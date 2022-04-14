LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“1968: A Folsom Redemption,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, on display through May 21, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday, April 1 through May 27, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. April 15, Kim Donnette Band; April 22, Probable Cause; April 29, Word of Mouth; May 6, Down Home; May 13, Clint & the Cosmic Wave; May 20, Wade Skinner; May 27, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Avalon Faire, April 2-May 1, weekends only, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Cost: Adults ages 19 and older $15, students ages 13-18 $10, children ages 4-12 $6, children 3 and younger free, season passes available. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/, (903) 985-7633.
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, April 14 through May 12, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Return of the Rok Dox, April 14; Covie the Band, April 21; Harvest Moon Countrygrass, April 28; Mariachi Nuevo Era, May 5; Low D, May 12. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
East Texas Gusher Days, 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. April 15, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 16, downtown Gladewater. Activities include arts and crafts, carnival, food, car show, street dance and chili cook-off. Information: (903) 845-5501, https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgusherdays
Chautauqua Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.. Live music and performances, local authors, artists and artisans and food trucks. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3348/Chautauqua-Festival .
Battle of the East Dog and Car Show, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 23, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Event includes music and food. Cost: $20 per person, $5 per dog, free for children 12 and younger. Entry fee: $30 car and truck, $25 bike, $15 dog show category. Information: (903) 412-1176, longviewtexas.gov/Calendar .
NIGHT LIFE
Lee Mathis, 8:30 p.m. April 15, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Teazur, 8:30 p.m. April 16, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
The Stand Alones, 8:30 p.m. April 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
White Trash Wannabes, 8:30 p.m. April 23, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Randy C. Moore Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 14, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lady Chazz & The Tramps, 8 p.m. April 15, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Brad Smallwood Band, 8 p.m. April 16, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10 to $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Andy Toole Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 20, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Genevieve Allen Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. April 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. April 23, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ryan Matthew Acoustic, 6:30 p.m. April 27, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
Bingo, 5:45 p.m. April 18, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, Tyler. Snacks available. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday, tascatyler@gmail.com .
Celtic Woman, “Postcards From Ireland,” 7:30 p.m. April 26, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Tickets: $44 to $79. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 30, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Season finale concert featuring pianist Jon Kimura Parker performing George Gershwin’s “Concert in F” and the Tyler Legacy Chamber Orchestra in a side-by-side performance with ETSO and conductor Richard Lee. Tickets: $18 to $65. Information: https://etso.org/ .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
Big Sandy Museum, 115 E. Gilmer St., Big Sandy. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and every second Saturday of the month. Free admission.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Stefan Prigmore, 8 p.m. April 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. April 16, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Karaoke with Billie Jo, 7 p.m. April 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. April 14, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. April 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Ri Wolf, 8 p.m. April 15, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Jazz Brunch with Low D, 12 p.m. April 17, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 20, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. April 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Country Drive Band, 7 p.m. April 16, TASCA, Highway 110 S. and Jim Russell Road, between Tyler & Whitehouse. All adults welcome. Hot dogs, nachos and snacks available. Cost: $7. Information: (903) 871-3217 Monday through Thursday or tascatyler@gmail.com.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“Decisions” by Sarah Fisher,” on display through April 30, Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Featuring paintings, mixed media works, prints and drawings of people and plants. Opening reception, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 3, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Museum hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.michelsonmuseum.org/ .