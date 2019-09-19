LeTourneau University marks moon landing
East Texans who were involved in the Apollo missions and a former NASA astronaut will be featured during two, free public lectures today at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, at 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
The first lecture, at 10 a.m., includes Manuel Rodriguez of Carthage, who was a part of the team that developed the space suits for the Apollo missions, and Martha Walker of Longview, who was a Lockheed Electronics computer programmer attached to the Apollo project.
At 11:15 a.m., the second lecture will focus on the future of space travel and will feature Dr. Byron Lichtenberg, a LeTourneau University engineering professor and former NASA astronaut who will discuss his experience as a two-time astronaut in the 1980s and the work currently happening in Projects Orion and Artemis to return a man and woman to the moon by 2024.
The university also is hosting an exhibit featuring items from NASA’s Johnson Space Center through Oct. 13. The exhibit is typically available for viewing for free from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at Longview Hall on the LeTourneau campus. However, the exhibit will move to the Belcher Center Lobby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The exhibit includes video and audio recordings, photos, helmets worn by Apollo astronauts and Apollo mission artifacts.
Art of Peace continues in Tyler
Art of Peace, an annual festival that promotes the cause of peace through the arts and activities, continues through Sunday in Tyler.
The theme is “Living Peace” and events include:
■ Honk for Peace rally from noon to 1 p.m. Friday on the downtown square;
■ Open Mic Night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Discovery Science Place Annex, 308 N. Broadway Ave. at which presenters will explore peace using music, stories or poetry;
■ Peace pole dedication, noon Saturday at Golden Road Park, 2300 McDonald Road;
■ Living Peace celebration, 6 p.m. Saturday at Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Road.
The celebration will include a meal followed by music celebrating folk singer and activist Pete Seeger. Organizers will recognize a community peacemaker. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students and children and must be purchased in advance at tylerpeace.com.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., will host the free exhibit “Living Peace” through Sunday. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ArtsView sets fundraiser
ArtsView Children’s Theatre’s third annual Broadway at the View will feature music that has crossed the boundaries between Broadway and Hollywood. “Broadway Goes to the Movies” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 313 W. Tyler St. in Longview. The evening will feature dozens of ArtsView veterans and teens, with desserts, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and drinks. Audience members will get the chance to bid on performer’s encore songs.
A silent auction and ticket pull will raise additional money for the children’s theatre. Tickets cost $50. For information, visit artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
Art exhibits close at LMFA
Two art exhibits will finish their run Saturday at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, at 215 E. Tyler St.
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro” and “Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity” have been on display since July. “Young Maestro” consists of glass figurative pieces of art, while Hickok’s work incorporates crystals. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is for members and $5 for guests. For information, visit lmfa.org.
Beer on tap at Maude Cobb
Texas breweries and homebrewers will be the focus of two events from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
Craftobertfest, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, features craft beer from Texas breweries, food, music, games and the Gamesters’ Paradise Bus. General admission is $20 with additional tasting tickets available for $2.
Advance VIP tickets are $70 and $50 for additional tickets, or $80 and $60 for additional tickets at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older. For information, visit www.ETexCraftoberfest.com.
The East Texas Brewers Guild will stage its HomeBierFest 2019, a homebrew competition and Octobefest themed beer festival, at the same time. The event is for guild members only, but $25 memberships are available and include admission to HomeBierFest. Register by 8 p.m. Friday.
No tickets will be available Saturday. For information, visit www.etbrewersguild.org or East Texas Brewers Guild on Facebook.
Free movies at Bergfeld Park
The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back free movies in Bergfeld Park amphitheater, 1510 S. College Ave., beginning Saturday.
Food and drinks will be provided, the announcement said. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
The lineup of films is:
■ Sept. 21 at 8 p.m., “Secret Life of Pets 2”
■ Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., “Aladdin”
■ Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., “The Parent Trap”
■ Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.; “Rebecca”
Fisheries Center holds expo
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is offering visitors opportunities to learn about outdoor skills and participate in activities during its Outdoor Expo from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A highlight of the expo will be the Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament. Teams of one adult and child may sign up for the tournament in the Anglers Pavilion, a news release said. Participation in the contest is free.
The expo will feature exhibits, activities, live animal displays and marine life in touch tanks presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Coastal Fisheries staff. Other exhibits feature monarch butterflies and beach bio-facts, according to the announcement.
Dive shows in the center’s 26,000-gallon dive tank aquarium are set for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is located at 5550 FM 2495, about four miles east of Athens. Admission is $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors and $3.50 for children ages 4 to 12.
Card 53 sets comedy show
Card 53, an improvisation comedy troupe, is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler.
The five-man group creates comedy skits on the spot based on audience suggestions.
The show at times, may not be appropriate for younger audiences.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at libertytyler.com.
Foundry sets Franklin tributes
The Foundry Coffee House, 202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, announced it will host two events paying tribute to Aretha Franklin.
At 2 p.m. Sunday in Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave., it will show “Amazing Grace,” a documentary about Franklin’s performance with the New Bethel Baptist Church Choir in Los Angeles in 1972.
The presentation also will include performances by the gospel choirs at John Tyler and Robert E. Lee high schools, organizers said.
Admission is free.
A musical salute to Franklin is set for 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Foundry.
During the tribute, at least 15 East Texas singers will perform Queen of Soul’s biggest hits, Matt Magill, one of the organizers, said.
Admission will cost $5.
Elvis tribute artist sets concert
Travis Powell, an award winning Elvis tribute artist, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gilmer Civic Center.
The concert also will feature Sting Ray Anthony in a high energy show featuring songs of the 1950s and 1960s, the Ultimate Tribute Band Spinout! and local female doo wop group Shake Rattle & Roll.
Dale ‘C’ Cummings will open the show. Tickets cost $20 to $30. For reservations, call Steve Fountain at 832-312-0074 or email stevemdxelvis@gmail.com
Bull riding event in Jacksonville
The Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding competition is set for Sept. 27 and 28 at the rodeo arena in Jacksonville.
The event raises money for scholarships awarded to 4H and FFA participants in Cherokee County, according to a news release.
Advance tickets cost $10 and are available at Raven Jute’s Boutique, 107 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville, and online at Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding. Tickets will cost $12 at the gate. Tickets also are available for boxes with six seats.
On Sept. 27, the gate will open for a 6:15 p.m. concert featuring Cody Wayne followed by the bull riding. On Sept. 28, the competition will begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Haley Beasley at 903-747-7199.
Dog/handler teams compete
More than 200 dog/handler teams are expected to compete at Masters Challenge Agility Cup on Sept. 26-29.
The United States Dog Agility Association will host the event at Texas Rose Horse Park, Texas 110 just south of Interstate 20, the organization announced.
Dogs and handlers will be vying for medals in jumping and agility
As part of this event, the United States Dog Agility Association will select competitors on its 2020 world competition team.
competitions. The competition is free and open to the public.
Theater staging ‘The Foreigner’
The Pollard Theater Center in Tyler will stage “The Foreigner” in performances Sept. 26 to 29.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road.
Tickets cost $15 and are available by calling 903-521-0069 or going to showtix4u.com.
The comedy by Larry Shue tells what happens when people at a lodge reveal personal things because they believe one of the guests is a foreigner who doesn’t understand what they are saying.
The theater next will present “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 5 to 7.
Youth worship group at Belcher
Hillsong Young & Free, the Grammy-nominated youth worship team at Hillsong Church in Australia, is bringing its Hillsong Young & Free III tour to LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. The concert is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
‘III’ is the group’s first studio album, and promotional material says it “reflects the maturing and deepening that the Y&F team have experienced in the three years since their last release, ‘Youth Revival’ (2016).”
Cost ranges from $28.50 to $69.50 for VIP tickets. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com.
Tyler theater changes dates
The Tyler Civic Theatre has changed the previously announced dates for its production of “Southern Hospitality.”
Performances are now set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 400 Rose Park Drive.
The theater canceled performances that had been set in late September to avoid conflicts with the East Texas State Fair, which takes up parking typically available to the theater’s patrons.
Playhouse plans ‘Lockerbie’
The Lake Country Playhouse is staging “The Women of Lockerbie” at the Select Theater, 114 N. Johnson St., Mineola.
The play is the story of a woman who searches the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, for the remains of her son, which were lost in the crash of Pan Am 103.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 27 and 28 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 29.
For information or tickets, go to lakecountryplayhouse.com or call 903-569-2300.
Benefit concert marks 25 years
Local country music artist Neal McCoy and his East Texas Angel Network will celebrate 25 years of Neal McCoy & Friends in Concert when the event returns Sept. 28.
The concert, which is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, will feature McCoy, country music group Diamond Rio and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
The concert benefits the East Texas Angel Network, which McCoy and his wife established to assist families with children who are ill with serious or life-threatening illnesses.
Concert tickets cost $40 to $150. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com or easttexasangelnetwork.com.