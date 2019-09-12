Gregg County Fair ends run
The 70th annual Gregg County Fair will end its run on Saturday, with the annual Miss Gregg County Pageant set for 9 p.m. today.
The fair features a petting zoo, pony races, live music, food and carnival rides. Admission is $6 and free for children 3 and younger, senior citizens and members of the military and their families. Ride armbands are $20 today and $25 Friday and Saturday. Fair hours are 6 to 11 p.m. today, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
For information, visit www.greggcountyfair.com or call 903-753-4478.
Celtic violinist to play Winnsboro
Celtic violinist Mairead Nesbitt will perform on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Center for the Arts in Winnsboro.
A native of Ireland, Nesbitt is best known for being a member of Celtic Woman. She performs on Celtic Woman’s top-selling albums.
She also has been featured on live shows and recordings of Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Feet of Flames, according to her biography.
The performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 200 W. Market St., Winnsboro.
Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available at eventbrite.com.
Gypsy Creek plays Downtown Live
Live music will return to the heart of Longview on Friday when Gypsy Creek Band performs at Downtown Live.
Downtown Live is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza, located at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. The free concert brings food trucks and other vendors to downtown, with hundreds of people typically on hand for each evening of the concert series.
Watch Longview Main Street on Facebook for weather updates.
Day for Kids set in Bergfeld Park
Day for Kids, a free event that provides activities for children and information about groups that work to improve lives of children, is set for Saturday in Tyler.
Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas, it will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave.
Dozens of organizations that offer after-school activities, tutoring and other programs will have information, organizers said.
Children will find games, activities, food and things to take home.
Tailgate party features craft beer
More than 20 craft beer breweries will participate Saturday in the Zonta Club of Longview’s second annual Ultimate Tailgate Party & Brewfest 2.0.
The event, from 2 to 7 p.m. at The Green at the Texas 31 entrance into Longview, will feature a giant-screen television showing a football game, food trucks, a bounce house, face painting and more.
VIP tickets are $65 and include 20 craft beer samplings, a custom beer glass, a T-shirt, early access to the VIP food tent and entrance into the Tailgate Party with VIP seating. General admission is $35 and includes 10 craft beer samplings and entrance into the tailgate party. Admission to only the tailgate party is $10 per person. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Proceeds benefit Zonta’s anti-violence and anti-trafficking initiatives. For information, go to www.zontalongview.clubexpress.com.
ET Symphony opens season Saturday
East Texas Symphony Orchestra will open its season Saturday with a concert of classical Hispanic music.
“Celebracion!” will feature guitar virtuoso Isaac Bustos, the head of guitar studies at Texas A&M University; soprano Sooah Park, an assistant professor of music at the University of Texas at Tyler; and the Tyler Junior College Guitar Ensemble.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra is under direction of Richard Lee.
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd.
Tickets cost $18 to $65 and are available through the orchestra’s website, etso.org, or at the venue’s box office before the concert.
New Symphony conductor debuts
The Longview Symphony’s new conductor, Jerry Steichen, will lead the orchestra Saturday in its first concert of the 2019-20 season — Voyage à Paris.
The concert also will feature pianist Kimi Kawashima and mezzo-soprano Kimberly LaGraff, as well as area high school musicians who will join the ensemble onstage during the last song.
The symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center. Tickets cost $20 to $50, $10 for students and $5 for children up to age 12. For information, visit www.longviewsymphony.org.
Store hosts game convention
Three Suns Unlimited, a game and hobby store at 2147 Gilmer Road, Suite 101, in Longview, is holding a Tabletop Mini Con from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The mini board gaming convention will feature free casual gaming, tournaments and demonstrations and a $5 Play to Win event.
For information, call 903-653-4890 or visit threesunsunlimited.com.
Tickets on sale to ET State Fair
Tickets are on sale to the East Texas State Fair set for Sept. 20-29 at 2000 W. Front St., Tyler.
When purchased online at etstatefair.com, tickets for adults (13 and older) cost $8 and tickets for youth (6 to 12) cost $6. Tickets at the gate will cost $10 for adults and $8 for youth. Children under age 6 get in for free.
A wristband good for unlimited carnival rides for one day costs $20 when purchased in advance online and will cost $28 at the gate.
Tickets also are on sale for the two concerts being held on the fairgrounds. Aaron Watson will perform on 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and Brett Michaels will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28
The cost of these tickets is $30 and are good for both entrance to fair and the concert.
‘Portraits’ opens Saturday in Tyler
Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler, will hold a reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday to mark the opening of “Portraits of Inspiration.”
The show features art inspired by costumes that have been featured in Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Coronation performances.
Many of the artists with work in the show will attend the reception, organizers said.
The exhibition is being held in conjunction with the Texas Rose Festival Oct. 17-20 in Tyler. The festival’s theme also is “Portraits of Inspiration.”
The show will hang in the gallery through Nov. 1.
‘White Christmas’ in Athens
The Henderson County Performing Arts Center is rehearsing “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 26-28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 in the theater at 400 Gibson Road, Athens.
Based on the 1954 movie of the same name, the show features the music of Irving Berlin and tells the story of two men who put on shows to try and save a failing inn.
Tickets are available at hcpac.org or by calling 903-675-3908.
Junk Hippy coming to Tyler
Hit the Bricks, special events that take place in downtown Tyler on the second Saturday of each month, will feature Junk Hippy.
Vendors that specialize in vintage, antique and repurposed items will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza.
Other attractions will include:
■ 8 a.m.-noon: Rose City Farmers Market
■ 9-11 a.m.: Cars & Tacos at ETX Brewing Co.
■ 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Jeweled Mosaic Workshop at Cassie Edmonds Mosaics
■ 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Craft and Trade Show at the Goodman Museum
■ 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Treasure Hunt at Ye Olde City Antique Mall
■ noon-4 p.m.: Gentry art exhibition at Smith County Historical Society Museum
■ noon-4 p.m.: “Portraits of Inspiration” exhibit at Gallery Main Street; opening reception at 5:30 p.m.
■ 1-4 p.m.: Lee Greenwood at Church Under the Bridge, 215 W. Valentine St.
■ 2-4 p.m.: Science of robotics in Makerspace at the Tyler Public Library
■ 4-6:30 p.m.: Thank a Veteran Afternoon Tea Party at Woldert-Spence Manor Bed & Breakfast; tickets are $22.
■ 6-11:45 p.m: Fall Fiesta at ETX Brewing Co.
Game Day fundraiser
Tyler National Alliance on Mental Illness has set its Game Day fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, according to a news release.
All funds will stay in East Texas and will be used for educational events and no-cost support groups for families and loved ones living with mental health conditions, organizers said.
Table-for-four tickets are $140. For more information on NAMI Tyler, buying tickets or to donate, go to namityler.org.
The event includes a drawing to win a stay at a condo on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Hispanic Heritage Month
Unidos en Palestine is partnering with Palestine Chamber of Commerce on Saturday to celebrate September as Hispanic Heritage Month.
Activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Oxbow Hollow, 215 E Crawford St., Palestine.
Set to perform are:
■ 11 a.m.: Mariachi Lara
■ 1 p.m.: Selena Tribute Show
■ 2:45 p.m.: SIMA Ballet Folklorico from Fort Worth
■ 4 p.m. Latin Express Band
There also will be food, vendors, bounces house, face painting and other entertainment, an announcement said.
The Palestine Police Department officers will hand out information in Spanish.
“We are excited to bring this wonderful venue for the entire community to enjoy,” Police Chief Andy Harvey said in a news release. “The more we learn and appreciate each other, the better and safer we will be.
Palette of Roses seeks youth
The Palette of Roses League of Arts in Tyler is seeking entries in its Art Sale and Show that will take place Oct. 17 to 19 at Rose Garden Center during the Texas Rose Festival.
The show offers a $75 prize to winners in Junior (ages 7-12) and Senior (13 through senior in high school) divisions, an announcement said.
Entry forms and submission guidelines are found online at paletteofrosesartleague.com. The deadline to enter is Oct. 1.
For more information, call Linda Schooley, 970-216-7774.
Saxophone quartet in Tyler
First Presbyterian Church of Tyler will present a free recital by the Donald Sinta Quartet at 7:30 p.m. today in the church’s sanctuary, 230 W. Rusk St.
The quartet is made up of saxophonists Dan Graser, Zach Stern, Joe Girard and Danny Hawthorne-Foss.
Named after a University of Michigan professor, the quartet plays classical music originally written for a string quartet, according to information from the church.