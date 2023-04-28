LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
“NASA Beyond Earth: A History of the Apollo Missions, Manned Space Flight and the Future,” April 11 through Aug. 26, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $2 seniors, $1 ages 18 and younger. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
“63rd Student Invitational,” on display March 19-May 23, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Students from more than 18 high schools across East Texas are invited to submit a work in one of 10 different categories. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
“Stories from the Vault: Showcasing Selections From the Permanent Collection and the Stories Behind Them,” on display Feb. 23-Dec. 21, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The exhibition will include dozens of original works by members of American art royalty such as Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Texas art ranging from early 20th century to contemporary work also will be showcased. Art by Otis Dozier, Seymour Fogel, Ancel E. Nunn, Morton Rachofsky, Ed and Linda Blackburn and Mark Nesmith represents nearly 100 years of Texas creativity. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger, LMFA members and active duty military personnel. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Charlotte Baker Montgomery, artwork on display through Oct. 28, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The artwork includes 30 pieces of works by the artist and author, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $10 adults; $8 seniors, students, military, first responders; $5 children 3 to 11; free for children under 3. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Museum and soda fountain hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March through August), café hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
EVENTS
Avalon Faire, each weekend through April 30, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Tickets: $15, adults 19 and older; $10, students 13-18; $6, children 4-12; free, children 3 and younger. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 28, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Low D. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Mobberly Baptist Church Annual Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Admission: $2 April 28 and free on April 29 (donations accepted). Donated items accepted 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 24-26 at the Longview Exhibit Building. Information: https://www.facebook.com/mobberlybaptist/ .
“Star Wars Through the Years,” presented by the Longview Symphony, 7 p.m. April 29, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $21 to $46. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. April 29, Hilton Garden Inn & Conference Center, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Features more than 35 exhibitors, breakout sessions, cake samples, photo booths, DJs and drawings for prizes. Tickets: $10 online, $15 at the door. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
Festival of Steel Concerts, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 29, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus. The Guest Ensembles Concert is at 5:30 p.m. and is open to area steel bands, percussion groups or jazz bands that perform Caribbean, Latin, jazz or rock music styles. The 8 p.m. concert will feature renowned steel drum artist, builder, tuner and band leader Shelly Irvine – along with bassist Destin Ramos and drummer Daniel Reimer. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 29, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Kids Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 29, Counting Stars Ranch, 8303 Hydrangea Road, Ore City. Trophies and prizes will be awarded. Check-in at 8 a.m. All children must be with an adult. Admission: Free for military veterans and families. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Countingstarsranch/ .
Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. The rolling exhibition serves as a mobile museum that brings the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories. Admission: Free.
Book Talk, 12 p.m. May 9, McMillan Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Texas author Bert Lindsey will discuss his book, “Gol-lee! Doesn’t He Have Anything?” A light lunch will be served. The public is invited. Information: (903) 834-6318.
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. May 13, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Tractors, Trucks & Fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, downtown Kilgore. Featuring tractor pull, tractor wagon rides, games, tractor parade and music by Harvest Moon Countrygrass. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 7 p.m. May 22, Teague Park Amphitheater, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. Admission: Free. Information: https://etsymphonicband.org/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
NIGHT LIFE
Danny Sharpe, 7 p.m. April 29, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Oilhorsebrewing/ .
Wes Jeans, 5 p.m. April 28, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Bluez Boyz, 5 p.m. April 29, Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Road, Longview. Information: https://www.facebook.com/icehouselongview .
Venture South, 7 p.m. April 29, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $25. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Ultimate Elvis Tribute, 7 p.m. May 6, Jackson’s Theatre, 108 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Tickets: $50. Information: https://jackfoltyn.com/ .
Glen Templeton, 8 p.m. April 28, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $20. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Paul Shafer & The East Texas Nights, 8 p.m. April 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. May 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Dagnabbit, 8 p.m. May 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
The Spence and Paul Show, 7 p.m. April 29, 3 p.m. April 30, United Way of Smith County (formerly the Woman’s Building), 911 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The show will feature juggling acts. Award-winning magician and mentalist Sebastian Gerhardt will open the show. Doors open 45 minutes before the show. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-spence-and-paul-show-tickets-579718121507 .
Movies in the Park, 8:15 p.m. April 29, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Featured movie, “Minions: Rise of Gru.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Praise Fest 2023, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 29, Downtown Tyler on the Square. Featuring Shelia Johnson, Menorah Bible Fellowship, Eloise, Grace Alone Church, Freedom Fellowship, Micheal Lucus and De’Lisia James. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/empowermentministriestexas/ .
Spring Showdown 5K, 10K, 15K, 9:30 a.m. April 29, Rose Rudman Park, 450 Shiloh Road, Tyler. Includes medals for all participants and free photos. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Tunes at Noon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Featuring Cody Norman. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler .
Haydn’s “The Creation,” presented by East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. May 13, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $12 to $35 students, $22 to $69 adults. Information: https://etxsymphony.org/ .
Ballroom Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, TASCA Ranch, 10495 Jim Russell Road off Highway 110 S., between Tyler and Whitehouse. Classes scheduled every Tuesday. Cost: $40 per person for one month. Information: Jim Gehring, (903) 245-9272.
ATTRACTIONS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10 adults, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $10 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $3 donation suggested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tylerhamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 4850 Old Bullard Road, Broadway Square Mall south parking lot.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Jenn Ford, 8 p.m. April 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $5 cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Christopher Wright, 8 p.m. April 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo’s Artist Showcase, 7 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chalan Thibodeaux, 8 p.m. May 6, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Chris Cunningham, 8 p.m. April 28, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Kirk Harper, 8 p.m. April 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Eve’s Road, 12 p.m. April 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Randy C Moore, 7 p.m. May 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL/CARTHAGE AREA
EVENTS
Retired Air Force Col. Martha McSally, presented by East Texas Speakers Forum, 7 p.m. May 4, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. McSally earned her pilot’s wings in 1991and was assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio. In 1995 she was deployed to Kuwait, where she flew combat patrol over Iraq, becoming the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat. She retired from the Air Force in 2010. Tickets: $25 to $35. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
30th Annual Josey Reunion Barrel Race, May 4-7, Josey Ranch, 8623 Texas 43 N., Karnack. The event is open to all Josey students, former and present; 43rd Annual Josey Jr. World 4D Barrel Race, May 11-14, for barrel racers 20 years old and younger. Information: https://barrelracers.com/ .
GRIT: Girls Raised in Texas Concert, 7:30 p.m. May 11, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. GRIT features Texas country artists Sarah Hobbs, Jade Patek, Bri Bagwell and Adrian Johnston. Tickets: $29 to $39. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .