LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
“@longviewtx150 Sesquicentennial,” April 17-July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
”Kilgore College Rangerettes: Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, through July 3, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Information: 903-753-8103, https://www.lmfa.org/ .
LeTourneau Exhibit, through June 12, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Featuring a journey through the life and impact of R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau on the city of Longview through LeTourneau Inc. and LeTourneau University. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for members and children 6 and younger, $5 general admission, $3 for seniors, veterans and police officers. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, beginning May 1, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
EVENTS
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 29-May 1, 2:30 p.m. May 2, Van Cliburn Auditorium on college campus. The performance will be available for remote viewing at www.kilgore.tix.com beginning May 1. Ticket information: www.kilgore.edu/drama or (903) 983-8126.
Avalon Faire, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore; 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 17-May 16. Tickets: Ages 3 and younger, free; ages 4 to 12, $6; students ages 13 to 18, $10; adults, $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/AvalonFaire/ .
Spring Masterworks Concert, presented by LeTourneau University’s Fine Arts Department, 7 p.m. April 29, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview. Performances by the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus, accompanied by full orchestra, with soprano Maryah McHam and tenor Jon Starling. Cost: Free. Information: (903) 233-3379 or jimtaylor@letu.edu .
Sock Hop Cruise In, hosted by Regard4Life Animal Rescue, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1, Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 106, Longview. A ‘50s sock hop adoption event featuring a classic car show, games, food vendors and live music. Admission: Free.
Gregg County Historical Museum’s Fourth Annual Kentucky Derby Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 1, Nantucket, 4070 Rupe Huffman Road, Longview. Proceeds benefit educational programs at the museum. Cost: $75; tables are $450 for 4 people; $600 for six, $1,000 for eight. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ or (903) 753-5840.
Annual Spring Dance Concert, presented by Kilgore College students, 7 p.m. May 1, Dodson Auditorium on the college campus. The show will feature choreography that is a collaboration between instructors Angela Aulds and Shelley Wayne and students. Tickets: $10, $5 for students with Kilgore College identification.
Tunesday at the Acre, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday through May 25, World’s Richest Acre Park, downtown Kilgore. Concert performers include: Rafael Espinoza, May 4; Jim Taylor, May 11; Khadejah Green, May 18; Sheila Small, May 25.
“Roots in the Garden,” Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Spring Concert Series, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 6 through June 3, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring: Jazz Connection, May 6; Galaxy Band, May 13; Julie Forester Mangus, May 20; Covie the Band, May 27; Coconut Island, June 3. The West gate at Maude Cobb parking lot will open at 5 p.m. each day. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4-12; free for children 3 and younger. Information: www.longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .
Longview Symphony’s Bach’s Lunch Concert, noon May 7; First United Methodist Church; 400 N. Fredonia, Longview. Featuring percussionist Anthony Robinson. Dining area will be closed. Cost: Free. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Vintage Market & Craft Artisan Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8, hosted by Willow Creek Cottage, 100 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Vendor show featuring vintage, antique, farmhouse, wood crafts, signs, canned goods, baked items and boutique clothing. Information: (903) 353-5601.
“Steel Magnolias,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and 21-22; 2:30 p.m. May 16 and 23, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
“Dalton Days & Wild West Show,” presented by Gregg County Historical Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15, Fredonia Street in downtown Longview. Event features reenactments of infamous downtown Longview bank robbery. Admission: Free. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Tractors, Trucks & Fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15, downtown Kilgore. Featuring tractor games, parade, hayride and live music. Admission: Free.
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
NIGHTLIFE
Dance to the Reo Ramblers, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturdays, Reo Palm Isle Bar & Grill inside the Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Featuring Tommy Holdman on lead guitar, Pete Luman on bass, Stephen (Buck) Buckalew on piano, Bubba Martin on drums and lead vocalist Scott Hampton. $10 cover, $15 per couple. Information: (903) 576-2182.
Dan Rocha Acoustic, 7 p.m. April 29, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils, 8 p.m. April 30, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Ambush, 8 p.m. May 1, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 5, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Cole Allen Acoustic, 7 p.m. May 6, the Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
TYLER AREA
EVENTS
“Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles, 7:30 p.m. May 11, University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center. Information: (903) 566-7424 or http://cowancenter.org/ .
ATTRACTIONS
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Historic Oakwood Cemetery, corner of Palace and Oakwood streets, Tyler. Open daily, dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided walking tours of Tyler’s oldest cemetery. Learn about Civil War veterans, state & local leaders and other interesting individuals who shaped Tyler’s early history or view many of the monuments on site. Tour brochures located in the kiosk across from the flag pole.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. April 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Jon Stork Band, 8 p.m. April 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. $10 advance cover, $12 day of show. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Brandon Bamburg, 8 p.m. May 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Karaoke With Billie Jo, 7:30 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale .
Ox Martin, 7 p.m. April 29, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Bobby Irwin, 8 p.m. April 30, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Clint Alford, 8 p.m. May 1, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Wine & Sax with Low D, 7 p.m. May 4, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. May 5, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. No cover. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler .
MARSHALL
EVENTS
“Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” presented by Harrison County Historical Museum, through May 4, second floor west gallery Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Information: (903) 935-8417.