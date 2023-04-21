LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Avalon Faire, each weekend through April 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Tickets: $15, adults 19 and older; $10, students 13-18; $6, children 4-12; free, children 3 and younger. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/ .
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6 p.m. each Thursday, March 30 through April 27, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Galaxy, March 30; The Usual Suspects, April 6; Flashback, April 13; Probable Cause Band, April 20; Tuxedo Cats, April 27. The West gate at Maude Cobb will open at 5 p.m. each day. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children 7-12; free for children younger than 7. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 21, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Matt Coats. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Lost in Yonkers,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, 2:30 p.m. April 23, Van Cliburn Auditorium on KC campus. Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 Kilgore College students. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Longview PRCA Rodeo, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, Rodeo Arena Pavilion, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $25. Information: www.longviewrodeo.com .
“Blooms & Butterflies,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Teague Park, 1201 Park Lane, Longview. Hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview, the event will include plant sales, arts and crafts and vendors. Information: https://zontalongview.clubexpress.com/ .
Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 22, West Tyler Street between Center and Fredonia streets. General admission: Free. Wine-tasting area entry: $10. Wineries will charge $1 per tasting. The event also will include live music, food trucks and artisan vendors. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/250/Wine-Swirl .
Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 22, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $45 in advance, available at Bodacious BBQ, 904 N. Sixth St., in Longview. Information: (903) 738-2131, shannonfell@sbcglobal.net or http://www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil/ .
ETX Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, downtown Longview. An outdoor market showcasing some of the best local makers, artists and food trucks around East Texas. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/747652399934580 .
Spring Masterworks Concert, presented by LeTourneau University, 7 p.m. April 24, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. The concert will be conducted by Jim Taylor with performances by the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus and orchestra, with soprano Leigh Latchford, alto Kimberly LaGraff, tenor Jon Starling and bass Scott LaGraff. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 233-3379 or jimtaylor@letu.edu .
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 26, Arabella of Longview, 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. There will be locally grown produce, gourmet goodies, crafts, gifts and more. Arabella residents will also have their wares and creations for sale. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-longview/ .
Mobberly Baptist Church annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: $2 April 28 and free on April 29 (donations accepted). Donated items accepted 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 24-26 at the Longview Exhibit Building. Funds benefit Mobberly Benevolence Ministry led by the Family Services team. Information: Greg Scobee at (903) 918-8801 or email scobeeg@yahoo.com .
“Star Wars Through the Years,” presented by the Longview Symphony, 7 p.m. April 29, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $21 to $46. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Kids Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 29, Counting Stars Ranch, 8303 Hydrangea Road, Ore City. Trophies and prizes will be awarded. Check-in at 8 a.m. All children must be with an adult. Admission: Free for military veterans and families. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Countingstarsranch/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. May 13, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Noonday, 8 p.m. April 29, Leon’s Steakhouse Saloon, 2112 S. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LeonsSteakhouseSaloon/ .
David Smith, 7 p.m. April 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Danny Sharpe, 7 p.m. April 29, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 5 p.m. April 21, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Birds of a Feather, 5 p.m. April 22, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Wes Jeans, 5 p.m. April 28, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Blues Love and Trouble, 7 p.m. April 22, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $30. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Venture South, 7 p.m. April 29, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $25. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Hogleg Band, 8 p.m. April 21, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Blaine Hart, 8 p.m. April 22, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Glen Templeton, 8 p.m. April 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer & The East Texas Nights, 8 p.m. April 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
“Godspell Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/.
Arts Fest, presented by Tyler ISD Visual & Performing Arts, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 22, Tyler Legacy High School, 4500 Red Raider Drive, Tyler. Includes live music, art exhibits, All-City band, orchestra and choir, honors choir, art making stations, pottery demonstrations, theater workshops and dance tutorials. Admission: Free.
Ruthie Foster, 7 p.m. April 22, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6 p.m. The singer and guitarist is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient. Tickets: $24 to $36. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will include vendor booths, Kona Ice, a DJ, children’s activities and yoga in the park. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
7th Annual Crawfish Boil, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 22, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will feature live music, fresh crawfish and craft beer. Information: https://etxbrew.com/site/index.php/events/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Colby Swift, 8 p.m. April 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Cody Wayne Band, 8 p.m. April 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Admission: $10 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Open Mic Night, hosted by Bobby Irwin, 5 p.m. April 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. April 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. April 21, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Fritz Schultz, 8 p.m. April 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Sunday Brunch with Scotty G, 12:30 p.m. April 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Billie Jo & Matt Fisher, 7 p.m. April 27, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
“Working: The Musical,” presented by East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts, 7 p.m. April 20-21, 2:30 p.m. April 22-23, Mabee Recital Hall in Jenna Guest Music Building, ETBU campus in Marshall. Tickets: $10. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/box-office .
GRIT: Girls Raised in Texas Concert, 7:30 p.m. May 11, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. GRIT features Texas country artists Sarah Hobbs, Jade Patek, Bri Bagwell and Adrian Johnston. Tickets: $29 to $39. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .