ages 2 to 12 and will include games, a petting zoo, candy and a costume contest at 6:30 p.m., the announcement said.
Children are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes.
Skaggs coming to Belcher
Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Skaggs has been inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Friday’s concert will feature his traditional bluegrass music. Mary Sarah, a country singer who appeared on “The Voice,” also will perform.
The concert will benefit Heartlight Ministries, a residential counseling center for teens between Longview and Hallsville, and its Parenting Today’s Teens radio program. Tickets cost $25 to $150. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com.
Fundraiser benefits 3D mammography
The Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center — Longview Guild will raise money to benefit 3D mammography equipment for the newly rebranded Mobile Mammography Bus during the Christus Good Shepherd Foundations’ 36th Annual Gold Rush, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fundraiser, with a theme of “A Night in Old Havana,” will be held at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The night will feature food, dancing, silent and live auctions and a car raffle. Tickets are $150 and attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For information, call Paula Poole at 903-315-5284 or paula.poole@christushealth.org.
Palestine theater presents ‘Blithe Spirit’
Palestine Community Theatre is staging “Blithe Spirit” beginning Friday at Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford St. in Palestine.
The comedy by Noel Coward tells what happens when a novelist is haunted by the ghost of his first wife who doesn’t like his current wife.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as Oct. 25-27.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and available at thetexastheater.com. There will be a complimentary reception starting at 6:30 p.m. on opening night
‘Rocky Horror’ includes stage show
Showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” that include a live stage show in which scenes also are performed are set for 11 p.m. Oct. 19, 25 and 26 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
In the campy horror musical released in 1975, strange things happen when a couple takes refuge in the castle of a scientist. It is rated R for language and sexually suggestive content.
Participants are encouraged to wear a costume inspired by the movie, shout out the dialogue and use props passed out at the theater. No outside props will be allowed.
The floor show is being produced and directed by Coby Archa.
Tickets are $20. Balcony boxes that seat four are $100. For tickets, go to libertytyler.com.
Halloween at the Hatchery
East Texas families can get treats at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’s Halloween at the Hatchery. The annual event, set from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24, provides a safe place to go trick-or-treating.
There will be activities for children,and businesses and organizations will hand out candy from booths.
Admission is $1 with proceeds being shared by Athens-area nonprofit organizations.
The center is at 5550 Farm-to-Market Road 2495, about 4 miles east of Athens.
Winnsboro celebrates cowboy culture
Activities in Winnsboro Friday through Sunday will pay homage to cowboy culture.
Michael Martin Murphey will headline a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Murphey’s hits include “Wildfire” and “What’s Forever For.” His concert will celebrate values of the American West.
Tickets to the concert cost $59 to $79 and are available at eventbrite.
The Winnsboro Cowboy Poetry Gathering on Saturday will feature poets from Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona. It will open at 9 a.m. at Winnsboro Center for the Arts. Poets will be in sessions taking place simultaneously from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at Winnsboro Center for the Arts and The Depot, Broadway at Main.
Tickets cost $25 to attend the morning session, $35 to attend the afternoon session and $45 for both. A schedule and tickets are available at winnsborocowboypoetry.com.
On both days, cowboy and Western art by Julie Howard will be on view at Winnsboro Center for the Arts and photography by Jerry Goodale will be on display at The Depot.
Gallery taking submissions
Artists are invited to submit work for the jurying phase of Gallery Main Street’s next exhibit, “Hello Future!” The exhibit will show pieces in which artists illustrate what the future means to them.
Artists should visit Client.SmarterEntry.com/COTT to enter their work by midnight Nov. 3.
The exhibit will run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 29.
The gallery at 111 W. Erwin St. is operated by the city of Tyler. Exhibitions are free.
Autumn fest Saturday in Carthage
Holy Temple of God International Church Organization’s Autumn Festival of Praise will take place Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center.
The praise festival will consist of a bazaar from noon to 5 p.m., while the praise event starts at 7 p.m.
The festival will include a mass choir that anyone can join at no cost. They are hoping for 300-voices. Practice for the choir is on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and noon on Oct. 19. at the Civic Center.
The event is free to the public and free for the vendors as well.
“There’s gonna be food vendors, so far lemonade stands, some lady from the school system is gonna be bringing something... some people are making some crafts and that sort of thing; we just wanna come out and have a wonderful time in the city of Carthage,” Presiding Bishop Travis. G. Roberson said.
Special guest speakers at the praise festival will be Bishop Russel Grigsby Sr. and Chief Apostle Michelle Johnson–Grigsby of the Exousia Miracle Temple International in Shreveport and the Believers Worship Center in Homer, Louisiana. For more information or to reserve a vendor booth, call Roberson at (903) 263-4132.