Kilgore Main Street sets tractor show
Fred Gebhardt of Kilgore Mercantile & Music has announced a Tractors, Trucks & Fun event set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6 in downtown hosted by Kilgore Main Street.
Much of downtown will be blocked off for antique tractors, antique oilfield trucks and show cars.
Harvest Moon Countrygrass band is set to perform, and tractor games, a hayride, a raffle and more are planned. A tractor parade will cap the event.
The event is free to participants and guests.
Anyone wanting to participate in the tractor show should register by 9 a.m. June 6 in the Kilgore First Baptist Church parking lot.
For information, email info@kilgoremercantile.com or call Kilgore Mercantile & Music at (903) 926-5369.
Frankston Garden Club tour Saturday
“Beyond the Garden Gate,” a self-guided tour of four private gardens and one public garden in Frankston, is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 and available at Phillips Plants and Florist, Frankston Depot Library and Pandora’s Box or on the day of the tour at City Park, all in Frankston.
Also at city park on Saturday will be maps of tour locations, refreshments, vendors and the opportunity to enter a drawing to win diamond earrings.
TASCA Center for seniors open again
The Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association’s center just off Texas 110 north of Whitehouse will reopen June 1.
Those who want to go to the center and play table games will need to call 903-871-3217 before arriving and will be given a designated time period, said information from the center.
The center can only accommodate 12 people to comply with social distancing guidelines, the announcement said.
Guests must also check in at the front desk. Anyone who is sick should not come to the center.
Cotton Depot Museum reopened
The Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood, in Tyler, has re-opened with social distancing guidelines in place.
Railroad memorabilia and model trains are on view 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The museum is operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society.