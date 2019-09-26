‘Diavolo Architecture in Motion’ tonight at Cowan Center
The stage show Diavolo Architecture in Motion takes place 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler.
Members of the modern dance troupe Diavolo incorporate large set pieces that defy description into performances of dance and acrobatics.
Tickets cost $52 to $72 and can be bought by calling 903-566-7424 or online at cowancenter.org.
Youth worship group at Belcher
Hillsong Young & Free, the Grammy-nominated youth worship team at Hillsong Church in Australia, is bringing its Hillsong Young & Free III tour to LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. The concert is set for 7 p.m. today.
‘III’ is the group’s first studio album, and promotional material says it “reflects the maturing and deepening that the Y&F team have experienced in the three years since their last release, ‘Youth Revival’ (2016).”
Cost ranges from $28.50 to $69.50 for VIP tickets. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com.
‘Frankenstein’ comes to Henderson
The Henderson Civic Theatre will present Nick Dear’s adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley novel ‘Frankenstein’ Friday through Sunday in Henderson.
The theater’s season opener tells the story of a monster with childlike innocence who is mistreated by the world. The story explores themes of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and good and evil, according to information from the theater.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Henderson Civic Theatre, 122 E. Main St. in Henderson. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors people age 18 and younger. For information call 903-657-2968 or visit hendersoncivictheatre.org.
Bikers raise money for burn victims
The Longview and Tyler chapters of Brother’s Keepers MC, a motorcycle club for firefighters, will host the Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Longview Fairgrounds, at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
The event raises money to send burn survivors to camp each summer. The day will feature bike games; live entertainment; live and silent auctions; food; a children’s area with bounce houses; Jeep, car and bike shows; and more. The day culminates in a 2 p.m. auction led by auctioneer Walt Cade from “Texas Storage Wars.”
Admission is free, although there is a $25 charge for people who enter the bike activities. For information, visit www.brotherskeepersmc.com.
East Texas State Fair in Tyler
The East Texas State Fair continues through Sunday on the fairgrounds, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler.
The fair features a carnival, exhibits, competitions, food and entertainment. It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday for food concessions. The hours of attractions and paid admission are 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The carnival opens at 4 p.m. weekdays and at noon on the weekend.
Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for youth 6-12. For $28, patrons can purchase a wristband good for unlimited rides in the carnival. Tickets can be bought at etstatefair.com. Owners of lots near the fairgrounds charge for parking.
A concert featuring headliner Bret Michaels is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday and requires a concert ticket that also is good for fair admission.
Entertainment schedule:
■ Thursday: 5 and 6:30 p.m. Rock Bottom Boys; and 9 p.m., UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble
■ Friday: 1, 5:45 and 7:15 p.m., Duelly Noted; 5 and 6:30 p.m. Rock Bottom Boys; and 9 p.m. Holly Tucker
■ Saturday: 1, 5:45 and 7:15 p.m., Duelly Noted; 5 and 6:30 p.m. Rock Bottom Boys; 9 p.m. Billie Jo
■ Sunday: David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m.; and La Invasora Cajunto Fest, 4 to 10:30 p.m.
Asleep at the Wheel Hannah House benefit
Austin-based Western swing group Asleep at the Wheel will perform Saturday night at Bear Creek Smokehouse near Marshall during a benefit concert for Hannah House Maternity Home.
Tickets are available Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Bear Creek General Store, at 10857 State Highway 154. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. in the Bear Creek store and event center, followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.
Concert tickets are $30 or $45 with dinner. Between 4 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 percent of all sales at Bear Creek General Store will benefit House House Ministries.
Ray Benson founded Asleep at the Wheel started in West Virginia 48 years ago. The group’s 20 studio albums and 20 singles have won 10 Grammy awards. For information, visit hannahhouse.life.
Moore’s Store anniversary
Moore’s Store in downtown Edom will observe its 10th anniversary on Saturday with Beer, Bands & Blades.
The restaurant and music venue will present bands, serve beer from Texas breweries and host live forging demonstrations by custom knife makers in Texas, the announcement said.
The event is set from 1 to 8 p.m. and will be co-hosted by The Blade Bar in Edom, which will display its custom knives.
Theatre Longview improv
Theatre Longview’s Comedy Improv Showcase is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The show is one of several events the theater group is planning, including performances of Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s comedy improv troupe, at Oil Horse Brewing Co., an October presentation of the one-act play “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” and performances in November of “Making God Laugh.”
For information, visit theatrelongview.com.
Military vehicles in Bullard parade
The Texas Veterans Classic Car and Military Vehicles Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bullard.
More than 200 classic cars trucks and about 60 military vehicles will be on view, according to information from organizers. A parade of military vehicles is set for 8:30 a.m.
The band Mouse and the Traps will perform throughout the day.
Admission is free.
UT Tyler shows James Pace art
The University of Texas at Tyler is showing through Oct. 11 “Artifacts of Wayfinding (a Visual Play in Three Acts),’’ a solo exhibition of new works by James R. Pace, at its Fine Arts Complex Gallery.
Pace recently retired after teaching at UT Tyler since 1985. He has received numerous awards for his paintings, drawings, prints and mixed-media work.
The Fine Arts Complex Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 903-566-7237 or email gallery coordinator Michelle Taff at mtaff@uttyler.edu .
Iron Horse Festival Mineola
Mineola celebrates its heritage as a railroad town with the Iron Horse Festival on Saturday.
Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, events will take place downtown throughout the day.
Attractions will include live music, contests, food, exhibitions, vendors and a Western show.
‘Ripper’ coming to Rusk
The Cherokee Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St., Rusk, will open performances of “Jack the Ripper: Monster of Whitechapel” on Friday.
The story by Joe Dickinson is a comical but scary treatment of the serial killer who terrorized London in the 1800s.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students and can be reserved online at cherokeetheatre.net or by calling 903-683-2131.
Cannery hosts VetFest
VetFest, an event to raise money for services that help veterans in East Texas, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Cannery complex on Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Patrons will find food and merchandise vendors, activities for children and information about resources for veterans, according to information from Brave Texas, the sponsor.
A concert is set for 6 p.m. featuring Canaan Bryce, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Blacktop Mojo. Tickets to the concert cost $35 for pit access and $25 for general admission. Tickets can be bought online at eventbrite.com.
Run to benefit sickle cell research
The Tyler-based African-American Cultural Events Committee will present the Sickle Cell Youth Scholarship Run/Walk on Saturday at Woldert Park, 701 W. 32nd St., Tyler.
The kids fun run and 5K raises awareness of sickle cell disease and funds for research, Patricia Henry, one of the organizers, said.
The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. People can register online at tiny.cc/sicklecellrunwalk or beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at the park.
The fun run will begin at 8 a.m. and 5K at 8:15, according to the event schedule.
Valerosa Dana Adams exhibit
An exhibit of oil and acrylics by East Texas artist and author Dana Adams is on view through Oct. 26 at Valerosa Designs & Gallery, 108 E. Eighth St., Tyler.
Adams for years worked in advertising and designed logos, brochures and illustrations. He later earned master’s doctorate degrees in English and taught at the University of Texas at Tyler. After retiring from teaching in 2012, he returned to his first love, art.
Hamburger Fest in Athens
Athens will celebrate its claim to being the town where the hamburger was created during the Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Henderson County Courthouse lawn.
The annual event includes vendors, activities for children and a hamburger cook-off.
Tradition has it that Athens resident Fletch Davis was the first to put a beef patty between bread. He introduced the food creation at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.
Breckenridge car show
A classic car show, music by Casey Rivers and a silent auction will be part of the Breckenridge Village of Tyler Men’s Breakfast, a fundraiser set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday at K.E. Bushman’s Celebration Center, 1565 FM 2493 East in Bullard.
Mike Harper, an on-air personality at radio station KVNE, will give the keynote address and state Rep. Matt Schaefer will receive an award for fighting for causes of those with disabilities, event organizers said.
Breckenridge Village of Tyler provides care and services to people with developmental disabilities.
Tickets cost $50 and are available at breckenridgevillage.com or calling 903-596-8100 or visit
Comedian back to Belcher Center
Michael Jr., who is known for being a “clean” comedian, will bring his “In the Moment” comedy tour to Longview during a 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 performance at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Michael Jr. has appeared on numerous television shows, including “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel,” and he appeared in the 2016 movie “War Room.” His movie “More Than Funny” sold out to nationwide audiences during a one-night Fathom event, and he has a new iTunes podcast, “Off the Cuff.”
Tickets are $35 to $45. Visit www.belchercenter.com for information.
Oktoberfest touch of Germany
Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in Kilgore.
It’s the fourth year for the event at 1076 FM 1252 West, about one mile west of Highway 42.
Organizers said there will be German food and German and domestic beers, games for all ages, contests and music.
Avalon’s for-sale brews will include Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Shiner Bock and a light ale in addition to a selection of domestic.
The Faire’s signature 27-ounce souvenir steins will again be available for purchase.
Admission is $5 for ages 16 and older.
For more information, call 903-985-7633 or go to AvalonFaire.com.
Music, theater opportunities highlight upcoming 903 Day
Not Ashamed Entertainment will host a family event dedicated music and the arts at the Carthage Civic Center Oct. 5.
903 Day will consist of an artist conference at noon intended to help local artists transform into national recording artists; a competition for local artists from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a play called “Everybody In The Church Ain’t Saved” at 6 p.m. The 903 Day Market will include several vendors and be open during the music competition and the play.
Anyone in the 903 area can enter the music competition. They will have six minutes to perform their song, and any type of music is allowed as long as it is a clean edit. The audience favorite will win free music video studio time, professional website design and a professional photo shoot. To enter the competition, email notashamedentertainment@gmail.com. It costs $75 to enter the competition and an additional $75 to attend the seminar. To be a part of the audience for the competition, general admission is $5 ahead of time and $10 at the door. General admission to the play is $25 ahead of time and $30 at the door, with increased prices for closer seating. To purchase tickets for 903 Day ahead of time, visit 903day.eventbrite.com. To register for the conference, call (903) 601-0010.
Multiple VFDs plan National Night Out event
Inter-Community VFD will host its National Night Out party on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fire station, located on FM 1186 just off U.S. 79 in Panola County. The event will include free hot dogs, chips and drinks, as well as handouts for kids. Firefighters will show off their equipment and apparatus while meeting the community. The public is invited.