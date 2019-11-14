High school theater students stage plays
Musicals and a dark comedy take the stage at Longview-area high schools this week:
■ “Arsenic and Old Lace” will be staged at 7 p.m. today through Saturday by the Spring Hill High School Theatre Department. Performances are in the Spring Hill High School Little Theatre, 2800 E. George Richey Road in Longview. For information, call 903-446-3336 or visit springhillhighschooltheatre.weebly.com.
■ The Hallsville High Theatre Department will present ”Hairspray” at 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hallsville Junior High School Auditorium, 1 Bobcat Lane. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and free for children younger than age 5. For information, visit hallsvilletheatre.wixsite.com/hallsvilletheatre.
■ The Pine Tree High School Theatre Department will present the musical ”Oliver!” at 6:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Pine Tree High School Theatre, at 900 Northwest Drive in Longview. General admission is $10 or $5 with a Pine Tree student or faculty ID. For information, visit www.pinetreefinearts.com/theatre.html.
■ “The Music Man” will be performed at 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Tuesday and 2 p.m. Sunday by the Longview High School Theatre Department in the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center, 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Tickets cost $8 and are available from cast members or at the door. For information call 903-663-7118.
■ The White Oak High School Fine Arts Department will present the musical “G2K Cinderella” today, Saturday and Sunday in the C.C. Simmons Auditorium, 200 S. White Oak Road. Show times are 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door. For information, call 903-291-2051 or 903-291-2097.
Polar Express train rides begin
Texas State Railroad’s annual Polar Express excursions begin Saturday and continue through Dec. 28.
The railroad recreates the experience of children taking a train ride to the North Pole as depicted in the book “Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg.
And like in the book, children are encouraged to come wearing their pajamas. The train will stop at a recreated North Pole where Santa will board the train and give each child a gift.
Departures will take place at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. from the Palestine Depot. The rides are set for Nov. 16 to 17, 21 to 27 and 29 to 30 and Dec. 1, 6 to 8, 12 to 15, 17 to 24 and 26 to 28.
Ticket prices vary depending on the rail car. Reservations are recommended and should be made online at texasstaterailroad.net.
‘Laramie Project’ on stage at KC
Kilgore College Theatre is presenting “The Laramie Project,” a documentary style play about the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard, today through Sunday at Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
The play will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Venezuelan playwright Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project created “The Laramie Project” in 2000. The theater company is known for work that often touches on social themes. Shepard was killed in Laramie, Wyoming. His death, and the death of a black man who was dragged to death in Jasper, led to the adoption in 2009 of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
Tickets cost $7 for Kilgore College students and $10 for adults. Children younger than 7 will not be admitted because of the play’s adult themes. Late arrivals also will not be allowed.
For information, visit www.kilgore.edu/drama, call 903-983-8126 or email boxoffice@kilgore.edu.
Art museum hosts musician
Andy Gullahorn, known as a Christian singer-songwriter and guitar player, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, at 215 E. Tyler St.
The Nashville-based musician has been described as having a folksy rock sound. He also performs with Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God” Tour.
Tickets to the Longview Museum of Fine Arts concert are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For information, visit www.lmfa.org.
Writers’ exhibits closing
Two exhibits featuring Texas writers will close Saturday at LeTourneau University’s Margaret Estes Library.
“Texas Writers” highlights the accomplishments writers in the state, while “Literary East Texas” is about 25 writers who call East Texas home, with photography by Nell Blakeley. The exhibits are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Kilgore lights up downtown
A Very Derrick Christmas will light up the World’s Richest Acre on Saturday in Kilgore.
A Very Derrick Christmas, from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, is Kilgore’s annual seasonal kickoff party. The event will feature shopping, food, ax throwing competition, performances by the Kilgore College Rangerettes and the lighting of the oil derricks in downtown Kilgore.
For information, visit Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Newsboys tour stops at Belcher
Newsboys United features former band members Peter Furler and Phil Joel performing with current Newsboys Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeﬀ Frankenstein and Jody Davis for the “Greatness of God Tour.”
The tour stops at 7 p.m. Tuesday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview. The concert will feature old and new favorites, such as “Greatness Of Our God” and “Symphony,” “God’s Not Dead” and “We Believe,” as well as classics such as “Shine” and “Entertaining Angels.”
Tickets cost $20 to $135. For information, visit www.belchercenter.com.
Plantation sets holiday event
Roseland Plantation, on Highway 64 west of Tyler, will have its Plantation Barn and Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.
Vendors will be selling antiques, vintage items, Christmas decorations and gift items.
Tours of the plantation will be offered for $10 on each hour.
Senior Center sets meal, show
The Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association, 10497 CR 2167 in Whitehouse, is holding a dinner and concert today.
The event includes a meal by Traditions restaurant and a concert featuring Elvis tribute artist Josh Davis.
Tickets to the concert cost $10 and tickets to the concert and meal are $25. A VIP ticket is $50.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Information is available at tasca.org.
Goodman hosts murder mystery
The Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will host “All Too Quiet a Night,” a murder-mystery dinner, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Prepaid reservations are required. Tickets cost $40.
The meal will be provided by Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q.
To make a reservation, contact Debbie Isham at disham@tylertexas.com or call the museum at 903-531-1286, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.
Money raised by the murder-mystery dinner supports the preservation efforts of the Goodman Museum.
Cowboy church to honor vets
Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage will host a festival and fireworks show to honor veterans Saturday.
There will be a drawing for an AR-10 6.5 Creedmoor, as well as games and a bounce house for children. A chili cook-off has a $25 entry fee, and the winner will take all of the entry fees.
For vendor spots, call 281-908-7665. The church is at 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage.
‘Color Purple’ coming to Tyler
The national touring company of the musical “The Color Purple” performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd.
The production won a Tony Award for best revival of a musical in 2016. The play is the story of a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the South.
Tickets range from $42 to $77 and are available at cowancenter.org.